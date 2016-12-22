It is a habit one must stop, opening the papers and online journals each morning looking desperately for solace from a whole year's unrelieved manifestations of hate arising from religious, racial, ethnic or simple cultural differences.
/more/
Americans have always thought themselves a practical, commonsensical people, a nation of Thomas Edisons and Henry Fords. (Never mind that industrial genius Ford was also a political crank whose treatise "The International Jew," influenced Nazi race theory.) In reality, we've always been a nation of easy marks.
/more/
If you’re a Democrat dreaming about your perfect presidential candidate, here’s where your fantasies might take you:
Start with a child from a small town deep in the heart of a red state. Endow him or her with unusual intelligence and a strong set of values—honesty, compassion, civic engagement—passed down from a father who was a community pillar.
Give him a good education, a stint in the military and a gift of the gab that fuses eloquence with an inexhaustible supply of down-home humor. Put him through a crushing burden—the death of his parents in a car crash—that brings him back to the small town of his birth to manage his family’s store.
Then, well into middle age, watch him mount a campaign for governor, with no money and 1 percent name recognition, against some of the most formidable politicians of his time—and watch as he vanquishes them one by one. Four years later, after reforming everything from the tax structure to the school system, he runs for the U.S. Senate against the most formidable figure in the state and—without running a single negative ad—defeats him in a landslide. Election after election, he wins despite defying popular opinion on just about every third rail he can find.
Happily, this is no fantasy, but biography. It belongs to Dale Bumpers, the Arkansas governor and U.S. senator who died at age 90 a year ago last New Year’s Day, and who—unhappily—embodies a kind of politics that may not be possible in today’s toxic environment.
DEATH CHAMBER: Currently, drugs may not exist for its use, not to mention the obstacle of legal maneuvers.
AP reported this week that the start of the year marks the expiration date for one of the three drugs used in the lethal injection process — a process not used in Arkansas since 2005.
In keeping with legally mandated secrecy, the Correction Department isn't saying much about replacement sources for the drugs of death, something reputable pharmaceutical companies are loathe to admit having a hand in supplying. Other drugs will expire in due course, too, of course.
I am reminded that Dustin McDaniel said shortly before leaving office as attorney general in 2013 that the state should have a conversation about the "broken" death penalty law. No discussions ensued and they aren't likely to occur, given that rigid adherence to the death penalty seems to be part of Republican Party dogma.
You can go to the link above to see what I've said before about the death penalty. One point is that it would be cheaper and eliminate the emotional roller coaster of decades of appeals to put convicted killers in maximum security cells and throw away the keys. Some states and countries have done that. Here, the dance with death and the emotional torment of victims continue.
There are 35 men on Death Row in Arkansas. The oldest case, that of Roger Coulter, dates 27 years, to 1989 in Ashley County. He was charged with raping and killing the five-year-old child of a woman with whom he lived. Pending appeals rest particularly on his post-conviction claim of mental retardation, something that hadn't been raised at trial (at a time when a statute barring execution of mentally retarded didn't exist). He has been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic and brothers could have testified he was repeatedly sexually abused as a child and had a history of mental illness.
LeVias took the field — and immediately made an impact — a year after Darrell Brown had walked on to play for the Razorbacks, a rough experience. Brown never took the field for Arkansas, however. Jon Richardson finally broke the color line in a game for the Razorbacks in 1970. (Also noted: a non-scholarship black player at Baylor took the field the same day and a few hours earlier than LeVias' SWC debut.)
Anybody recall the reaction to LeVias, if any, when he appeared in games with Arkansas?
Note the photo from the Beaumont Enterprise of LeVias going up for a pass reception against the Hogs.
The Uh Huhs, winner of the 2016 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase
Time is ticking to enter the 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase, which kicks off on Jan. 26. The submission deadline is Monday, Jan. 9. Performers will compete for an array of prizes worth over $2,500. Acts must perform 30 minutes of original material. All styles are welcome.
Enter by filling out the form here, or by sending a link to your original material on Facebook, Reverbnation, Bandcamp or Soundcloud to showcase@arktimes.com and including the following:
Band Name
Hometown
Date Band Was Formed
Age Range of Members (All ages welcome)
Contact Person
Phone
Email
Twenty semifinalists will be announced Jan. 11. They will compete in groups of four beginning Jan. 26 and continuing every Thursday throughout February at Stickyz. Weekly winners will then face off in the finals at Rev Room on Friday, March 10.
Here are previous winners in chronological order: Substance, Ho-Hum, Pokerface, Ashtray Babyhead, Big Cats, Big John Miller & The Direction, Brenda & Ellis, Big Silver, Mojo Depot, Runaway Planet, Salty Dogs, Grandpa's Goodtime Fandango, The Odds, Hannah Blaylock & Eden's Edge, Cooper's Orbit, 607, Velvet Kente, Brother Andy & His Big Damn Mouth, Tyrannosaurus Chicken, Holy Shakes, The Sound of the Mountain, Mad Nomad, Ghost Bones and The Uh Huhs.
I had no idea Rod Bigelow could dance like that. The executive director of Crystal Bridges Museum of Art channels Fred Astaire while giving us a little sneak peak at the exhibition "The Art of American Dance" in this holiday greeting from the museum in Bentonville.
Daniella Napolitano's "Birds Using Tools," an award winner.
To get into the "Small Works on Paper" show, you have to prove you can make fine art no larger than 18 by 24 inches. Here are the 36 artists who satisfied the Arkansas Arts Council's judges for the 30th annual traveling exhibition, which opens Jan. 3 at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center in Forrest City:
Cindy Adams, Lynn Bell, Margo Duvall, Ike Garlington, Cindy Momchilov, Robert R. Simmons, Tod Swiecichowski, John W. Ahlen, Brian Cormack, Lloyd Litsey, Alex Moomey, Elizabeth Weber, Matthew Castellano and Daniella Napolitano of Little Rock;
Sandy Barksdale of Cotter; Michael Leonard of Fort Smith; Nina Louten, Kristin DeGeorge and Sue F. Lopez of Hot Springs; Ray Parker and J.P. Bell of Fayetteville; Kathleen Barta of Springdale; Dustyn Bork of Batesville; Thad Flenniken of Royal; Leah Grant of Arkadelphia;
Sarah Mattingly-Benson of Rogers; David Rackley of Russellville; Charlotte Bailey Rierson of Fairfield Bay; David Foss of Bentonville; Cary Jenkins of Mabelvale; Dennis McCann of Maumelle; Lynn Reinbolt of Searcy; Cara Sullivan of Jonesboro; and Steven Wise of Rogers.
Barksdale, Bell, DeGeorge, Grant and Napolitano won purchase awards.
All artists are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry. There will be a reception and talks by the artists from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Forrest City arts center; after that, the show will travel to nine other galleries throughout Arkansas.
Commissioner Story said he would prefer a high fee for cultivation facilities, noting that Connecticut charges growers $185,000 upon receipt of a successful application. But Dr. Roman said he felt a fee of that magnitude could exclude people: "If we fee this thing to death ... we can screw this up," he said.
Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC," special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.
An analysis by the New York Times' Upshot is not really surprising in a way — TV show popularity is a good measure of voting in the 2016 presidential election because there are sharp differences in preferences in TV as well as candidates between rural and urban voters.
Before a Washington Post reporter dug into Donald Trump's foundation, he also dug into the many things denounced by Mike Huckabee. Poor fellow. And speaking of denunciations, Huckabee's latest on Israel is yet another on which there's another side.