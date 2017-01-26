Blog Roll

Stone's Throw, Kent Walker join up to feed brewery fans

Stone's Throw Brewing fans will be able to nosh daily on panini sandwiches, salads and soups from a "satellite kitchen" supplied by Kent Walker Artisan Cheese, the businesses have announced.

Ready your muffin tins: Soup Sunday is this weekend

Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.

Three new restaurants for downtown

News of three new eateries downtown has surfaced: Ira's, Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

Dining Review

Top chef

January 26, 2017
Top chef
Scott Rains continues to wow at Table 28. /more/

A&E Feature

'Fabulous, Baby!'

January 26, 2017
by James Szenher
'Fabulous, Baby!'
'Sister Act' coming to The Rep. /more/

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase kicks off

January 26, 2017
by Stephanie Smittle, Stephen Koch and Leslie Newell Peacock
Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase kicks off
Also, Intimate Apparel, Ansel Adams, Rachmaninoff, High Plains Jamboree, Black Oak Arkansas and more. /more/

Max Brantley

Pork and more

Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break: PORK BARREL: The scandal /more/

Ernest Dumas

Phony oaths

he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder. /more/

Gene Lyons

Too late

Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched. /more/

Defiant

January 26, 2017
by Guy Lancaster
Defiant
'Elle' is the latest by director Paul Verhoeven. /more/

No room for error

January 26, 2017
by Beau Wilcox
I don't do this very often within the parameters of "Pearls," but this will be a segmented column addressing two issues on the Hill. /more/

Arkansas Blog

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 18:24:00

Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce

click to enlarge There were several references to the words of Lady Liberty today, words that Donald Trump mocks with his anti-Muslim actions.
  • There were several references to the words of Lady Liberty today, words that Donald Trump mocks with his anti-Muslim actions.

It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said, director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Trump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all — people with visas, green cards,a  post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families. I got the message today before noon; others didn't find out until it was going on. But however folks found out, they turned out in huge numbers, more than thousand men, women and children, on the grounds of the state Capitol to listen to speakers from all faiths and many countries.

Said, the emcee, said she asked herself last night if people would have the energy to stage one more protest of the president's awful policies, this one to protect us from "terrorists" — like those two American citizens in Chicago and the Iraqi interpreter who worked with the U.S military for a decade. She concluded, rightly, that people cared, and she had to act.

Said and Episcopal priest Susan Sims Smith prayed; former Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Annabelle Clinton Imber Tuck spoke as a member of Temple B'nai Israel read a statement expressing outrage at Trump's action and said, "As Jews we know the impact of religious profiling."  Speakers included included a woman whose husband was so proud to get his letter of citizenship saying, "Congratulations from the United States of America." Who has brothers and sisters in Yemen he hasn't seen in five years and whose mother weeps when they Skype for fear they'll never see one another again. A young Arkansas woman whose is a "Muslim, a lawyer and a patriot" and who lamented the professionals and soldiers — heroes — being prohibited from entering the country under Trump's ill-conceived executive order. A man from Syria who is a doctor here; his brother was killed by a sniper, and his sister forced to leave her home because of the bombing in their native country, who spoke of people so desperate to leave they risked those overcrowded, leaky boats, many drowning. The wife whose husband immigrated to the U.S. from Syria and is a cardiologist at the Veterans Administration hospital, healing American vets.

Interspersed between the speeches was the call and response: Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like.

Rita Sklar, the executive director of the Arkansas ACLU, was nearly in tears as she addressed the group, telling them of the work of the ACLU in the past 24 hours to stop Trump's order and asking the group that if they know people being detained, to let their local ACLU chapter to know (here: acluarkansas.org). She also told the crowd that democracy also looks like contacting Arkansas's congressional staff no matter what you think their reaction will be, and to do it "again and again and again."

"I am the granddaughter of Russian Jewish immigrants, and today, until the end of this trouble, I am Muslim with all of you," Sklar declared.

State Rep. Clarke Tucker recited the Beatitudes he'd heard in church this morning, and pointed out the crowd the political voices among them who supported them: Webb, legislators Warwick Sabin, Will Bond, Joyce Elliott; former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, Judge Wendell Griffin. (Gen. Wesley Clark was also in the crowd). "What President Trump did was against the law," Tucker said. He caused suffering and what he did "breaks faith with the American spirit. ... The American dream is not restricted to people born in American, and if you love this nation, you are a patriot no matter where you were born."

State Sen. Elliott injected a darker note into the talks, saying she was thinking about her own ancestry:  "Do not forget that the very DNA of this country is the separation of families who look like mine." So, she warned, we should not be caught by surprise at such hateful actions as those of Trump's, but must instead be always prepared to fight them.

 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock | Permalink | Comments (0)

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 14:46:00

Steven Bannon to be part of National Security Council

click to enlarge STEVE BANNON: Now part of the National Security Council. - WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia
  • STEVE BANNON: Now part of the National Security Council.

So now White House chief strategist and nativist Steve Bannon is a member of the National Security Council. Why is this a big deal? For one, from NPR national security editor Philip Ewing:

"On paper, these are big changes: Past administrations ran their National Security Councils with a Great Wall of China-separation between the political team at the White House and the nonpartisan specialists who help with decision-making. The explicit inclusion of Bannon means that Trump's top adviser on messaging, strategy and other partisan issues means he could also be part of decisions about policy toward adversaries, military actions and other such decisions.

"What does it all mean, in practical terms? It's too soon to say. Former national security council staffers say their day-to-day meetings and process were not governed by whatever formal instruction issued by their respective presidents. Political staffers from the White House have attended meetings in the past. The committees invite who they think they need to invite given the topics under discussion – something that will likely continue under [National Security Advisor Michael] Flynn."
But it's not really too soon to say. Bannon is a long admirer of anti-immigrant nationalism movements around the world who wants to overthrow the "globalist" status quo around the world. And CNN reported he was running point on the travel ban implementation.

It's not just that the ban was bigoted and anti-American, it was also incompetently drafted and implemented. Highly recommended reading: Benjamin Wittes, a Brookings Institution fellow, on "Malevolence Tempered by Incompetence: Trump’s Horrifying Executive Order on Refugees and Visas":

I don’t use the word “malevolence” here lightly. As readers of my work know, I believe in strong counterterrorism powers. I defend non-criminal detention. I’ve got no problem with drone strikes. I’m positively enthusiastic about American surveillance policies. I was much less offended than others were by the CIA’s interrogations in the years after September 11. I have defended military commissions.

Some of these policies were effective; some were not. Some worked out better than others. And I don’t mean to relitigate any of those questions here. My sole point is that all of these policies were conceptualized and designed and implemented by people who were earnestly trying to protect the country from very real threats. And the policies were, to a one, proximately related to important goals in the effort. While some of these policies proved tragically misguided and caused great harm to innocent people, none of them was designed or intended to be cruel to vulnerable, concededly innocent people. Even the CIA’s interrogation program, after all, was deployed against people the agency believed (mostly correctly) to be senior terrorists of the most dangerous sort and to garner information from them that would prevent attacks.

I actually cannot say that about Trump’s new executive order—and neither can anyone else.

...

[I]n the rational pursuit of security objectives, you don’t marginalize your expert security agencies and fail to vet your ideas through a normal interagency process. You don’t target the wrong people in nutty ways when you’re rationally pursuing real security objectives.

When do you do these things? You do these things when you’re elevating the symbolic politics of bashing Islam over any actual security interest. You do them when you’ve made a deliberate decision to burden human lives to make a public point. In other words, this is not a document that will cause hardship and misery because of regrettable incidental impacts on people injured in the pursuit of a public good. It will cause hardship and misery for tens or hundreds of thousands of people because that is precisely what it is intended to do.
Wittes goes on to catalog the incompetence in the order. Short version: It's a gift to the ACLU in the short term, though many people will be hurt in the meantime and diplomatic relations will be deeply damaged. But the longterm outlook is the most frightening prospect of all, particularly with Bannon's new roll: Crazy and incompetent people are running the country.

 

Posted By Lindsey Millar | Permalink | Comments (14)

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 11:47:00

Rally for immigrants and Muslims planned for Capitol on Sunday

click to enlarge arkansas_state_capitol.jpg

There's a planned rally at the state Capitol at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to show support for the local Muslim and immigrant community.

 

Posted By Lindsey Millar | Permalink | Comments (8)

Today's headlines: The Apprentice president

Rock Candy

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 15:46:00

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Round 1: The best and the freshest

click to enlarge Drew DeFrance. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Drew DeFrance.

The Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase has one winner for each semi-final round. That's cool and all, but it doesn't tell the whole story. So, for our recap of Round One of Year 25, we'd like to talk about the best and the freshest.

The Best: Man, DeFrance is unfailingly tight. The 5-piece has played something like 200 live shows this year, and it shows. Drew DeFrance is a seasoned frontman who knows his craft, and the band's keyboard player, Joseph Fuller, is the Garth Hudson of the bunch; a multi-instrumentalist to be reckoned with. They played a solid show and they won the first round, which means they'll be playing the finals at Rev Room on March 10 for a chance at a prize package that includes: cold hard cash, a spot at Legends of Arkansas in September, a spot at Riverfest, a performance at the Bud Light Pavilion during the 2017 Arkansas State Fair, a spot at the Valley of the Vapors music festival, a celebration party and drink named after the winning band courtesy of Stickyz and Rev Room, a photo shoot with the Times’ own Brian Chilson, a gift certificate to Trio's Restaurant, a recording session at Capitol View Studio and a $200 Gift certificate to Dogtown Sound.

Comments from our judges:

"Feel-good Pepsi commercial band, for sure."

"Good understanding of structure and melody. Tendency to lean heavy on traditional structures. Would like to see them take more chances."

"Not the most original, but almost certainly the most well-rehearsed band of the night. You can tell they've been out there doing it."

"Tom Petty vibes!"


The Freshest: Sometimes you don't need to win to come out aces, and last night's runner-up was a textbook example of that principle. People that did not evidently come to Stickyz to see Spirit Cuntz slam danced to Spirit Cuntz. Women howled at Spirit Cuntz. The staff of the Arkansas Times went down the street and got tattoos that say Spirit Cuntz. There was partial nudity, there was switching around of instruments, there was a rendition of Walter's "Do you see what happens, Larry?" crowbar tirade from "The Big Lebowski," and two women from Russellville reminded us that punk rock is definitely still a thing.

Comments from our judges:

"Is it okay to give a band a +10 for their name?"

"Loud/quiet/loud. It worked for the Pixies and it's working here."

"Hands down the most original band of the night. Only band I stood up for and walked to the front of the stage for."

"Nuclear."


The Brian Nahlen Band kicked things off with a mighty six-piece sound that hit highlights of its recent release "Cicada Moon." We'd have loved to hear that mean dirty sax from Dave Williams a little further up front in the mix, but hey, those are the trappings of a wind instrument contending with major guitar ampage.

Comments from our judges:

"I absolutely loved the soul in that voice."

"Definite 'True Detective' Season 3 (?) vibes on that first one."

"I love bands who pay attention to one another and play well together. It's imperative."

"Bassist tasteful, lived in the pocket. Sax player: MVP."


Recognizer confirmed a couple of things last night for everyone present: 1. These dudes practice. Their songs were full of unusual rhythms and crunchy stops you just don't typically nail the first time or two, and they handled them with finesse, despite technical issues. 2. Recognizer really, truly, actually, definitely has two guys named Mike Mullins/ens in the band.

Comments from our judges:

"Keepin' it tight."

"Very tight once things got rolling. Great crowd response."

"Grip it, rip it, dial it in. Shit happens but you've got to deal accordingly."

"Bass was hawt."


Next week: Mortalus, 8 p.m., Youth Pastor, 9 p.m., Solo Jaxon, 10 p.m., Dazz & Brie, 11 p.m. Be there.

 

Posted By Stephanie Smittle | Permalink | Comments (1)

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 15:42:00

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase: Meet Our Judges

Congratulations to DeFrance, winner of the first round of semi-finals in this, The Year of Our 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.

We think it's high time you meet our panel of four judges, to be supplemented each week with a surprise fifth guest judge. Catch them and our emcee Traci Berry at our three remaining semi-final rounds at Stickyz Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and at our final round at Rev Room, March 10.

click to enlarge Alex Flanders - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Alex Flanders

Alex Flanders is the host of KABF's "GIRLS!" and is passionate about supporting her local music and arts scene.

click to enlarge Tyler Nance - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Tyler Nance

Tyler Nance is the drummer for The Uh Huhs, the winner of last year's Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.

click to enlarge LaSheena Gordon - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • LaSheena Gordon

LaSheena Gordon is a classically trained opera and jazz singer, choral director at Dunbar Magnet Middle School and frontwoman of neo-soul band Off the Cuff.

click to enlarge Zac Smith - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Zac Smith

Zac Smith is the co-founder/station manager at KUHS 97.9 FM, Hot Springs' solar-powered community radio station, and longtime tuba player for a polka-driven duo called Itinerant Locals.

 

Posted By Stephanie Smittle | Permalink | Comments (1)

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 11:25:00

ESSE, Mosaic Templars collaborate on women's exhibit

click to enlarge esse17_7x12_aaw_exhibit_poster.jpg
ESSE Purse Museum and the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will open their collaborative exhibit, "Reflections: Images and Objects from African American Women, 1891-1987" on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at ESSE, 1510 Main St.

The exhibition merges February's Black History Month and Women's History Month celebrations with its display of historical photography, fashion and ephemera from the collections of both museums, the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies and the private collections of the Bernice Lamb McSwain family and Mary and Joshua Swift.

The exhibition runs through April. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. ESSE hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: A reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock | Permalink | Comments (1)

