Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.
Also, Damin Spritzer, Handmade Moments, Black History Commission Symposium, House of Avalon's Last Dance, The Shook Twins, Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Round 2, Capital Hotel Informance, The Salty Dogs, The Toos
Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes?
Consider yourselves lucky, Hog fans. Most teams that manage to play about five quality minutes out of 80 in a two-game week don't end up fortunate enough to forge a split like Arkansas did in its latest two road games.
DAVIS: Believes legislators could potentially serve constituents better if sessions were annual.
Update to the last post: I've now gotten confirmation from Rep. Andy Davis that the idea of annual regular sessions of the General Assembly is his. He said that it was just in the idea phase and that he doesn't have anything drafted yet. His heart is not set on it, he said — "just an idea to toss around." Either way, he supports eliminating the fiscal session, which he described as "more useless than helpful."
Under current law, the legislature convenes for a regular session in odd-numbered years and a shorter fiscal session ostensibly only devoted to budget matters in even-numbered years.
Davis said that if the legislature moved to annual sessions, one possibility would be to cap each session at 60 days, so that in practice the approximate time in session would be equivalent to today. (The biennial regular session now is 60 days but inevitably gets extended; the legislature can extend it 15 days with a two-thirds majority and beyond that with a three-fourths majority under current law. The biennial fiscal session is 30 days but can be extended 15 days with a three-fourths majority.)
We're going to chat in more detail about it tomorrow, but Davis offered these general thoughts about his thinking:
He said that he thought House members would feel less pressure to rush bills in session if they knew that they had another opportunity in the same two-year term.
He said that he thought it would allow constituents to respond to requests more quickly.
He expressed the hope that it would reduce the need for special sessions.
Regarding the impacts on those who work outside of the legislature, Davis, an engineer who owns a business providing wastewater treatment systems and services, said that special sessions can often be worse than regular sessions in terms of planning to take time off from work. (Readers of this blog will remember that Davis has been accused of pursuing legislation that benefits his business interests.)
Any change to how the General Assembly meets would have to come via a constitutional amendment; any such proposal coming out of the legislature would then have to be approved by voters. For more, including a proposal to simply do away with the fiscal session and meet biennially, see our previous post.
HENDREN: Wants to dump the pointless fiscal session.
Here's an idea that has mostly gotten lost in the shuffle in the legislative shenanigans this year: Back in November, Sen. Jim Hendren filed Senate Joint Resolution 1, which would propose a constitutional amendment to eliminate the fiscal session of the legislature. Sounds like a good idea to me!
However, we're hearing rumblings that some in the House may want to go the other direction, potentially proposing an amendment to require the legislature to meet in a full, regular session every year instead of every other year. (UPDATE: The idea is being floated by Rep. Andy Davis, who hasn't drafted or filed anything yet. More here.)
Since 2010, in addition to the 60-day regular session in odd-numbered years, the legislature has also met for a 30-day session ostensibly only devoted to budget issues in even-numbered years (that's thanks to a legislatively referred amendment to the constitution approved by voters in 2008). The legislature can extend those limits via supermajority votes.
Under Hendren's proposal, the legislature would revert back to the old practice of just convening for the 60-day session every two years. That limit could be extended by a two-thirds vote from each chamber. And — as is the case now — the governor can always call a special session if need be.
Hard to argue with the Hendren measure. It's not all that clear what value the fiscal sessions have added. The state still budgets on a biennial basis, so they're really a massive exercise in rubber stamping (or occasionally re-hashing policy decisions that have already been made). The temptation to slip in special-topic legislation has been predictable as lobbyists enjoy another bite at the apple. Not to mention, legislators have routinely larded up budget bills with "special language" amendments that amount to de facto legislation. Arguably, this is unconstitutional — introducing substantive, non-fiscal legislation in a fiscal session demands two-thirds approval. Legislators have been, let's say, less than strict on this matter. It's an almost comic assault on transparency and good government — sneaking laws through in non-codified language slapped on to large, complex budget appropriations. Fiscal sessions have also created additional opportunities for chaotic drama (and corresponding vote greasing) around approving routine appropriations, with shut-down threats becoming commonplace. The last two were dominated by a small gaggle of senators threatening to shut down the entire Medicaid program unless the majority caved to their demands to end the private option program.
The fiscal session costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Pass.
The problem that Hendren's proposal is going to run in to is that lobbyists and some of the thirstier legislators love when the Capitol critters convene. Indeed, this is no secret if you've spent any time at the Capitol: There are a significant number of legislators who really dig the taxpayer-funded per diems and assorted other goodies that come when the legislature meets. They guard those goodies fiercely.
Which brings us to that rumor (see update here; Davis is the one floating the idea). One legislator told the Times that some members of the House are plotting to introduce a proposed amendment to the constitution that would do the opposite of what Hendren is proposing. According to this lawmaker, the proposal would replace the fiscal session by requiring the legislature to meet in a full, 60-day regulation session every single year instead of every other year. That would amount to 30 additional days of scheduled meeting time as compared to the current system (presumably with the opportunity to extend). More crucially, it would double the amount of time devoted to legislation beyond budget matters — convening for the purposes of writing new laws would become an annual event. Some might fear that would mean double the trouble; certainly, it would be an absolute bonanza for lobbyists. It would represent a dramatic step away from the concept of a part-time legislature.
Under new rules this year, the Senate and the House can each recommend a proposed constitutional amendment (via each chamber's State Agencies committee), which then must be approved by both chambers. The General Assembly can also choose to refer a third with a two-thirds vote of both chambers, though it's not clear that there is an appetite among legislative leadership to go for three.
Most Capitol observers believe that Senate Joint Resolution 8, the measure to limit the punitive and non-economic damages that can be awarded to claimants in civil actions (so-called tort reform), will be the referred proposal for a constitutional amendment from the Senate side this year. The measure would also give the legislature full powers over the rules of pleading, practice, and procedure normally reserved for the judicial branch of government. It appears to have the votes to move forward, though there is some opposition from both parties; a scattering of other competing measures, in addition to Hendren's, have been filed and sent to the Senate State Agencies committee.
It's not clear what the House will pursue for its recommendation. Hendren's hope is that perhaps the House might push through the "tort reform" proposal instead so that the Senate could do his SJR1 proposal to nix the fiscal session. But our tipster believes that a segment in the House is aiming to push a proposal for annual full sessions, and could even threaten to hold up the senate's tort reform measure if the senate side doesn't go along. We'll see.
The question of how often the legislature should meet is not a strictly partisan issue — Hendren's proposal is co-sponsored by Sen. Keith Ingram, the Democratic Senate Minority Leader. Frankly, legislators may partly split on this issue based on whether or not they have a real full-time job — or any job — outside of legislating (or outside of "consulting" or other rackets that are essentially paid extensions of their legislative roles).
Because the particulars of General Assembly meetings are written into the constitution, any change would have to come via a constitutional amendment, and any such proposal coming out of the legislature would then have to be approved by voters.
TRUMP: We're gonna whine so much you may even get tired of whining.
The United States Court of Appealsfor the Ninth Circuit this morning rejected the Trump administration's request for an immediate stay to reinstate the president's ban on refugees and certain visa holders from entering the country, the New York Times reports.
The ban remains lifted for now; previously canceled traveling visas are reinstated and those impacted can enter the country.
Trump's executive order a week into his presidency enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees. Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, has scolded the media for calling the ban a ban. Alternative diction! However, Trump himself has publicly referred to the ban as a ban numerous times, including this weekend.
On Friday, U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart, a federal judge in Washington state, issued a nationwide temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the ban. Trump was unable to control his emotions following this ruling, calling Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, a "so-called judge" and promising that his ruling would be overturned. This morning, Trump's first attempt to do so was a failure, with the federal appeals court swiftly rejecting the Justice Department's appeal of Robart's ruling.
Around 60,000 visas had been revoked under Trump's ban, according to the State Department (the Justice Department put the number at more than 100,000). Spicer had previously given the alternative fact that only 109 people's visas were impacted, continuing a pattern of the Trump administration holding the American people in utter contempt by telling them bald-faced lies.
Briefs will be filed Monday in the Ninth Circuit. The Trump administration is not going to file for an immediate stay with the Supreme Court, instead letting the appeals process play out.
Archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea” by Ronald Rigge.
Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia.
Four other Arkansas artists had work accepted into the show: Gary Cawood, Shelley Gipson, Beverly Buys and Neal Harrington. How juror Dr. Ann Prentice Wagner, curator of drawings at the Arkansas Arts Center, avoided choosing an all-Arkansas lineup as prize winners I don't know; their work is excellent. She (doing a blind review) selected 50 prints by 50 artists for the show, which draws entries from all over country and, this year, Canada. It opened in January at the museum and runs through Feb. 26.
Purchase awards went to Janet Badger of Austin for her linocut "Salon"; David Blow of Dallas for his digital print “My Lucky Rock”; Criswell for his linocut “Dark Road"; Fendley for her aquatint and etching “The Sacrifice”; Carol Moore ofClarksburg, Md., for her lithograph “Over in the Meadow”; Brian Paulson of Grand Forks, N.D. for his drypoint engraving “Found Near Madronna”; Ronald Rigge of Pleasanton, Calif., for his archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea”; Mark Sisson of Stillwater, Okla., for his woodcut and lithograph “Portrait of Daniel King: Scouting, For Men & Boys”; Kelsey Stephenson of Edmonton, Canada, for her monoprint “Over the Mountains”; Chris Warot of Aurora, Colo., for his solarplate intaglio “Atomic Malt Shop I”; Carol Wax of Montclair, N.J., for her hand-colored engraving "Sewing Wild Oats"; and Brandon Williams of Manhattan, Kansas, for his etching "Disoriented Disaster."
Sponsorship awards (prizes, but not purchases) went to Florence Alfano McEwin, David Avery, Helen Cox, David Johnson, Ann Johnston-Schuster and Ouida Touchon.
The Winner: Ladies to the front! Dazz & Brie and their band The Emotionalz killed it like anyone who's ever seen them live knew they would. The self-described "girl gang" rocked military jackets handpainted with their album name "Can't Afford California," gave the middle finger to Sallie Mae with some divine melismas, and handled persistent sound issues with grace and aplomb.
click to enlarge
Just before the band's set, two men in baseball caps and substantial beards stood just ahead of me, hands in pockets, wordless, watching the group's bass player sling a hefty five-string over her shoulder. A few minutes later, one of them turned to the other and said, "They're pretty good." Twenty minutes later, the same two men were doin' the Dougie with reckless abandon in between shooting mini-videos of the performance. I don't know how many keys were on that M50 they used, but I'm pretty sure the band's keyboard player (who'd switched to keys after drumming for a few tunes) used every damn one of them in a single organ solo. The crowd demanded an encore, our judges voted them into the final round with the quickness, and the band made good on their professed mission of "trying to change the world, one weirdo at a time."
"Rhythm section tight as hell. Both drummers have crushed it."
"Rock and roll soul. Awaken masses and spread good vibes."
"The sound is not mixed well. Not fair!"
"Tight as fuck. Not breaking a ton of ground in song structure or composition but doing an exemplary job of blending genres. Very solid band with above average vocals."
"Talk about girl power!"
The Runner-Up: Armed with no musical gear save for a sharp tongue, a whip-smart memory and a laptop full of beats produced by collaborator Idle Kid, Solo Jaxon's set was heavy as hell, and what one of our judges called "the highlight of the showcase." Fellow Young Gods of America lyricist Goon des Garcons made a cameo in his beloved Meat Loaf t-shirt, "No Reason" was delivered as a righteously indignant critique of the criminal justice system and the audience was informed in no uncertain terms that "bullying of any kind is not the shit."
"Loved that last one. Thought you left it all on the stage."
Mortalus: Michelle Gann can wail and she can growl and she can shred like a boss. Mortalus thrashed their way through a monster set infused with crunch and philosophy and darkness and breakneck speed. The band's not afraid to get Bruce Dickinson-level theatrical; turning their guitar necks vertically, letting a high note soar for days and days, mugging for the camera during a beastly solo. They missed a few sudden tempo changes here and there, but as the lone metal band in this year's showcase, they brought it hard and dropped some jaws in the audience. Oh, and kudos for ending their set, the first of the night, by introducing the three other groups by name and encouraging the audience to stick around.
"Freddie Mercury meets Metallica meets Iron Maiden."
"Some of the changes and hits didn't fall right, but very fun and powerful."
"Lead guitar/vocalist murdering the solos. Her vocals are a little uneven but kudos for singing while shredding."
Youth Pastor: "Praisin' and blazin." How I wish this band had been around circa 2002 or so in the college dorm room! We'd have all smoked approximately 7% more pot. They sound like what would happen if a scientist took DNA samples from Ween's "A Tear for Eddie" and used it to grow an entire band from a giant petri dish laced with Beach Boys harmonies. Potentially to their detriment, they make the listener want to stare into a lava lamp for extended periods of time, but their tongue-in-cheek church camp parody went gangbusters because they were so committed to it, interspersing songs with preacher cadences, altar calls and improvised scripture. It can be pretty cringeworthy when a schtick doesn't work, but this band made it work in spades. Having driven down in a huge brown van from their native Fayetteville, these young men were waylaid with a flat tire somewhere around Ozark and still managed to show up on time, fresh as daisies.
"End Hate," Cox's first installation addressing the rise of discrimination in the national discourse and legislation.
Arkansas artist V.L. Cox, who for the past couple of years has been creating three-dimensional works representing discrimination against women, African Americans, immigrants and LGBT people, is returning her "End Hate" doors to the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 11. They'll be on exhibit 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Reflecting Pool steps.
Cox hopes the doors will help open conversations about the efforts to normalize discrimination that Donald Trump has brought to the nation's capital. A news release says Cox hopes to "engage viewers responsibly in a dialogue no matter how uncomfortable. She believes that by truthfully looking in the mirror at ourselves, we take the first step in accepting the fact that we are all part of the link that needs to be prepared."
Cox built the doors in response to Arkansas's House Bill 1228, introduced in 2015, that would have allowed discrimination against LGBT people on the basis of religious belief. (The bill, thanks to pressure by Governor Hutchinson, the public and protesting corporations, was eventually amended to mirror the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.) "This discriminatory bill would have brought back Jim Crow days where hatred and repression were the law of the land," the news release says. The doors have been exhibited at the State Capitol twice, and in Washington, D.C., in 2015.
For this installation, Cox is adding a "Women Only" door. The image of the installation (now on display at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Community Center in New York), made in D.C. in 2015, has been digitally altered to represent the new door.
Sen. Tom Cotton — the only member of the Arkansas congressional delegation with an appointment-only policy for constituent visits to field offices — is now promising that he will hold town hall meetings in Arkansas this year.
