Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.
Also, Damin Spritzer, Handmade Moments, Black History Commission Symposium, House of Avalon's Last Dance, The Shook Twins, Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Round 2, Capital Hotel Informance, The Salty Dogs, The Toos
/more/
Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes?
/more/
Consider yourselves lucky, Hog fans. Most teams that manage to play about five quality minutes out of 80 in a two-game week don't end up fortunate enough to forge a split like Arkansas did in its latest two road games.
/more/
Archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea” by Ronald Rigge.
Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia.
Four other Arkansas artists had work accepted into the show: Gary Cawood, Shelley Gipson, Beverly Buys and Neal Harrington. How juror Dr. Ann Prentice Wagner, curator of drawings at the Arkansas Arts Center, avoided choosing an all-Arkansas lineup as prize winners I don't know; their work is excellent. She (doing a blind review) selected 50 prints by 50 artists for the show, which draws entries from all over country and, this year, Canada. It opened in January at the museum and runs through Feb. 26.
Purchase awards went to Janet Badger of Austin for her linocut "Salon"; David Blow of Dallas for his digital print “My Lucky Rock”; Criswell for his linocut “Dark Road"; Fendley for her aquatint and etching “The Sacrifice”; Carol Moore ofClarksburg, Md., for her lithograph “Over in the Meadow”; Brian Paulson of Grand Forks, N.D. for his drypoint engraving “Found Near Madronna”; Ronald Rigge of Pleasanton, Calif., for his archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea”; Mark Sisson of Stillwater, Okla., for his woodcut and lithograph “Portrait of Daniel King: Scouting, For Men & Boys”; Kelsey Stephenson of Edmonton, Canada, for her monoprint “Over the Mountains”; Chris Warot of Aurora, Colo., for his solarplate intaglio “Atomic Malt Shop I”; Carol Wax of Montclair, N.J., for her hand-colored engraving "Sewing Wild Oats"; and Brandon Williams of Manhattan, Kansas, for his etching "Disoriented Disaster."
Sponsorship awards (prizes, but not purchases) went to Florence Alfano McEwin, David Avery, Helen Cox, David Johnson, Ann Johnston-Schuster and Ouida Touchon.
The Winner: Ladies to the front! Dazz & Brie and their band The Emotionalz killed it like anyone who's ever seen them live knew they would. The self-described "girl gang" rocked military jackets handpainted with their album name "Can't Afford California," gave the middle finger to Sallie Mae with some divine melismas, and handled persistent sound issues with grace and aplomb.
click to enlarge
Just before the band's set, two men in baseball caps and substantial beards stood just ahead of me, hands in pockets, wordless, watching the group's bass player sling a hefty five-string over her shoulder. A few minutes later, one of them turned to the other and said, "They're pretty good." Twenty minutes later, the same two men were doin' the Dougie with reckless abandon in between shooting mini-videos of the performance. I don't know how many keys were on that M50 they used, but I'm pretty sure the band's keyboard player (who'd switched to keys after drumming for a few tunes) used every damn one of them in a single organ solo. The crowd demanded an encore, our judges voted them into the final round with the quickness, and the band made good on their professed mission of "trying to change the world, one weirdo at a time."
"Rhythm section tight as hell. Both drummers have crushed it."
"Rock and roll soul. Awaken masses and spread good vibes."
"The sound is not mixed well. Not fair!"
"Tight as fuck. Not breaking a ton of ground in song structure or composition but doing an exemplary job of blending genres. Very solid band with above average vocals."
"Talk about girl power!"
The Runner-Up: Armed with no musical gear save for a sharp tongue, a whip-smart memory and a laptop full of beats produced by collaborator Idle Kid, Solo Jaxon's set was heavy as hell, and what one of our judges called "the highlight of the showcase." Fellow Young Gods of America lyricist Goon des Garcons made a cameo in his beloved Meat Loaf t-shirt, "No Reason" was delivered as a righteously indignant critique of the criminal justice system and the audience was informed in no uncertain terms that "bullying of any kind is not the shit."
"Loved that last one. Thought you left it all on the stage."
Mortalus: Michelle Gann can wail and she can growl and she can shred like a boss. Mortalus thrashed their way through a monster set infused with crunch and philosophy and darkness and breakneck speed. The band's not afraid to get Bruce Dickinson-level theatrical; turning their guitar necks vertically, letting a high note soar for days and days, mugging for the camera during a beastly solo. They missed a few sudden tempo changes here and there, but as the lone metal band in this year's showcase, they brought it hard and dropped some jaws in the audience. Oh, and kudos for ending their set, the first of the night, by introducing the three other groups by name and encouraging the audience to stick around.
"Freddie Mercury meets Metallica meets Iron Maiden."
"Some of the changes and hits didn't fall right, but very fun and powerful."
"Lead guitar/vocalist murdering the solos. Her vocals are a little uneven but kudos for singing while shredding."
Youth Pastor: "Praisin' and blazin." How I wish this band had been around circa 2002 or so in the college dorm room! We'd have all smoked approximately 7% more pot. They sound like what would happen if a scientist took DNA samples from Ween's "A Tear for Eddie" and used it to grow an entire band from a giant petri dish laced with Beach Boys harmonies. Potentially to their detriment, they make the listener want to stare into a lava lamp for extended periods of time, but their tongue-in-cheek church camp parody went gangbusters because they were so committed to it, interspersing songs with preacher cadences, altar calls and improvised scripture. It can be pretty cringeworthy when a schtick doesn't work, but this band made it work in spades. Having driven down in a huge brown van from their native Fayetteville, these young men were waylaid with a flat tire somewhere around Ozark and still managed to show up on time, fresh as daisies.
"End Hate," Cox's first installation addressing the rise of discrimination in the national discourse and legislation.
Arkansas artist V.L. Cox, who for the past couple of years has been creating three-dimensional works representing discrimination against women, African Americans, immigrants and LGBT people, is returning her "End Hate" doors to the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 11. They'll be on exhibit 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Reflecting Pool steps.
Cox hopes the doors will help open conversations about the efforts to normalize discrimination that Donald Trump has brought to the nation's capital. A news release says Cox hopes to "engage viewers responsibly in a dialogue no matter how uncomfortable. She believes that by truthfully looking in the mirror at ourselves, we take the first step in accepting the fact that we are all part of the link that needs to be prepared."
Cox built the doors in response to Arkansas's House Bill 1228, introduced in 2015, that would have allowed discrimination against LGBT people on the basis of religious belief. (The bill, thanks to pressure by Governor Hutchinson, the public and protesting corporations, was eventually amended to mirror the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.) "This discriminatory bill would have brought back Jim Crow days where hatred and repression were the law of the land," the news release says. The doors have been exhibited at the State Capitol twice, and in Washington, D.C., in 2015.
For this installation, Cox is adding a "Women Only" door. The image of the installation (now on display at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Community Center in New York), made in D.C. in 2015, has been digitally altered to represent the new door.
After Donald Trump's disaster of an executive order that resulted in green card and visa holders being detained and already approved refugees being denied entry into the United States, I posted on social media about the harmful effects.
Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes?
Sen. Tom Cotton — the only member of the Arkansas congressional delegation with an appointment-only policy for constituent visits to field offices — is now promising that he will hold town hall meetings in Arkansas this year.
In addition to capping damages awarded in civil actions, the measure also give the legislature full power over the rules of pleading, practice, and procedure in the judicial branch, raising questions about the separation of powers in state government.
After Donald Trump's disaster of an executive order that resulted in green card and visa holders being detained and already approved refugees being denied entry into the United States, I posted on social media about the harmful effects.
A banner expressing a commitment to honoring and celebrating Black history, complete with the slogan "Black Lives Matter," recently went up on Dickson Street in Fayetteville as part of a local group's slate of activities for Black History Month.