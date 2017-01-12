Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:22:46
FAMILIAR FACES: Former legislators Micah Neal and Jon Woods turn up again in another tale of the spending of so-caled GIF money, surplus controlled by legislators that was funneled through regional planning agencies.
More evidence emerges of the need for a thorough review of how state surplus, known as the General Improvement Fund,
was spent by legislators who controlled the money.
The highlight today is news of more than $40,000 in GIF money shipped from Northwest Arkansas to Central Arkansas from 2013 to 2015 in support of an outfit promoting a form of alternative medicine known as ozone therapy
. Players already identified in the unfolding scandal, particularly Micah Neal
and Jon Woods
, are again part of the story.
The pork barreling is so sprawling it probably won't get the review it needs, given the millions distributed across the state by dozens of legislators (sometimes legitimately). Legislators wouldn't appreciate a searching look at exactly how the money they directed to local sources was spent. Even when honestly delivered, a legislator can't always guarantee the beneficiaries at, say, a local museum spent the money on the museum and not themselves.
If nothing else, though, more digging might help the pending court case to declare the money laundering operation unconstitutional and also to shame the legislature out of doing it again, as Gov. Asa Hutchinson
prefers.
Consider:
* KICKBACKS:
Former Republican Rep. Micah Neal has pleaded guilty
to taking kickbacks to money he directed to a health agency and to Ecclesia College
in Springdale. (The college says it had no role. Neal has said he got a cash kickback from a third party.)
* DUBIOUS SPENDING:
The GIF expenditures were justified Judge Chris Piazza
ruled in his rejection of Mike Wilson's
lawsuit over the spending (now on appeal) because the legislature designated this as economic development spending. As I reported last week, that included sending almost $60,000
from two different regional agencies to that same health agency Neal helped to buy turkeys and hams for the needy at Christmas and Thanksgiving. We've seen outlays for food programs abused in Arkansas. There's no audit on GIF money after it's in hands of the recipient. Even if this money all reached poor people, it doesn't look much like economic/community development.
* SMELLY BACKSCRATCHING
: The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported
Sunday that the mayor of Berryville
said he'd received a $25,000 grant for a parks maintenance building after he dropped objections to sending $200,000 to Ecclesia College
. Sen. Jon Woods
was in the thick of this negotiation, as he was in all of the more than $600,000 sent to Ecclesia over the years. Woods, who's not talking, hasn't been charged with a crime (and I allege none here) but he was a linchpin in GIF spending money in Northwest Arkansas.
* OZONE THERAPY:
The list of grants worthy of further looks are staggering — with items such as a fireworks show in Benton and new warmups for North Little Rock High School athletes among a few noted earlier.
But today comes, Bad Government blogger Russ Racop
(same guy complaining about Dallas Cowboys game tickets for cops) with closer examination of some of the records released
by the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District
under FOI. I'll boil it down, but he's posted every relevant document:
Records show that more than $40,000 was sent from the Northwest Arkansas agency to an organization in Saline County (outside the Northwest planning district) run by Benton insurance agent Charles Snider
— Arkansas Health and Economic Research Inc.
Sen. Jon Woods
and Rep. Micah Neal
were instrumental in the series of grants. Records also indicate support from Sen. Bart Hester
and Rep. Jana Della Rosa
in some cases. What is this agency? As the papers on file show and Racop reports it is:
... a repository for knowledge and understanding of health research equipment and alternative health practices. As a result of identifying and researching these types of alternative modalities, such as the use of minerals and the use of applied Ozone Therapy to prevent or treat certain health aliments, we will provide economic development in Arkansas via connecting Arkansas businesses with established distribution channels, manufacturing opportunities, and we will provide educational support for the Arkansas Medical Community in the use of these modailities."
The files contain no specific information on how the money was to be spent. There is no followup report on spending by this or any GIF recipient. Racop said he's been unable to find how the money was used and said that Snider had not responded to his e-mail questions. Ozone therapy is, let's say, controversial alternative medicine.
More than $40,000 shipped from a Northwest Arkansas legislative allotment to Saline County for ozone therapy? Curious.
Racop also included the corporation papers for Snider's company. Its directors include Randell Shelton,
a close friend of Jon Woods, who was among the people named in federal subpoenas
to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District seeking information. Shelton's corporate activities include at least one other, the subpoena article notes, with a tie to a person connected to Ecclesia College. The lawyer who filed the papers for Snider's health concern happened to be David Couch,
who I mentioned previously for similar work for Shelton. He also worked with Jon Woods on the medical marijuana amendment, a proposal Woods once proposed as a potential vehicle to produce tax money in support of Ecclesia College.
There's a wide expectation more is to come as a result of Micah Neal's guilty plea. But I need not allege a crime to say there's already ample evidence that the GIF program was an irresponsible, unaccountable orgy of pork barreling that should end.
The courts could properly end it on constitutional grounds, I still believe. Meanwhile, some legislators want it to end, though others hate the thought of being deprived of the ability to stage big check presentations for a local food pantry, garden club or other grateful recipient.
At least one new legislator is trying to score publicity by saying he's working on a law to prohibit the practice. No law is needed. Just say NO to another GIF bill.
Snider's first GIF application for his ozone therapy effort:
Posted By Max Brantley
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:14:00
Here's another march to plan for: The Women's March in Little Rock
Saturday in conjunction with the post-inauguration event the same day in Washington, D.C.
In Little Rock, marchers will gather at 1300 W. Capitol and walk two blocks to the Capitol at 11 a.m. Saturday. Speakers will include Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb, Little Rock City Director Capi Peck and state Rep. Vivian Flowers. Afterward, an "Action Expo" is set from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Willie L. Hinton Community Center at 3805 W. 12th St. to talk about ways to affect change in government and the community.
Said a release:
In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March for Arkansas will send a bold message to our new administration, Congress, Senate, state and local governments on their first day in office. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.
Go here for more information
, including about carpooling.
Posted By Max Brantley
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:06:00
Fort Worth Star Telegram
AT THE GAME: Jerry Jones with some of the recipients of his gift.
North Little Rock City Attorney Jason Carter
has filed with the state Ethics Commission a formal defense of the expensive gift Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave to all city police — a free trip to a Cowboys game. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that here.
Carter repeats in the official filing the same thing that he told me weeks ago
. While state law couldn't be clearer that gifts to public servants for doing their job are prohibited, including honorary recognition worth more than $100, Carter argues that the hundreds of thousands of dollars in Jones gift were legalized by a City Council resolution declaring the gifts to be city income and benefits.
Carter may slide this by the state Ethics Commission, which probably will be reluctant to say the law means what it says. The Jones gift was widely applauded. That it could provide a future template for less savory rewards is a bridge unlikely to be crossed.
But I do want to repeat what I said previously about this effort to sidestep the ethics law. If these gifts — worth thousands of dollars each to the officers who accepted the tickets, transportation, hotel and other items for themselves and family — are city income, are they not taxable?
Carter said this about that when I talked with him in October.
I don't feel qualified to say what should or should not be deemed taxable income. That's something that our police officers should consider when accepting the benefits.
Also: as bestower of the benefit, is the city required to report it?
Blogger Russ Racop, who filed the ethics complaint, has said that records produced under the FOI
showed that 120 of 178 officers took advantage of the gift. Counting family, 367 people got trips, that Racop calculated were worth more than $300,000. This didn't include time of police officers who spent work time handling the complicated logistics for arranging the trips on different game days.
Posted By Max Brantley
