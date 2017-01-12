Blog Roll

More coffee for the River Market district

Zeteo Coffee, which opened in Conway nearly a year ago, will open a second c0ffee shop at 610 President Clinton Ave. in February, cofounder Jon Mitchell has announced. Zeteo will offer coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab of Springdale, a breakfast and lunch menu and local craft beers and wines.

Bark Bar making pawprints toward spring opening

Plans to open a dog-friendly bar in a vacant church in downtown Little Rock are be padding forward, co-founder Elizabeth Michael tells us. Bar Bar, to be located at 1201 Spring St., has been approved by the Department of Health for plumbing, and landlord/architect Adam Day has created drawings for the hound-lover hangout. Michael said they're hoping for an April opening.

AETN cooking show debuts Saturday

A cooking show featuring a Bella Vista cook debuts Saturday, Jan. 7, on AETN. “Cook with Brooks” features chef Steven Brooks, corporate executive chef at Tankersly Foods, who came to Northwest Arkansas in 2000 to work at the Market at Pinnacle and later was executive chef at Blessings Golf Club, Soul Restaurant and Lounge and the Springdale Country Club.

Dining Review

Not yet the pizzeria

January 12, 2017
Not yet <i>the</i> pizzeria
Tweaks needed at Heights hot spot. /more/

A&E Feature

A Q&A with bLAck pARty

January 12, 2017
by Stephanie Smittle
A Q&amp;A with &#10;bLAck pARty
The former Little Rock resident and Childish Gambino collaborator talks about his album, "Mango." /more/

'Life Is Beautiful' Dance Party at Cajun's

January 12, 2017
by Stephanie Smittle and Leslie Newell Peacock
'Life Is Beautiful' Dance Party at Cajun's
And more. /more/

Max Brantley

Praising Asa

A Christmas party this year at a home just a few steps from /more/

Ernest Dumas

Glass houses

Having gotten a deep security briefing and probably a confidential glimpse of our own vast cyberspying operation, Donald Trump is no longer pretty sure that the Kremlin didn't hack Democratic computers or employ other tactics to help his election. /more/

Gene Lyons

Hillbillies

Anybody who can sing the lyrics to David Allan Coe's "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" probably won't find a whole lot in J.D. Vance's hotly debated, bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" that's real surprising. /more/

Scorsese's longform saga of faith, 'Silence,' aims to endure

January 12, 2017
by Sam Eifling
Scorsese's longform saga of faith, 'Silence,' aims to endure
It's a nearly three-hour epic set in 17th century Japan. /more/

Solidly second tier

January 12, 2017
by Beau Wilcox
It only makes sense that in this numbing era of Razorback slip-and-falls, the Hogs could really put vaunted Kentucky to the test at Rupp Arena for a good 30 minutes of action ... and end up losing by 26 points. /more/

Arkansas Blog

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:22:46

Pork barrel included more than $40,000 for ozone therapy shipped from NWA to Benton

FAMILIAR FACES: Former legislators Micah Neal and Jon Woods turn up again in another tale of the spending of so-caled GIF money, surplus controlled by legislators that was funneled through regional planning agencies.
  • FAMILIAR FACES: Former legislators Micah Neal and Jon Woods turn up again in another tale of the spending of so-caled GIF money, surplus controlled by legislators that was funneled through regional planning agencies.
More evidence emerges of the need for a thorough review of how state surplus, known as the General Improvement Fund, was spent by legislators who controlled the money.

The highlight today is news of more than $40,000 in GIF money shipped from Northwest Arkansas to Central Arkansas from 2013 to 2015 in support of an outfit promoting a form of alternative medicine known as ozone therapy. Players already identified in the unfolding scandal, particularly Micah Neal and Jon Woods, are again part of the story.

The pork barreling is so sprawling it probably won't get the review it needs, given the millions distributed across the state by dozens of legislators (sometimes legitimately).  Legislators wouldn't appreciate a searching look at exactly how the money they directed to local sources was spent. Even when honestly delivered, a legislator can't always guarantee the beneficiaries at, say, a local museum spent the money on the museum and not themselves.

If nothing else, though, more digging might help the pending court case to declare the money laundering operation unconstitutional and also to shame the legislature out of doing it again, as Gov. Asa Hutchinson prefers.

Consider:

* KICKBACKS: Former Republican Rep. Micah Neal has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks to money he directed to a health agency and to Ecclesia College in Springdale. (The college says it had no role. Neal has said he got a cash kickback from a third party.)

* DUBIOUS SPENDING: The GIF expenditures were justified Judge Chris Piazza ruled in his rejection of Mike Wilson's lawsuit over the spending (now on appeal) because the legislature designated this as economic development spending. As I reported last week, that included sending almost $60,000 from two different regional agencies to that same health agency Neal helped to buy turkeys and hams for the needy at Christmas and Thanksgiving. We've seen outlays for food programs abused in Arkansas. There's no audit on GIF money after it's in hands of the recipient. Even if this money  all reached poor people,  it doesn't look much like economic/community development.

* SMELLY BACKSCRATCHING: The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that the mayor of Berryville said he'd received a $25,000 grant for a parks maintenance building after he dropped objections to sending $200,000 to Ecclesia College. Sen. Jon Woods was in the thick of this negotiation, as he was in  all of the more than $600,000 sent to Ecclesia over the years. Woods, who's not talking, hasn't been charged with a crime (and I allege none here) but he was a linchpin in GIF spending money in Northwest Arkansas.

* OZONE THERAPY: The list of grants worthy of further looks are staggering — with items such as a fireworks show in Benton and new warmups for North Little Rock High School athletes among a few noted earlier.

But today comes, Bad Government blogger Russ Racop (same guy complaining about Dallas Cowboys game tickets for cops) with closer examination of some of the records released by the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District under FOI. I'll boil it down, but he's posted every relevant document:

Records show that more than $40,000 was sent from the Northwest Arkansas agency to an organization in Saline County (outside the Northwest planning district) run by Benton insurance agent Charles SniderArkansas Health and Economic Research Inc.

Sen. Jon Woods and Rep. Micah Neal were instrumental in the series of grants. Records also indicate support from Sen. Bart Hester and Rep. Jana Della Rosa in some cases. What is this agency? As the papers on file show and Racop reports it is:

... a repository for knowledge and understanding of health research equipment and alternative health practices. As a result of identifying and researching these types of alternative modalities, such as the use of minerals and the use of applied Ozone Therapy to prevent or treat certain health aliments, we will provide economic development in Arkansas via connecting Arkansas businesses with established distribution channels, manufacturing opportunities, and we will provide educational support for the Arkansas Medical Community in the use of these modailities."
The files contain no specific information on how the money was to be spent. There is no followup report on spending by this or any GIF recipient. Racop said he's been unable to find how the money was used and said that Snider had not responded to his e-mail questions. Ozone therapy is, let's say, controversial alternative medicine.

More than $40,000 shipped from a Northwest Arkansas legislative allotment to Saline County for ozone therapy? Curious.

Racop also included the corporation papers for Snider's company. Its directors include Randell Shelton, a close friend of Jon Woods, who was among the people named in federal subpoenas to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District seeking information. Shelton's corporate activities include at least one other, the subpoena article notes, with a tie to a person connected to Ecclesia College. The lawyer who filed the papers for Snider's health concern happened to be David Couch, who I mentioned previously for similar work for Shelton. He also worked with Jon Woods on the medical marijuana amendment, a proposal Woods once proposed as a potential vehicle to produce tax money in support of Ecclesia College.

There's a wide expectation more is  to come as a result of Micah Neal's guilty plea. But I need not allege a crime to say there's already ample evidence that  the GIF program was an irresponsible, unaccountable orgy of pork barreling that should end.

The courts could properly end it on constitutional grounds, I still believe. Meanwhile, some legislators want it to end, though others hate the thought of being deprived of the ability to stage big check presentations for a local food pantry, garden club or other grateful recipient.

At least one new legislator is trying to score  publicity by saying he's working on a law to prohibit the practice. No law is needed. Just say NO to another GIF bill.

Snider's first GIF application for his ozone therapy effort:

click to enlarge 2013_letter_30k.jpg








 

Posted By Max Brantley

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:14:00

Women's march set Saturday, Jan. 21 in Little Rock

click to enlarge 15578380_10207867092097844_2722494397671473907_n.jpg-oh_d623.jpg
Here's another march to plan for: The Women's March in Little Rock Saturday in conjunction with the post-inauguration event the same day in Washington, D.C.

In Little Rock, marchers will gather at 1300 W. Capitol and walk two blocks to the Capitol at 11 a.m. Saturday. Speakers will include Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb, Little Rock City Director Capi Peck and state Rep. Vivian Flowers. Afterward, an "Action Expo" is set from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Willie L. Hinton Community Center at 3805 W. 12th St. to talk about ways to affect change in government and the community.

Said a release:

In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March for Arkansas will send a bold message to our new administration, Congress, Senate, state and local governments on their first day in office. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.
Go here for more information, including about carpooling.

 

Posted By Max Brantley

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:06:00

North Little Rock defends the Jerry Jones gift to cops, but ...

click to enlarge AT THE GAME: Jerry Jones with some of the recipients of his gift. - FORT WORTH STAR TELEGRAM
  • Fort Worth Star Telegram
  • AT THE GAME: Jerry Jones with some of the recipients of his gift.

North Little Rock City Attorney Jason Carter has filed with the state Ethics Commission a formal defense of the expensive gift Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave to all city police — a free trip to a Cowboys game. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that here.

Carter repeats in the official filing the same thing that he told me weeks ago. While state law couldn't be clearer that gifts to public servants for doing their job are prohibited, including honorary recognition worth more than $100, Carter argues that the hundreds of thousands of dollars in Jones gift were legalized by a City Council resolution declaring the gifts to be city income and benefits.

Carter may slide this by the state Ethics Commission, which probably will be reluctant to say the law means what it says. The Jones gift was widely applauded. That it could provide a future template for less savory rewards is a bridge unlikely to be crossed.

But I do want to repeat what I said previously about this effort to sidestep the ethics law. If these gifts — worth thousands of dollars each to the officers who accepted the tickets, transportation, hotel and other items for themselves and family — are city income, are they not taxable?

Carter said this about that when I talked with him in October.

I don't feel qualified to say what should or should not be deemed taxable income. That's something that our police officers should consider when accepting the benefits.
Also: as bestower of the benefit, is the city required to report it?

Blogger Russ Racop, who filed the ethics complaint, has said that records produced under the FOI showed that 120 of 178 officers took advantage of the gift. Counting family, 367 people got trips, that Racop calculated were worth more than $300,000. This didn't include time of police officers who spent work time handling the complicated logistics for arranging the trips on different game days.

 

Posted By Max Brantley

More Arkansas Blog

Today's headlines: Legislative highlights and lowlights

Rock Candy

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 12:34:00

Townsend Wolfe, 1935-2017

click to enlarge Townsend Wolfe, director of the Arkansas Arts Center for 34 years.
  • Townsend Wolfe, director of the Arkansas Arts Center for 34 years.

Max has posted on the Arkansas Blog the news of Townsend Wolfe's death. The photo Max chose of the longtime director of the Arkansas Arts Center is a great one, but I also wanted to put up this one of Wolfe with his trademark brown cigarette. A More cigarette? A Tiparillo? I don't remember, but I do remember that Wolfe was seldom seen without one. The last time I interviewed him, after the ill-fated "World of the Pharaohs" exhibit that spelled the end for his successor, he had quit smoking, but out of long habit patted his shirt pocket, where he'd always kept his cigarettes, from time to time thinking he'd find a pack there before remembering he'd given them up.
click to enlarge The February 1977 "starving artist" cover of the Arkansas Times: Wolfe and nude model hoisting champagne, artist Dan Morris eating out of a can.
  • The February 1977 "starving artist" cover of the Arkansas Times: Wolfe and nude model hoisting champagne, artist Dan Morris eating out of a can.

I had several funny interviews with Wolfe, including one years ago about censorship. Wolfe had hung a show that included a photograph of a woman's nude derriere being tickled by a feather. The outcry! Wolfe was greatly amused by the demands it be taken down.

Wolfe will be remembered for the inclusivity he brought to the Arts Center in a time that was not the most salubrious for race relations in Arkansas. He  was a Southern gentleman and he could be as snobby as the best of them, but not when it came to Arts Center attendance. He was a hard act to follow for his successor Nan Plummer, who, unlike Wolfe, did not realize she had to know everything that was going on and was trusting of folk who didn't deserve her trust.

He also understood better, perhaps, that the leadership today the public nature of the Arts Center. When an Arts Center employee declined to provide information on the results of the Tabriz fundraiser to the Times — she said she'd provided the same information to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette because they'd been a sponsor and thus had a right to name the auction items and buyers that we did not have — Wolfe read her the riot act and the information was quickly forthcoming.

The Arts Center and Wolfe were synonymous for many years; he kept it going, made it the fine institution it became, and will always be a hard act to follow. An excellent history of the Arts Center and Wolfe's tenure there can be read here.

 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 11:08:00

'Sigh-Fi' Artist Lap Le gallery talk tonight at UALR

click to enlarge Sondra Perry's "Resident Evil" exhibition.
  • Sondra Perry's "Resident Evil" exhibition.
Lap Le, an artist in the UALR exhibition "Sigh-Fi," which gallery curator Brad Cushman a press release describes as a show that "embraces the cognitive dissonance that underscores science fiction," will give a talk at 6 p.m. tonight in Room 161 of the Fine Arts Center.

Gallery I has been retrofitted by architect Aaron Jones for the exhibit, which also includes work by Hartmut Austen, Anne Libby, Sondra Perry, Martine Syms and Tan Zich, that Cushman the press release says "manipulates relationships between architectural volume and contemporary art."

Perry's work in the show was previously exhibited at The Kitchen in New York. In its review of the show, "Resident Evil," Artforum magazine called the work a "crucial" examination of "systemic, racialized violence and viscous identities under surveillance." Read about Martine Syms' work in this L.A. Times review, more about Aaron Jones here, Anne Libby here and Hartmut Austen here.

"Sigh-Fi" is curated by Haynes Riley, founder of the Good Weather Gallery in North Little Rock.

 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 13:23:00

Kevin Delaney's 'Street Science' premieres tonight

click to enlarge kevin.jpg

The Museum of Discovery's director of visitor experience and all-around science badass, Kevin Delaney, has been in production with the team at the Science Channel for his new show, "Street Science." It premieres tonight at 9 p.m.

Until then, here's a video of Delaney's team streaming colossal amounts of orange foam called "elephant toothpaste" through a modified VW Bug in slow motion.


 

Posted By Stephanie Smittle

More Rock Candy

