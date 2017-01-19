1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
News of three new eateries downtown has surfaced: Ira's, Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.
Pipes feeding the sprinkler system at Capers Restaurant, 14502 Cantrell Road, froze during the extraordinarily cold weekend in early January, and when the broken lines thawed, water flooded the ceilings and drenched the furniture.
Blue Sail Coffee Roasters of Conway will open a coffee shop in the Little Rock Technology Park in mid-March, owner Kyle Tabor said Thursday. The park's first building, at 417 Main St., is to open Feb. 24, but Tabor said he was reluctant to open before construction, on the first floor of building, is complete.
Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break: PORK BARREL: The scandal /more/
When President-elect Trump announced he would, in a few days, force Congress to enact comprehensive health insurance for everyone, poor or rich, that would provide better and cheaper care than they've ever gotten, you had to wonder whether this guy is a miracle worker or a fool. /more/
Here's a thought exercise: What do you suppose would happen if Russian strongman Vladimir Putin decided to clarify remarks he reportedly made about Donald Trump during the election campaign? /more/
You have all got to watch the newscast from the White House with the spokesman disputing the numbers of folks at the inauguration and still claiming it was the largest inauguration to be attended. Unbelieveable. These people think we can't believe our own eyes? Totally crazy. On MSNBC breaking news. Hope it is repeated. 1984 in 2017.
Donald Trump Friday night signed an executive order directing government to scale back Obamacare to the extent possible. What does this mean?
The one-page order, which Mr. Trump signed in a hastily arranged Oval Office ceremony shortly before departing for the inaugural balls, gave no specifics about which aspects of the law it was targeting. But its broad language gave federal agencies wide latitude to change, delay or waive provisions of the law that they deemed overly costly for insurers, drug makers, doctors, patients or states, suggesting that it could have wide-ranging impact, and essentially allowing the dismantling of the law to begin even before Congress moves to repeal it.Already last night speculation arose that this could bring the end of penalties for those who don't get health insurance. If that's so, it will put a seismic crack by which a variety of fees help pay for the program as well as encourage the broad participation that holds down premiums.
While the Obama administration allowed “hardship exemptions” to the mandate, the Trump administration could conceivably interpret the requirement in a more lenient way, so that more people would not be penalized.Frog in water. With enough changes over time, hundreds of thousands will be bereft of health coverage and perhaps dead. And maybe a politically insignificant number — or type of voter — will notice.
Likewise, federal officials could be more receptive to state requests for waivers under Medicaid, the federal-state program that covers more than 70 million low-income people. A number of Republican governors and state legislators would like to charge higher premiums or co-payments than are now allowed. Some states want to provide a less generous, less expensive package of benefits, or require some able-bodied adults to engage in work activities as a condition of receiving Medicaid.
As mentioned in the previous post about the new Arts Council director, which was prepared before the official announcement, the Department of Arkansas Heritage announced today that Missy McSwain, longtime director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, has resigned. Her resignation takes effect March 15.
Earlier today, Hurst accepted the resignation of Frances “Missy” McSwain, who was director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. Her last day with the agency will be March 15. Until then, she will advise and assist in the transition.Besides hiring Patrick Ralston as director of the Arts Council and making Arts Council assistant director Marian Boyd the interim head of Historic Preservation, Hurst also accepted the resignation of Patricia Blick, McSwain's deputy, who has taken a job as head of the Quapaw Quarter Association. The changes follow other resignations from the department, including that of the chief archeologist and the director of the Delta Cultural Center and former deputy directors.
"Missy has led the agency with distinction since 2009 and served as a knowledgeable resource for me as I learned the role and responsibilities of the State Historic Preservation Officer. I appreciate her many years of service and wish her well in her new endeavors,” said Hurst.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed leading the state agency devoted to protecting Arkansas’s historic properties,” said McSwain. “Having a role in helping protect some of our state’s most important treasures has been very gratifying for me personally and professionally, and I look forward to a smooth transition.”
The word is out that Patrick Ralston, who has been an analyst with the Legislative Bureau of Legislative Research and previously worked with the Department of Arkansas Heritage in the Historic Preservation Program, is the new Arkansas Arts Council director.
Seen above is the trailer for "Shelter," the new feature-length documentary about homeless kids, from Arkansas-based Peabody Award winning filmmakers Brent and Craig Renaud.
As seen in the trailer, the Renaud Brothers continue their important work peering into the forgotten corners by following several homeless teens as they navigate life on the streets of New Orleans with the help of Covenant House, the longstanding French Quarter shelter for homeless kids. Sure to be a moving portrait of a side of the city that's hard to see from the bright lights of Bourbon Street.
From the IMDB description for "Shelter":
More than 70% percent of [Covenant House] residents have been physically and/or sexually abused, most suffer from severe PTSD. With few public facilities to treat youth mental illness, the courtyard of Covenant House is filled with a constant stream of teenagers carrying everything they own in plastic garbage bags, many pacing back and forth, victims of early onset paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. From the moment a kid walks thru the front door and pours their heart out to an intake worker, the Renaud's are at their side. A transgender girl named Raven whose "right wing fanatic" parents have kicked her out of the house; a 17 year old heroin addict named Taylor who wants to kill herself; Shonda a teenage mom trying to learn to read so she can earn a GED and get a job to support her daughter; and Elizabeth whose untreated schizophrenia has turned her into a desperately young bag lady roaming the streets of the French Quarter. The Covenant House of New Orleans is Hope.
No open line tonight so I will post Stephen Smith's Arkansas history on this thread:…
"Like much that Trump says, this isnt quite true. His war isnt with the media…
You could almost feel sorry for Sean Spicer since he has to work for that…
