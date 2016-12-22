Blog Roll

Gaga for Gourmasian

I never ate at The Southern Gourmasian during it’s exclusively food-truck days, and I hadn’t yet made it to the storefront location at 219 West Capitol.

For the love of Big Orange

Big Orange has been around for just long enough that it’s not always fresh on my mind.

Little Rock Oyster Bar an institution

The Oyster Bar, established in 1975, has been around for long enough that’s it’s hard to imagine a Little Rock without it.

Dining Review

Meet us @ The Corner

December 22, 2016
Meet us @ The Corner
Downtown diner shines with new menu. /more/

Max Brantley

Little Rock school tax? No deal.

The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce is busy back-room politicking and — again — supporters of democratic public schools should be wary. /more/

Ernest Dumas

Dangerous kids

It is a habit one must stop, opening the papers and online journals each morning looking desperately for solace from a whole year's unrelieved manifestations of hate arising from religious, racial, ethnic or simple cultural differences. /more/

Gene Lyons

Mass delusions

Americans have always thought themselves a practical, commonsensical people, a nation of Thomas Edisons and Henry Fords. (Never mind that industrial genius Ford was also a political crank whose treatise "The International Jew," influenced Nazi race theory.) In reality, we've always been a nation of easy marks. /more/

When Jerry met Jimmy

December 22, 2016
by Sam Eifling
When Jerry met Jimmy
'Before They Were Cowboys' is no showdown. /more/

Joy in downing Longhorns

December 22, 2016
by Beau Wilcox
Admit it: You still get a charge out of watching an Arkansas Razorback team putting away anything in burnt orange, don't you? /more/

Arkansas Blog

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 16:08:00

The year-ending open line: Let's remember happier times and the life Dale Bumpers lived

click to enlarge DALE BUMPERS: He died the first day of 2016. Will we see his like again? - PRYOR CENTER
  • Pryor Center
  • DALE BUMPERS: He died the first day of 2016. Will we see his like again?

Happy New Year's Eve to all and an open line for those not guzzling champagne and dancing the night away. The question lingers: Can 2017 be worse?

Better to look back for a moment on a better time. Politico did so with a tribute to Dale Bumpers, who left us on the first day of 2016. We'll not see his philosophical like leading Arkansas any time soon, perhaps not in my lifetime. Writes Jeff Greenfield:

If you’re a Democrat dreaming about your perfect presidential candidate, here’s where your fantasies might take you:

Start with a child from a small town deep in the heart of a red state. Endow him or her with unusual intelligence and a strong set of values—honesty, compassion, civic engagement—passed down from a father who was a community pillar.


Give him a good education, a stint in the military and a gift of the gab that fuses eloquence with an inexhaustible supply of down-home humor. Put him through a crushing burden—the death of his parents in a car crash—that brings him back to the small town of his birth to manage his family’s store.

Then, well into middle age, watch him mount a campaign for governor, with no money and 1 percent name recognition, against some of the most formidable politicians of his time—and watch as he vanquishes them one by one. Four years later, after reforming everything from the tax structure to the school system, he runs for the U.S. Senate against the most formidable figure in the state and—without running a single negative ad—defeats him in a landslide. Election after election, he wins despite defying popular opinion on just about every third rail he can find.

Happily, this is no fantasy, but biography. It belongs to Dale Bumpers, the Arkansas governor and U.S. senator who died at age 90 a year ago last New Year’s Day, and who—unhappily—embodies a kind of politics that may not be possible in today’s toxic environment.
Lots of good Bumpers anecdotes follow.

 

Posted By Max Brantley | Permalink | Comments (21)

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 07:30:21

A new year and a new search for execution drugs

DEATH CHAMBER: Currently, drugs may not exist for its use, not to mention the obstacle of legal maneuvers.
  • DEATH CHAMBER: Currently, drugs may not exist for its use, not to mention the obstacle of legal maneuvers.
AP reported this week that the start of the year marks the expiration date for one of the three drugs used in the lethal injection process — a process not used in Arkansas since 2005.

In keeping with legally mandated secrecy, the Correction Department isn't saying much about replacement sources for the drugs of death, something reputable pharmaceutical companies are loathe to admit having a hand in supplying.  Other drugs will expire in due course, too, of course.

I am reminded that Dustin McDaniel said shortly before leaving office as attorney general in 2013 that the state should have a conversation about the "broken" death penalty law. No discussions ensued and they aren't likely to occur, given that rigid adherence to the death penalty seems to be part of Republican Party dogma.

You can go to the link above to see what I've said before about the death penalty. One point is that it would be cheaper and eliminate the emotional roller coaster of decades of appeals to put convicted killers in maximum security cells and throw away the keys. Some states and countries have done that. Here, the dance with death and the emotional torment of victims continue.

There are 35 men on Death Row in Arkansas. The oldest case, that of Roger Coulter, dates 27 years, to 1989 in Ashley County. He was charged with raping and killing the five-year-old child of a woman with whom he lived. Pending appeals rest particularly on his post-conviction claim of mental retardation, something that hadn't been raised at trial (at a time when a statute barring execution of mentally retarded didn't exist). He has been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic and brothers could have testified he was repeatedly sexually abused as a child and had a history of mental illness.


 

Posted By Max Brantley | Permalink | Comments (7)

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 07:29:00

Breaking the color line: Jerry LeVias

click to enlarge 1_p9cx7c8wtisilkh5whfvcw.jpeg

It's a slow day and if football and/or human rights interest you, you could do worse than spend a few minutes reading the Think Progress story of Jerry LeVias, the former SMU star who was the first black scholarship football player to compete in the Southwest Conference. That was merely 50 years ago.

LeVias took the field — and immediately made an impact — a year after Darrell Brown had walked on to play for the Razorbacks, a rough experience. Brown never took the field for Arkansas, however. Jon Richardson finally broke the color line in a game for the Razorbacks in 1970. (Also noted: a non-scholarship black player at Baylor took the field the same day and a few hours earlier than LeVias' SWC debut.)

Anybody recall the reaction to LeVias, if any, when he appeared in games with Arkansas?

Note the photo from the Beaumont Enterprise of LeVias going up for a pass reception against the Hogs.

click to enlarge 920x920.jpg

 

Posted By Max Brantley | Permalink | Comments (14)

More Arkansas Blog

Rock Candy

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 14:07:00

Showcase

Enter the 25th anniversary edition of the Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase

click to enlarge The Uh Huhs, winner of the 2016 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • The Uh Huhs, winner of the 2016 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase

Time is ticking to enter the 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase, which kicks off on Jan. 26. The submission deadline is Monday, Jan. 9. Performers will compete for an array of prizes worth over $2,500. Acts must perform 30 minutes of original material. All styles are welcome.

Enter by filling out the form here, or by sending a link to your original material on Facebook, Reverbnation, Bandcamp or Soundcloud to showcase@arktimes.com and including the following:

Band Name
Hometown
Date Band Was Formed
Age Range of Members (All ages welcome)
Contact Person
Phone
Email

Twenty semifinalists will be announced Jan. 11. They will compete in groups of four beginning Jan. 26 and continuing every Thursday throughout February at Stickyz. Weekly winners will then face off in the finals at Rev Room on Friday, March 10.

Here are previous winners in chronological order: Substance, Ho-Hum, Pokerface, Ashtray Babyhead, Big Cats, Big John Miller & The Direction, Brenda & Ellis, Big Silver, Mojo Depot, Runaway Planet, Salty Dogs, Grandpa's Goodtime Fandango, The Odds, Hannah Blaylock & Eden's Edge, Cooper's Orbit, 607, Velvet Kente, Brother Andy & His Big Damn Mouth, Tyrannosaurus Chicken, Holy Shakes, The Sound of the Mountain, Mad Nomad, Ghost Bones and The Uh Huhs.

 

Posted By Lindsey Millar | Permalink | Comments (0)

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 - 11:39:00

Tripping the light fantastic at Crystal Bridges


I had no idea Rod Bigelow could dance like that. The executive director of Crystal Bridges Museum of Art channels Fred Astaire while giving us a little sneak peak at the exhibition "The Art of American Dance" in this holiday greeting from the museum in Bentonville.

 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock | Permalink | Comments (2)

Wednesday, December 14, 2016 - 14:53:00

Eye Candy

36 artists in 'Small Works' juried show

click to enlarge Daniella Napolitano's "Birds Using Tools," an award winner.
  • Daniella Napolitano's "Birds Using Tools," an award winner.

To get into the "Small Works on Paper" show, you have to prove you can make fine art no larger than 18 by 24 inches. Here are the 36 artists who satisfied the Arkansas Arts Council's judges for the 30th annual traveling exhibition, which opens Jan. 3 at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center in Forrest City:

Cindy Adams, Lynn Bell, Margo Duvall, Ike Garlington, Cindy Momchilov, Robert R. Simmons, Tod Swiecichowski, John W. Ahlen, Brian Cormack, Lloyd Litsey, Alex Moomey, Elizabeth Weber, Matthew Castellano and Daniella Napolitano of Little Rock;

Sandy Barksdale of Cotter; Michael Leonard of Fort Smith; Nina Louten, Kristin DeGeorge and Sue F. Lopez of Hot Springs; Ray Parker and J.P. Bell of Fayetteville; Kathleen Barta of Springdale; Dustyn Bork of Batesville; Thad Flenniken of Royal; Leah Grant of Arkadelphia;

Sarah Mattingly-Benson of Rogers; David Rackley of Russellville; Charlotte Bailey Rierson of Fairfield Bay; David Foss of Bentonville; Cary Jenkins of Mabelvale; Dennis McCann of Maumelle; Lynn Reinbolt of Searcy; Cara Sullivan of Jonesboro; and Steven Wise of Rogers.

Barksdale, Bell, DeGeorge, Grant and Napolitano won purchase awards.

All artists are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry. There will be a reception and talks by the artists from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Forrest City arts center; after that, the show will travel to nine other galleries throughout Arkansas.

 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock | Permalink | Comments (0)

More Rock Candy

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Arkansas Reporter

'Do you want a Baphomet statue?'

December 22, 2016
by David Koon
'Do you want a Baphomet statue?'
Members of the public made the case against the proposed Ten Commandments monument on state Capitol Grounds. /more/

