Stone's Throw, Kent Walker join up to feed brewery fans

Stone's Throw Brewing fans will be able to nosh daily on panini sandwiches, salads and soups from a "satellite kitchen" supplied by Kent Walker Artisan Cheese, the businesses have announced.

Ready your muffin tins: Soup Sunday is this weekend

Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.

Three new restaurants for downtown

News of three new eateries downtown has surfaced: Ira's, Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

Dining Review

Top chef

January 26, 2017
Top chef
Scott Rains continues to wow at Table 28. /more/

Dining Search

A&E Feature

'Fabulous, Baby!'

January 26, 2017
by James Szenher
'Fabulous, Baby!'
'Sister Act' coming to The Rep. /more/

To-Do List

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase kicks off

January 26, 2017
by Stephanie Smittle, Stephen Koch and Leslie Newell Peacock
Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase kicks off
Also, Intimate Apparel, Ansel Adams, Rachmaninoff, High Plains Jamboree, Black Oak Arkansas and more. /more/

Columnists

Max Brantley

Pork and more

Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break: PORK BARREL: The scandal /more/

Ernest Dumas

Phony oaths

he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder. /more/

Gene Lyons

Too late

Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched. /more/

Movie Reviews

Defiant

January 26, 2017
by Guy Lancaster
Defiant
'Elle' is the latest by director Paul Verhoeven. /more/

Pearls About Swine

No room for error

January 26, 2017
by Beau Wilcox
I don't do this very often within the parameters of "Pearls," but this will be a segmented column addressing two issues on the Hill. /more/

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 14:16:00

Appropriation for War Memorial Stadium passes

click to enlarge war_memorial.jpg

The House today passed the appropriation, for the fiscal year ending in June of 2018, for War Memorial Stadium. The appropriation includes around $895,000 in state general revenue funds as well as around $2.9 million derived from revenues associated with the stadium, such as concession sales.

This is expected to be the last year at current funding levels. Governor Asa Hutchinson has proposed to cut state support of the stadium in half beginning July 1, 2018. With the loss of Razorback football revenue, the stadium won't have enough state money to pay its maintenance bills.

Hutchinson has said his aim is for War Memorial Stadium to move to a self-sustaining model without state support.

Rep. Stephen Meeks spoke against the bill today, arguing that the state should not be funding War Memorial Stadium at all. "Personally, I have nothing against War Memorial Stadium," Meeks said. But it was too much to ask Arkansas taxpayers to put almost $1 million a year into it, Meeks argued, saying that amounted to about 30 cents per person in the state. "They're putting money into a stadium that the vast majority of them never see, let alone go to or attend an event," he said. "Is it a proper and necessary function of the state government to put almost $1 million into a football stadium? I would postulate that the answer to that is no."

He voted against the appropriation along with a few other Tea Party Republicans. The appropriation passed 79-7.

 

Posted By David Ramsey | Permalink | Comments (0)

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 13:17:00

Camden real estate agent indicted over alleged scheme to fake will of Deepwater Horizon survivor

Wild, wild story in Arkansas Business about a Camden real estate agent accused of faking the will of a survivor of the Deepwater Horizon explosion.

Donna Herring was indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering in November (the indictment was only recently unsealed). When Matthew Jacobs received a multimillion-dollar settlement for his injuries in 2012, he moved to Camden. Herring was his real estate agent and helped him buy a home, which happened to be near her daughter, Jordan Alexandra “Alex” Peterson. Herring arranged for her daughter to regularly visit Jacobs' house as a housekeeper. It seems that there was an effort at matchmaking and there was a purported engagement in 2014 (they were never married). In 2015, Herring was on the way to visit a girlfriend (not Peterson) when he was in a car wreck and died.

When no will was found, Herring was alleged to have created a fake will that left nearly all of his $2 million estate to Peterson — and just $50,000 to Herring's son, his only child.

Peterson and other members of the family will be co-defendants but their indictments have not been made public.

Go to Arkansas Business and read the whole thing: a tale this lurid is beyond paraphrase.

 

Posted By David Ramsey | Permalink | Comments (0)

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 11:02:00

Politics

The Hill: Arkansas native Tolliver booted from DNC chairman race for criticizing Rep. Ellison's Muslim faith

democrats.jpg
The Hill is reporting that the Democratic National Committee has booted Arkansas native Vincent Tolliver out of the race for DNC chair after he wrote an email criticizing the Muslim faith of Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota).

The Hill reports they received a Jan. 5 email from Tolliver in which Tolliver said Ellison shouldn't be DNC chair because of Islam's views on homosexuality. Ellison, who was the first Muslim elected to Congress, is a leading contender in the DNC chairman's race, his candidacy endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. John Lewis, and others.

From Tolliver's email about Ellison:
His being a Muslim is precisely why DNC voters should not vote for him. Muslims discriminate against gays. Islamic law is clear on the subject, and being gay is a direct violation of it. In some Muslim countries, being gay is a crime punishable by death. Clearly, Mr. Ellison is not the person to lead the DNC or any other organization committed to not discriminating based on gender identity or sexual orientation. I'm shocked [the Human Rights Campaign] has been silent on the issue. A vote for Representative Ellison by any member of the DNC would be divisive and unconscionable, not to mention counterproductive to the immediate and necessary steps of rebuilding the Democratic Party.

Tolliver was born in Lake Village, and currently lives in Atlanta. In 1996, he ran as the Democratic candidate in Arkansas's 4th district, losing to incumbent Republican Jay Dickey by over 53,000 votes.

Tolliver has reportedly been uninvited to a forum for candidates for the DNC chair, scheduled to be held in Detroit on Feb. 4. At a previous forum held in Houston in January, Tolliver blamed Hillary Clinton's loss on her decision to pick Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine as a running mate, saying she should have picked a VP further to the left like Sanders.

In a letter to DNC voters published in mid-January, Tolliver put forth a number of ideas he would institute if elected DNC chair, including a "Democrat" phone app ("Millennials love apps!" Tolliver wrote),  creating a "Liaison for Angry White Males," and encouraging supporters of the party "to write DEMOCRAT (in crayon, color sharpie, blue markers, paint, or whatever is available) across the tops of t-shirts. Below DEMOCRAT should be 'I love' and below that should be a personal musical favorite. For me, it could be Dolly Parton, Beyonce, Metallica, Kendrick Lamar, Aretha Franklin, Barbara Streisand, Taylor Swift, Adele, Outkast, Tim McGraw, Jay-Z, etc. It doesn’t really matter who you musically love. What matters is the t-shirt begins the conversation which begins the work, which promotes and REBUILDS the brand―-the Democratic Party."

 

Posted By David Koon | Permalink | Comments (6)

Rock Candy

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 15:46:00

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Round 1: The best and the freshest

click to enlarge Drew DeFrance. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Drew DeFrance.

The Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase has one winner for each semi-final round. That's cool and all, but it doesn't tell the whole story. So, for our recap of Round One of Year 25, we'd like to talk about the best and the freshest.

The Best: Man, DeFrance is unfailingly tight. The 5-piece has played something like 200 live shows this year, and it shows. Drew DeFrance is a seasoned frontman who knows his craft, and the band's keyboard player, Joseph Fuller, is the Garth Hudson of the bunch; a multi-instrumentalist to be reckoned with. They played a solid show and they won the first round, which means they'll be playing the finals at Rev Room on March 10 for a chance at a prize package that includes: cold hard cash, a spot at Legends of Arkansas in September, a spot at Riverfest, a performance at the Bud Light Pavilion during the 2017 Arkansas State Fair, a spot at the Valley of the Vapors music festival, a celebration party and drink named after the winning band courtesy of Stickyz and Rev Room, a photo shoot with the Times’ own Brian Chilson, a gift certificate to Trio's Restaurant, a recording session at Capitol View Studio and a $200 Gift certificate to Dogtown Sound.

Comments from our judges:

"Feel-good Pepsi commercial band, for sure."

"Good understanding of structure and melody. Tendency to lean heavy on traditional structures. Would like to see them take more chances."

"Not the most original, but almost certainly the most well-rehearsed band of the night. You can tell they've been out there doing it."

"Tom Petty vibes!"


The Freshest: Sometimes you don't need to win to come out aces, and last night's runner-up was a textbook example of that principle. People that did not evidently come to Stickyz to see Spirit Cuntz slam danced to Spirit Cuntz. Women howled at Spirit Cuntz. The staff of the Arkansas Times went down the street and got tattoos that say Spirit Cuntz. There was partial nudity, there was switching around of instruments, there was a rendition of Walter's "Do you see what happens, Larry?" crowbar tirade from "The Big Lebowski," and two women from Russellville reminded us that punk rock is definitely still a thing.

Comments from our judges:

"Is it okay to give a band a +10 for their name?"

"Loud/quiet/loud. It worked for the Pixies and it's working here."

"Hands down the most original band of the night. Only band I stood up for and walked to the front of the stage for."

"Nuclear."


The Brian Nahlen Band kicked things off with a mighty six-piece sound that hit highlights of its recent release "Cicada Moon." We'd have loved to hear that mean dirty sax from Dave Williams a little further up front in the mix, but hey, those are the trappings of a wind instrument contending with major guitar ampage.

Comments from our judges:

"I absolutely loved the soul in that voice."

"Definite 'True Detective' Season 3 (?) vibes on that first one."

"I love bands who pay attention to one another and play well together. It's imperative."

"Bassist tasteful, lived in the pocket. Sax player: MVP."


Recognizer confirmed a couple of things last night for everyone present: 1. These dudes practice. Their songs were full of unusual rhythms and crunchy stops you just don't typically nail the first time or two, and they handled them with finesse, despite technical issues. 2. Recognizer really, truly, actually, definitely has two guys named Mike Mullins/ens in the band.

Comments from our judges:

"Keepin' it tight."

"Very tight once things got rolling. Great crowd response."

"Grip it, rip it, dial it in. Shit happens but you've got to deal accordingly."

"Bass was hawt."


Next week: Mortalus, 8 p.m., Youth Pastor, 9 p.m., Solo Jaxon, 10 p.m., Dazz & Brie, 11 p.m. Be there.

 

Posted By Stephanie Smittle | Permalink | Comments (1)

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 15:42:00

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase: Meet Our Judges

Congratulations to DeFrance, winner of the first round of semi-finals in this, The Year of Our 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.

We think it's high time you meet our panel of four judges, to be supplemented each week with a surprise fifth guest judge. Catch them and our emcee Traci Berry at our three remaining semi-final rounds at Stickyz Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and at our final round at Rev Room, March 10.

click to enlarge Alex Flanders - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Alex Flanders

Alex Flanders is the host of KABF's "GIRLS!" and is passionate about supporting her local music and arts scene.

click to enlarge Tyler Nance - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Tyler Nance

Tyler Nance is the drummer for The Uh Huhs, the winner of last year's Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.

click to enlarge LaSheena Gordon - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • LaSheena Gordon

LaSheena Gordon is a classically trained opera and jazz singer, choral director at Dunbar Magnet Middle School and frontwoman of neo-soul band Off the Cuff.

click to enlarge Zac Smith - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Zac Smith

Zac Smith is the co-founder/station manager at KUHS 97.9 FM, Hot Springs' solar-powered community radio station, and longtime tuba player for a polka-driven duo called Itinerant Locals.

 

Posted By Stephanie Smittle | Permalink | Comments (1)

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 11:25:00

ESSE, Mosaic Templars collaborate on women's exhibit

click to enlarge esse17_7x12_aaw_exhibit_poster.jpg
ESSE Purse Museum and the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will open their collaborative exhibit, "Reflections: Images and Objects from African American Women, 1891-1987" on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at ESSE, 1510 Main St.

The exhibition merges February's Black History Month and Women's History Month celebrations with its display of historical photography, fashion and ephemera from the collections of both museums, the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies and the private collections of the Bernice Lamb McSwain family and Mary and Joshua Swift.

The exhibition runs through April. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. ESSE hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: A reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock | Permalink | Comments (1)

