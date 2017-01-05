Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Plans to open a dog-friendly bar in a vacant church in downtown Little Rock are be padding forward, co-founder Elizabeth Michael tells us. Bar Bar, to be located at 1201 Spring St., has been approved by the Department of Health for plumbing, and landlord/architect Adam Day has created drawings for the hound-lover hangout. Michael said they're hoping for an April opening.
A cooking show featuring a Bella Vista cook debuts Saturday, Jan. 7, on AETN. “Cook with Brooks” features chef Steven Brooks, corporate executive chef at Tankersly Foods, who came to Northwest Arkansas in 2000 to work at the Market at Pinnacle and later was executive chef at Blessings Golf Club, Soul Restaurant and Lounge and the Springdale Country Club.
January is North Little Rock Restaurant Month, when you can save some bread at all kinds of eateries and win gift cards from restaurants and free tickets to sporting events.
When the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and a Walton Foundation-paid lobbyist, long devoted critics of the Little Rock School District, lead the messaging for a quarter-billion dollars in new tax debt for the district, it is cause for caution. /more/
Congress and the new president in a matter of weeks will repeal big parts of the Affordable Care Act, at least nominally, but what will follow that wondrous event will not be the contentment that Republicans have long promised, but even more political tumult. /more/
Following the 2016 election, some readers have accused me of being out of touch with the Real America — that mythic locale inhabited by people who vote like them and watch the same TV shows they do. /more/
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a one-sentence order issued last week, denied the request of Ted Suhl to be released pending his appeal of a federal district court conviction of paying bribes to gain advantage in dealing with the state Department of Human Services.
Suhl operated outpatient and residential treatment programs for youth financed by Medicaid money administered by Human Services. He was sentenced in October to seven years in prison for conviction on four counts. His attorneys are arguing on appeal that Judge Billy Roy Wilson made errors in rulings in the case. They are relying, too, on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the conviction of a former Virginia governor for taking gifts from a person with interest in government policy, absent a showing he'd taken an official act in return for the gifts.
Suhl has contended he made many gifts to charity and received nothing in return for money cited in this case. A former state representative and DHS official, Stephen Jones, is serving a prison sentence for taking money from Suhl, but in his testimony said he never "took an official" act as a result of his dealings with Suhl.
Suhl's attorneys had argued that his case for reversal was so strong that he should be released pending final decision. The refusal came the day after Suhl reported to a federal prison in Illinois. The briefing of the appeal continues.
The legislature opened ceremonially today and events included the re-election of Rep. Jeremy Gilliam as House speaker. He accepted the post with a call to collaboration and civility.
Metroplan, the regional planning agency in Central Arkansas, released its 2016 economic review and outlook today and it emphasizes a fast-growing business: Cyber security.
The Weekend Theater has announced the hire of a new executive director, Henderson State University alumna Andrea McDaniel, who takes over the position from James Norris. Norris has headed the company since November 2013.
“She’s got such great energy and drive,” Norris said of McDaniel, “and with her solid balance of theater administration training and behind the scenes experience to back it up, there’s nothing she won’t be able to do. And above all, she truly appreciates and values our credo and our mission to reduce prejudice, cruelty, and indifference through live theater."
Playwright Lauren Gunderson, winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award, has waived the fee for the rights to perform her work “The Taming” (informed by Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”) to anyone who will perform the play on Inauguration Day.
One such Jan. 20 performance will be put on by ArkansasStaged at Bentonville’s 21c Museum Hotel, 7 p.m., with a suggested donation of $5 to benefit Planned Parenthood. The self-described “all-female political farce” tells the story of Katherine, a winner of the Miss Georgia pageant who “locks herself in a hotel room with two captive political opposites
— one ultra-conservative senator's aide on the cusp of a career breakthrough and one bleeding-heart liberal blogger who will do anything for her cause — and coerces them to jump-start a movement to rewrite the Constitution.”
Gunderson said in a press release that she wrote the play in 2013 “to unpack the deep frustration of a divided and obstructionist patriarchy... to laugh with the painful truth about extremism on both sides, to toy with our country’s history and wrestle with its foundational imperfections, and to make manifest a dream of reason and understanding prevailing in America. That feels more necessary now than three years ago.”
University of Arkansas theater instructor Jenny McKnight will direct the ArkansasStaged production. “Transfers of political power are always fraught with a measure of uncertainty, never more than this year,” McKnight said. “We’re hoping to have some laughs, illuminate some truths and find a hopeful and uplifting way to end a momentous day.”
