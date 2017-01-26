Blog Roll

Stone's Throw, Kent Walker join up to feed brewery fans

Stone's Throw Brewing fans will be able to nosh daily on panini sandwiches, salads and soups from a "satellite kitchen" supplied by Kent Walker Artisan Cheese, the businesses have announced.

Ready your muffin tins: Soup Sunday is this weekend

Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.

Three new restaurants for downtown

News of three new eateries downtown has surfaced: Ira's, Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

Dining Review

Top chef

January 26, 2017
Top chef
Scott Rains continues to wow at Table 28. /more/

A&E Feature

'Fabulous, Baby!'

January 26, 2017
by James Szenher
'Fabulous, Baby!'
'Sister Act' coming to The Rep. /more/

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase kicks off

January 26, 2017
by Stephanie Smittle, Stephen Koch and Leslie Newell Peacock
Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase kicks off
Also, more. /more/

Max Brantley

Pork and more

Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break: PORK BARREL: The scandal /more/

Ernest Dumas

Phony oaths

he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder. /more/

Gene Lyons

Too late

Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched. /more/

Defiant

January 26, 2017
by Guy Lancaster
Defiant
'Elle' is the latest by director Paul Verhoeven. /more/

No room for error

January 26, 2017
by Beau Wilcox
I don't do this very often within the parameters of "Pearls," but this will be a segmented column addressing two issues on the Hill. /more/

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 18:17:00

Arkansas Courts

Judicial Discipline petitions Supreme Court to suspend Circuit Court Judge Pearson after arrest for DWI and fleeing

PEARSON: Allegedly fled the law and the law won.
  • PEARSON: Allegedly fled the law and the law won.
The Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission today filed a petition with the Arkansas Supreme Court requesting the suspension of Circuit Court Judge William Pearson, who has served as judge for the 5th judicial district (Pope, Johnson, and Franklin counties) since 2008.

Pearson was arrested last Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and reckless driving. He was also charged with fleeing from the cops, a felony. He was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint on State Highway 109 near Interstate 40 in Johnson County. Things got a little woolly. From the Commission filing today:

click to enlarge jdcc.png

The Commission voted unanimously that "the pending charges against Pearson adversely affect the judge’s ability to perform his judicial duties." Its petition today requests that the Supreme Court temporarily suspend Pearson, with pay, pending the outcome of any disciplinary determination by the Commission. 

 

Posted By David Ramsey | Permalink | Comments (11)

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 17:32:00

The Wednesday line

 

Posted By Lindsey Millar | Permalink | Comments (27)

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 16:39:00

Arkansas Politics

Group opposing campus carry plans "Capitol meet-up" for Tuesday

click to enlarge 395744_150353475119545_489688017_n.png
Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns is likely to bring a crowd to the Capitol on Tuesday, where it's set to run in the House Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m.

Arkansans Against Guns On Campus, which describes itself as "a coalition of students, faculty, alumni, mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers," is planning a "Capitol meet-up," aiming to organize opponents of the bill to attend the committee meeting at 10 a.m. The group is also planning to line the steps leading up the House chamber as lawmakers walk in.

 

Posted By David Ramsey | Permalink | Comments (5)

Today's headlines: The Apprentice president

Rock Candy

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 16:55:00

Art for social change: Amplify it

We the People
We the People 5 slides
We the People We the People We the People We the People
Click to View 5 slides


The Amplifier Foundation calls itself an "art machine for social change." It was created to fund a collaboration between artists and communities to create expressions — and amplify them — of democratic desires, or our better angels, as Abraham Lincoln once said. You saw the posters by the Obama "Hope" artist Shepard Fairey everywhere during the women's marches that just took place around the globe; a Kickstarter campaign allowed the foundation to buy full-page ads of the We the People campaign posters in the New York Times, the Washington Post and USA Today. The Amplifier Foundation reports the results:
Through YOUR participation in this campaign, and through YOUR vote of confidence in these new symbols of hope, we have begun to take back the narrative about who WE the PEOPLE really are.

Because of YOU, on January 20th, we launched full-page advertisements in the Washington Post, the New York Times, and USA today, spreading 2.2 million pieces of this art across every state in America. We also distributed over 30,000 placards of the art that you carried through the streets of Washington DC and Los Angeles. And in the places we couldn’t print in time, you found a way to print it yourselves. Through our website we offered free art that was downloaded over 500,000 times in just 3 days and then printed and carried into the streets or hung on doors and windows across the nation. We saw the message spread not just across this country but across the world, with it appearing somewhere in nearly every photo and video we saw of protests from every corner of the globe.

The art for this historic event, which brought millions of people to the streets to protest what is the threat to basic rights that the Trump administration presents, was downloaded in 203 countries, the foundation says. But the foundation is not through amplifying yet. Director Aaron Huey has issued a request for the following items:
 
We are looking for airplanes too wrap if you have one. Preferably commercial. Yes, you read that right, and I won’t rest until I have it.

We are looking for visible walls in high traffic areas in our biggest cities, for banners or murals.

We are looking for the owners of advertising space in rural areas and billboards on rural highways and interstates.

We are looking for advertising partners that are willing to give us a percentage of their corporate social responsibility budget for the year to make space available for this work.
We are looking for printers who will work with us at cost to print for schools that want this work.

If you can do these things please contact us at partners@theamplifierfoundation.org. If you aren’t these people and you cannot do these things, but you know people who can please connect us.

We want these images to be EVERYWHERE, to be a compass, reminding us of our strength when we come together, reminding us of our duty as we march on.

Now the marathon begins. We are ready again today to fight for this, and we will be ready the day after that, and the day after that too. We vow to use every platform we can find, make, or hack to continue this work you helped us start. So keep your heads up and your voices loud!

See you in the streets!

 If you don't have a plane, or any of the other items on the wish list, at least go to the website.

 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock | Permalink | Comments (0)

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 14:25:00

Oxford American and Arkansas Times contributors up for National Magazine Awards

click to enlarge Zandria Robinson
  • Zandria Robinson

"Listening for the Country: The Shape of Daddy's Hurt," Zandria F. Robinson's essay from the Oxford American Magazine's 2016 Southern Music Issue, is a finalist for the 2017 National Magazine Award in the Essays and Criticism category. Robinson is the author of "This Ain’t Chicago: Race, Class, and Regional Identity in the Post-Soul South" and the forthcoming "Soul Power."

The essay, a meditation on the music Robinson's late father loved, marks the fourteenth time the magazine has received a nomination for the National Magazine Award. Oxford American joined the likes of The New Yorker, National Geographic, Rolling Stone and The Paris Review when it won for General Excellence in 2016.

click to enlarge Kathryn Joyce - JOSH WOOL
  • Josh Wool
  • Kathryn Joyce

Kathryn Joyce, author of "Quiverfull: Inside the Christian Patriarchy Movement" and of Arkansas Times' "Children in Crisis" special investigation on the state's child welfare system, also received a nomination. Joyce's essay for the Huffington Post, "Out Here, No One Can Hear You Scream," examines sexual harassment and hostility in the U.S. National Park Service, and is up for an Ellie in the Public Interest category.

The 2017 National Magazine Award winners will be announced in a ceremony in New York City on February 7.

 

Posted By Stephanie Smittle | Permalink | Comments (0)

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 11:25:00

Ben Dickey starring in Blaze Foley biopic directed by Ethan Hawke

click to enlarge BACK IN TOWN: Onetime local punk rocker Ben Dickey returns to White Water with a mellower brand of rock 'n' roll. - RETT PEEK
  • Rett Peek
  • BACK IN TOWN: Onetime local punk rocker Ben Dickey returns to White Water with a mellower brand of rock 'n' roll.

Little Rock native Ben Dickey will star in “Blaze,” a feature film directed by actor and director Ethan Hawke, Deadline Hollywood reports. The movie is an adaptation of “Living In the Woods in a Tree,” a memoir by Sybil Rosen about her life with cult country songwriter Blaze Foley, a Malvern native who spent much of his rambling life in Texas. Foley penned “If I Could Only Fly,” popularized by Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, and “Clay Pigeons,” perhaps best known for John Prine’s version. Dickey, who stars as Foley, released his debut solo album, “Sexy Birds & Salt Water Classics” last year on Max Recordings and played in Shake Ray Turbine, a beloved post-hardcore band that had its heyday in the late ’90s in Little Rock. This is his first film role. Hawke, a longtime friend of Dickey’s, directed two music videos for songs from “Sexy Birds.” Hawke wrote the script with Rosen. Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development,” “Search Party”) co-stars as Rosen. “Blaze” is currently shooting in Mississippi and Louisiana, where Dickey now lives.
Related The return of Ben Dickey
The Little Rock native comes to White Water behind his excellent solo debut.
By Lindsey Millar
A&E Feature

 

Posted By Lindsey Millar | Permalink | Comments (0)

Cover Story

Big Ideas for Arkansas 2017

January 26, 2017
Big Ideas for Arkansas 2017
Readers and experts suggest ways to change Arkansas for the better. /more/

VIEW PRINT EDITION

  • Big Ideas for Arkansas 2017

    Readers and experts suggest ways to change Arkansas for the better.

  • A 5.7 earthquake away from destruction

    I woke up recently to tragic news: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Italy triggered an avalanche, burying a resort hotel filled with vacationing families, causing loss of life and devastation across the region.

  • Let them eat cake

    An unproductive and harmful bill attempting to curb obesity passed easily out of committee last week at the state legislature. House Bill 1035 attempts to address this serious public health issue by preventing poor families who rely on SNAP (the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamps) from purchasing certain items such as candy and sodas.

  • Too late

    Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

  • Neighborhoods angry over Poore's school closings

    Wilson and Franklin elementary schools scheduled to be shut down.

Arkansas Reporter

Neighborhoods angry over Poore's school closings

January 26, 2017
by Benjamin Hardy
Neighborhoods angry over Poore's &#10;school closings
Wilson and Franklin elementary schools scheduled to be shut down. /more/

