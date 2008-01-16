Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, January 16, 2008

Pimp my ride

Posted By on Wed, Jan 16, 2008 at 11:10 AM

From The New Republic:

Checking out a rental car at the Enterprise counter at the Charlotte, North Carolina airport, I mentioned I was heading to South Carolina to do some work on the primaries. "We just put Mike Huckabee's son in a car!" the clerk said, and then added, "He wanted the most expensive one we had."

