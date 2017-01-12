More coffee for the River Market district Zeteo Coffee, which opened in Conway nearly a year ago, will open a second c0ffee shop at 610 President Clinton Ave. in February, cofounder Jon Mitchell has announced. Zeteo will offer coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab of Springdale, a breakfast and lunch menu and local craft beers and wines.

Bark Bar making pawprints toward spring opening Plans to open a dog-friendly bar in a vacant church in downtown Little Rock are be padding forward, co-founder Elizabeth Michael tells us. Bar Bar, to be located at 1201 Spring St., has been approved by the Department of Health for plumbing, and landlord/architect Adam Day has created drawings for the hound-lover hangout. Michael said they're hoping for an April opening.