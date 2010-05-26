Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, May 26, 2010

Huckabee nuptial news

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2010 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge unknown.jpg

Yes, in answer to a question,  I believe Sarah Huckabee (currently managing John Boozman's senatorial campaign) wed Bryan Sanders yesterday on St. John, Virgin Islands, as the plan we reported earlier called for. (Her Tweet yesterday: Big day today! Going to the chapel and going to get married!)

The couple (shown here in a photo from her Facebook page) will share Mike and Janet Huckabee's anniversary. I don't know if the Virgin Islands have the covenant marriage certificate Huckabee pushed in Arkansas.

It will probably surprise you that I didn't receive an invitation. So I have no candid snapshots to share of cake smushing, flower tossing, unity candle lighting, etc. Cellphone snaps welcome.;

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (14)
Email

Comments (14)

Showing 1-14 of 14

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-14 of 14

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

  • Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce

    It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said, director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Trump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all — people with visas, green cards,a  post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families. I got the message today before noon; others didn't find out until it was going on. But however folks found out, they turned out in huge numbers, more than thousand men, women and children, on the grounds of the state Capitol to listen to speakers from all faiths and many countries.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 29, 2017

  • Farewell to a school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis

    A tribute to a great school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis, who died yesterday. Far too soon.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 17, 2015

Most Shared

  • Governor says bills targeting Sharia law and 'sanctuary campuses' are unnecessary

    At a press conference this morning to sign his military retiree tax cut into law, Governor Hutchinson gave critical remarks about two pieces of legislation by Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) that seem to target immigrants.

  • Awaiting remorse

    William Faulkner, who wrote a fine novel or two about coming to terms with an inglorious past and the healing power of remorse, would have liked January — a few days of it, anyway.

  • All about politics

    Have Americans really become a nation of gullible cowards? Sometimes it looks that way.

Visit Arkansas

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Here's your open line

    • Thanks, NVR, for that collectible-worthy obit which I had not seen. Id agree with those…

    • Posted by Durango
    • on February 12, 2017

  • Re: Tom Cotton: Again with the fake news

    • Cotton does not care about facts. Kochs will not allow that in their lackeys.

    • Posted by wannabee conservative
    • on February 12, 2017

  • Re: No sex, please, we're cartoon characters

    • I remember getting hot and bothered by the girls of Apartment 3G. The old Gazette…

    • Posted by Arbiter of All Things AOAT
    • on February 12, 2017

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation