Blog Roll

Arkansas Blog

Hourly news and comment

Rock Candy

The guide to Arkansas entertainment

Eat Arkansas

For food lovers

Eye Candy

On art in Arkansas

Street Jazz

A view from Northwest Arkansas

Eat Arkansas

Bark Bar making pawprints toward spring opening

Plans to open a dog-friendly bar in a vacant church in downtown Little Rock are be padding forward, co-founder Elizabeth Michael tells us. Bar Bar, to be located at 1201 Spring St., has been approved by the Department of Health for plumbing, and landlord/architect Adam Day has created drawings for the hound-lover hangout. Michael said they're hoping for an April opening.

AETN cooking show debuts Saturday

A cooking show featuring a Bella Vista cook debuts Saturday, Jan. 7, on AETN. “Cook with Brooks” features chef Steven Brooks, corporate executive chef at Tankersly Foods, who came to Northwest Arkansas in 2000 to work at the Market at Pinnacle and later was executive chef at Blessings Golf Club, Soul Restaurant and Lounge and the Springdale Country Club.

NLR Restaurant Month: Lift forks, snap shots now

January is North Little Rock Restaurant Month, when you can save some bread at all kinds of eateries and win gift cards from restaurants and free tickets to sporting events.

Dining Review

Eat their catfish

January 5, 2017
Eat their catfish
Local chain lands in Little Rock. /more/

Dining Search

A&E Feature

The legacy of Clunk

January 5, 2017
by Robert Bell
The legacy of Clunk
On the lasting ripple effect of Chris Selby's Clunk Music Hall. /more/

To-Do List

The Body comes to White Water Tavern

January 5, 2017
by Stephanie Smittle and Leslie Newell Peacock
The Body comes to White Water Tavern
And more. /more/

Columnists

Max Brantley

More on LRSD tax

When the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and a Walton Foundation-paid lobbyist, long devoted critics of the Little Rock School District, lead the messaging for a quarter-billion dollars in new tax debt for the district, it is cause for caution. /more/

Ernest Dumas

ACA and the GOP

Congress and the new president in a matter of weeks will repeal big parts of the Affordable Care Act, at least nominally, but what will follow that wondrous event will not be the contentment that Republicans have long promised, but even more political tumult. /more/

Gene Lyons

Lost in Real America

Following the 2016 election, some readers have accused me of being out of touch with the Real America — that mythic locale inhabited by people who vote like them and watch the same TV shows they do. /more/

Movie Reviews

'Rogue One' trades mysticism for momentum

January 5, 2017
by Guy Lancaster
'Rogue One' trades mysticism for momentum
It's a spitfire prequel. /more/

Pearls About Swine

Changes needed

January 5, 2017
by Beau Wilcox
Changes needed
Those who have read this column with some degree of regularity know that I've held fast to the belief that Bret Bielema can and will revive the Arkansas football program. /more/

Blog Roll

Arkansas Blog

Hourly news and comment

Rock Candy

The guide to Arkansas entertainment

Eat Arkansas

For food lovers

Eye Candy

On art in Arkansas

Street Jazz

A view from Northwest Arkansas

Arkansas Blog

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 14:04:00

Appeals court denies Suhl release pending final decision

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a one-sentence order issued last week, denied the request of Ted Suhl to be released pending his appeal of a federal district court conviction of paying bribes to gain advantage in dealing with the state Department of Human Services.

Suhl operated outpatient and residential treatment programs for youth financed by Medicaid money administered by Human Services. He was sentenced in October to seven years in prison for conviction on four counts. His attorneys are arguing on appeal that Judge Billy Roy Wilson made errors in rulings in the case. They are relying, too, on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the  conviction of a former Virginia governor for taking gifts from a person with interest in government policy, absent a showing he'd taken an official act in return for the gifts.

Suhl has contended he made many gifts to charity and received nothing in return for money cited in this case. A former state representative and DHS official, Stephen Jones, is serving a prison sentence for taking money from Suhl, but in his testimony said he never "took an official" act as a result of his dealings with Suhl.

Suhl's attorneys had argued that his case for reversal was so strong that he should be released pending final decision. The refusal came the day after Suhl reported to a federal prison in Illinois. The briefing of the appeal continues.

 

Posted By Max Brantley | Permalink | Comments (1)

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 13:10:00

Legislature opens, House speaker calls for collaboration, civility

click to enlarge BE CIVIL: House Speaker Jeremy Gillam.
  • BE CIVIL: House Speaker Jeremy Gillam.
The legislature opened ceremonially today and events included the re-election of Rep. Jeremy Gilliam as House speaker. He accepted the post with a call to collaboration and civility.

There'd been a rumor among lobbyists of a potential empty challenge to Gillam's re-election. It didn't materialize and the vote to re-elect Gillam was unanimous. He's the fifth person to serve a second time as House speaker, the House staff said.

In a brief speech, Gillam thanked God and family  and also quoted Abraham Lincoln in urging members to respect people with "different points of view." He made no specific reference to political party or bipartisanship, but he's expected to put some Democrats (or former Democrats) in committee leadership and likely to continue his practice of working with some Democrats on legislative issues at times. He said there were negative consequences in "silencing some of the greatest minds in the state by refusing to consider their ideas."

He urged members to be "creative, collaborative and civil." He said it would be a stronger body if all were treated with respect and professionalism.

He lauded the ability to draw on "institutional memory" thanks to a higher level of seniority in the House thanks to the extension of term limits in an constitutional amendment adopted in 2014 that increased maximum House service from six to 16 years.

KAREN HOPPER: Termi limits retired her from House, but she left a legacy that became apparent last week.
  • KAREN HOPPER: Termi limits retired her from House, but she left a legacy that became apparent last week.
Speaking of institutional memory: I talked at some length today with Karen Hopper of Mountain Home,  whose time as a Republican member of the House was ended in 2014 by term limits. Hopper instigated the legislative audit that turned up gross mismanagement and questionable expenditures, including of General Improvement Fund money, by the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District. She had plunged deeply into the agency's operation because of contradictory explanations from leadership on policies and failure of the agency to deliver on funding in her own district. She attended meetings. She referred findings to auditors. She questioned officials. (She learned, for example, that a staged presentation of a check for help to an agency serving the elderly in her district was a sham. The agency got less money than the check represented.) Leadership of that agency is gone now as a result and, last week, former state Rep. Micah Neal pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from GIF money he'd sent to the development agency to pass along to a private college and a nonprofit health agency.

Most believe that the audit, released in early 2015, helped put in motion events that led to last week's federal charge and promise still more news. Hopper said she'd never sought publicity for her work at the time and took some satisfaction that her work demonstrated that legislators can make a difference. As a retired public college administrator, she, like others, had questions at the time about sending state money to private entities, such as the church college in Springdale that Neal helped, and particularly, a wholesale grocer in Missouri that got $600,000 in GIF money, apparently for outstanding bills for food sent to a program for the elderly. That's a payment that, though criticized in the audit, still hasn't been fully explained.

I'll add a full rundown of the committee leadership announced in the House when the list is released, but, as expected, two recent party switchers got the committee chairmanships they'd been expected to get — Joe Jett at Revenue and Taxation and Jeff Wardlaw at Public Health. Another former Democrat who had left teh party earlier, Mike Holcomb, leads Transportation. Another switcher, David Hillman, has a vice chair position. Blue Hog Report gives the party switchers a hiding here.

NOTED: Vice chair at Rev and Tax is also a Republican, not a Democrat as might be otherwise in order. Payback, perhaps, for the Dems stacking an 11-member majority on the committe, a strategy blown up when Jett bolted the party because he hadn't been informed by other Democrats of the plan to take over the committee he chaired the last session.

UPDATE:

Here's the regular committee memberships.
Here are membes of select committees.
The Senate also met to seat new members and formally ratify the earlier selection of Sen. Jonathan Dismang for another term as president pro tempore of the Senate. Legislation began rolling across the desk, too.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak to the General Assembly tomorrow.



 

Posted By Max Brantley | Permalink | Comments (2)

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:22:00

Look out Russia. LR might be on your case. And other highlights of the local economy

click to enlarge metro.jpg
Metroplan, the regional planning agency in Central Arkansas, released its 2016 economic review and outlook today and it emphasizes a fast-growing business: Cyber security.

Timing is good, given all the talk about Russian hacking.

Metroplan says the metropolitan area has the highest share of cyber-security jobs of any metro area in the country — nine times the national average. The fact prompts a look at opportunities in the field, with some thoughts from First 72 Cyber, a local startup in the field.

Otherwise, says Metroplan, growth is slow but steady, unemployment is at a historic low, Internet retail sales continue to grow (to the detriment of local retailers) and regional manufacturing grew at a rate greater than the national average, but construction was down.

Here's the full report.

 

Posted By Max Brantley | Permalink | Comments (8)

More Arkansas Blog

Featured Videos
>>more video

STAFF BLOGS: ARKANSAS BLOG

Today's headlines: Snow, kickbacks and Trumo

Rock Candy

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 09:41:00

The Weekend Theater announces hire of new executive director

click to enlarge twt-exterior.jpg

The Weekend Theater has announced the hire of a new executive director, Henderson State University alumna Andrea McDaniel, who takes over the position from James Norris. Norris has headed the company since November 2013.

“She’s got such great energy and drive,” Norris said of McDaniel, “and with her solid balance of theater administration training and behind the scenes experience to back it up, there’s nothing she won’t be able to do. And above all, she truly appreciates and values our credo and our mission to reduce prejudice, cruelty, and indifference through live theater."


 

Posted By Stephanie Smittle | Permalink | Comments (1)

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 09:28:00

ArkansasStaged performs "The Taming" on Inauguration Day

click to enlarge Kathryn Zdan in Crowded Fire Theatre's production of Lauren Gunderson's "The Taming." - TOM TORO
  • Tom Toro
  • Kathryn Zdan in Crowded Fire Theatre's production of Lauren Gunderson's "The Taming."

Playwright Lauren Gunderson, winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award, has waived the fee for the rights to perform her work “The Taming” (informed by Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”) to anyone who will perform the play on Inauguration Day.

One such Jan. 20 performance will be put on by ArkansasStaged at Bentonville’s 21c Museum Hotel, 7 p.m., with a suggested donation of $5 to benefit Planned Parenthood. The self-described “all-female political farce” tells the story of Katherine, a winner of the Miss Georgia pageant who “locks herself in a hotel room with two captive political opposites
— one ultra-conservative senator's aide on the cusp of a career breakthrough and one bleeding-heart liberal blogger who will do anything for her cause — and coerces them to jump-start a movement to rewrite the Constitution.”

Gunderson said in a press release that she wrote the play in 2013 “to unpack the deep frustration of a divided and obstructionist patriarchy... to laugh with the painful truth about extremism on both sides, to toy with our country’s history and wrestle with its foundational imperfections, and to make manifest a dream of reason and understanding prevailing in America. That feels more necessary now than three years ago.”

University of Arkansas theater instructor Jenny McKnight will direct the ArkansasStaged production. “Transfers of political power are always fraught with a measure of uncertainty, never more than this year,” McKnight said. “We’re hoping to have some laughs, illuminate some truths and find a hopeful and uplifting way to end a momentous day.”








 

Posted By Stephanie Smittle | Permalink | Comments (1)

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 16:05:00

Eye Candy

Convention Center sculpture commemorates Louisiana Purchase survey

click to enlarge Warrick and Hussey's "Straight Lines on a Round World"
  • Warrick and Hussey's "Straight Lines on a Round World"

That great big sculpture you've passed today in front of the Statehouse Convention Center is the work of Michael Warrick and Aaron Hussey, the culmination of a project many years in the making.

The glass and steel sculpture, "Straight Lines on a Round World," celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Louisiana Purchase survey, begun Oct. 27, 1815, in Arkansas. Warrick, professor of sculpture at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and Louisiana sculptor Hussey were commissioned to do the work by the Committee for Louisiana Purchase Survey Bicentennial Monument.

The committee, headed by John Gill and Sharon Priest, had hoped to dedicate the sculpture last October, but Hussey was a victim of the flooding in Baton Rouge. Priest said she hopes the sculpture can be dedicated this month.

It's an anniversary of a sort as well for Gill and Priest, who in 2002 walked the baseline of the Louisiana Purchase survey from the mouth of the St. Francis River to the marker at Lousiana Purchase State Park outside Brinkley. A committee had been formed the previous year to trace the route of the survey in Eastern Arkansas. Priest said the original committee started raising funds 12 years ago. "We had donors who have been extremely patient," she said.

In a Facebook post, Warrick wrote, "A big shout out goes to [committee members] John Gill, Sharon Priest, Dean Kumpuris, Ron Maxwell and Bill Ruck. Thanks also to the great folks at the LRCVB [Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau] and for our many financial contributors and Brenda Maudlin who helped in the final days of finding funds." Ruck is a surveyor with Garver and Garver engineers.

The sculpture is a gift to the city.




 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock | Permalink | Comments (0)

More Rock Candy

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Shared

  • State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants

    Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville

    Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

  • ACA and the GOP

    Congress and the new president in a matter of weeks will repeal big parts of the Affordable Care Act, at least nominally, but what will follow that wondrous event will not be the contentment that Republicans have long promised, but even more political tumult.

  • Lost in Real America

    Following the 2016 election, some readers have accused me of being out of touch with the Real America — that mythic locale inhabited by people who vote like them and watch the same TV shows they do.

  • Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money

    Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

Cover Story

The incredible adventures of Nate Powell

January 5, 2017
by David Koon
The incredible adventures of Nate Powell
The Little Rock native is the first cartoonist to win the National Book Award. His graphic novel 'March,' the memoir of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, may well be the mother text for a new era of nonviolent resistance. /more/

VIEW PRINT EDITION

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Arkansas Reporter

Pipeline bill readied

January 5, 2017
by Leslie Newell Peacock
Pipeline bill readied
Sabin to reintroduce measure to protect landowners. /more/

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation