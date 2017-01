It's a slow day and if football and/or human rights interest you, you could do worse than spend a few minutes reading the Think Progress story ofthe former SMU star who was the first black scholarship football player to compete in the. That was merely 50 years ago.LeVias took the field — and immediately made an impact — a year after Darrell Brown had walked on to play for the Razorbacks , a rough experience. Brown never took the field for Arkansas, however.finally broke the color line in a game for the Razorbacks in 1970. (Also noted: a non-scholarship black player at Baylor took the field the same day and a few hours earlier than LeVias' SWC debut.)Anybody recall the reaction to LeVias, if any, when he appeared in games with Arkansas?Note the photo from the Beaumont Enterprise of LeVias going up for a pass reception against the Hogs.

Happy New Year's Eve to all and an open line for those not guzzling champagne and dancing the night away. The question lingers: Can 2017 be worse?Better to look back for a moment on a better time . Politico did so with a tribute to who left us on the first day of 2016. We'll not see his philosophical like leading Arkansas any time soon, perhaps not in my lifetime. Writes Jeff Greenfield:Lots of good Bumpers anecdotes follow.

Showcase Enter the 25th anniversary edition of the Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase click to enlarge Brian Chilson

The Uh Huhs, winner of the 2016 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase

Time is ticking to enter the 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase, which kicks off on Jan. 26. The submission deadline is Monday, Jan. 9. Performers will compete for an array of prizes worth over $2,500. Acts must perform 30 minutes of original material. All styles are welcome.



Enter by filling out the form



Twenty semifinalists will be announced Jan. 11. They will compete in groups of four beginning Jan. 26 and continuing every Thursday throughout February at Stickyz. Weekly winners will then face off in the finals at Rev Room on Friday, March 10.



Here are previous winners in chronological order: Substance, Ho-Hum, Pokerface, Ashtray Babyhead, Big Cats, Big John Miller & The Direction, Brenda & Ellis, Big Silver, Mojo Depot, Runaway Planet, Salty Dogs, Grandpa's Goodtime Fandango, The Odds, Hannah Blaylock & Eden's Edge, Cooper's Orbit, 607, Velvet Kente, Brother Andy & His Big Damn Mouth, Tyrannosaurus Chicken, Holy Shakes, The Sound of the Mountain, Mad Nomad, Ghost Bones and The Uh Huhs.

Tripping the light fantastic at Crystal Bridges

I had no idea Rod Bigelow could dance like that. The executive director of Crystal Bridges Museum of Art channels Fred Astaire while giving us a little sneak peak at the exhibition "The Art of American Dance" in this holiday greeting from the museum in Bentonville.

Eye Candy 36 artists in 'Small Works' juried show click to enlarge Daniella Napolitano's "Birds Using Tools," an award winner.

To get into the "Small Works on Paper" show, you have to prove you can make fine art no larger than 18 by 24 inches. Here are the 36 artists who satisfied the Arkansas Arts Council's judges for the 30th annual traveling exhibition, which opens Jan. 3 at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center in Forrest City:



Cindy Adams, Lynn Bell, Margo Duvall, Ike Garlington, Cindy Momchilov, Robert R. Simmons, Tod Swiecichowski, John W. Ahlen, Brian Cormack, Lloyd Litsey, Alex Moomey, Elizabeth Weber, Matthew Castellano and Daniella Napolitano of Little Rock;



Sandy Barksdale of Cotter; Michael Leonard of Fort Smith; Nina Louten, Kristin DeGeorge and Sue F. Lopez of Hot Springs; Ray Parker and J.P. Bell of Fayetteville; Kathleen Barta of Springdale; Dustyn Bork of Batesville; Thad Flenniken of Royal; Leah Grant of Arkadelphia;



Sarah Mattingly-Benson of Rogers; David Rackley of Russellville; Charlotte Bailey Rierson of Fairfield Bay; David Foss of Bentonville; Cary Jenkins of Mabelvale; Dennis McCann of Maumelle; Lynn Reinbolt of Searcy; Cara Sullivan of Jonesboro; and Steven Wise of Rogers.



Barksdale, Bell, DeGeorge, Grant and Napolitano won purchase awards.



All artists are members of the



More Rock Candy