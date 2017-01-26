Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists
Winners will be revealed at the 43rd Annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism on March 14, 2017.
Stone's Throw Brewing fans will be able to nosh daily on panini sandwiches, salads and soups from a "satellite kitchen" supplied by Kent Walker Artisan Cheese, the businesses have announced.
Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.
News of three new eateries downtown has surfaced: Ira's, Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.
Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break: PORK BARREL: The scandal /more/
he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder. /more/
Wild, wild story in Arkansas Business about a Camden real estate agent accused of faking the will of a survivor of the Deepwater Horizon explosion.
Donna Herring was indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering in November (the indictment was only recently unsealed). When Matthew Jacobs received a multimillion-dollar settlement for his injuries in 2012, he moved to Camden. Herring was his real estate agent and helped him buy a home, which happened to be near her daughter, Jordan Alexandra “Alex” Peterson. Herring arranged for her daughter to regularly visit Jacobs' house as a housekeeper. It seems that there was an effort at matchmaking and there was a purported engagement in 2014 (they were never married). In 2015, Herring was on the way to visit a girlfriend (not Peterson) when he was in a car wreck and died.
When no will was found, Herring was alleged to have created a fake will that left nearly all of his $2 million estate to Peterson — and just $50,000 to Herring's son, his only child.
Peterson and other members of the family will be co-defendants but their indictments have not been made public.
Go to Arkansas Business and read the whole thing: a tale this lurid is beyond paraphrase.
The Hill is reporting that the Democratic National Committee has booted Arkansas native Vincent Tolliver out of the race for DNC chair after he wrote an email criticizing the Muslim faith of Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota).
His being a Muslim is precisely why DNC voters should not vote for him. Muslims discriminate against gays. Islamic law is clear on the subject, and being gay is a direct violation of it. In some Muslim countries, being gay is a crime punishable by death. Clearly, Mr. Ellison is not the person to lead the DNC or any other organization committed to not discriminating based on gender identity or sexual orientation. I'm shocked [the Human Rights Campaign] has been silent on the issue. A vote for Representative Ellison by any member of the DNC would be divisive and unconscionable, not to mention counterproductive to the immediate and necessary steps of rebuilding the Democratic Party.
Congratulations to DeFrance, winner of the first round of semi-finals in this, The Year of Our 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.
We think it's high time you meet our panel of four judges, to be supplemented each week with a surprise fifth guest judge. Catch them and our emcee Traci Berry at our three remaining semi-final rounds at Stickyz Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and at our final round at Rev Room, March 10.
ESSE Purse Museum and the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will open their collaborative exhibit, "Reflections: Images and Objects from African American Women, 1891-1987" on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at ESSE, 1510 Main St.
