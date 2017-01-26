Congratulations to DeFrance, winner of the first round of semi-finals in this, The Year of Our 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.



We think it's high time you meet our panel of four judges, to be supplemented each week with a surprise fifth guest judge. Catch them and our emcee Traci Berry at our three remaining semi-final rounds at Stickyz Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and at our final round at Rev Room, March 10.





click to enlarge Brian Chilson

Alex Flanders

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

Tyler Nance

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

LaSheena Gordon

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

Zac Smith

is the host of KABF's "GIRLS!" and is passionate about supporting her local music and arts scene.is the drummer for The Uh Huhs, the winner of last year's Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.is a classically trained opera and jazz singer, choral director at Dunbar Magnet Middle School and frontwoman of neo-soul band Off the Cuff.Zac Smith is the co-founder/station manager at KUHS 97.9 FM, Hot Springs' solar-powered community radio station, and longtime tuba player for a polka-driven duo called Itinerant Locals.

