Huckabee nuptial news

Yes, in answer to a question, I believe Sarah Huckabee (currently managing John Boozman's senatorial campaign) wed Bryan Sanders yesterday on St. John, Virgin Islands, as the plan we reported earlier called for. (Her Tweet yesterday: Big day today! Going to the chapel and going to get married!)

The couple (shown here in a photo from her Facebook page) will share Mike and Janet Huckabee's anniversary. I don't know if the Virgin Islands have the covenant marriage certificate Huckabee pushed in Arkansas.

It will probably surprise you that I didn't receive an invitation. So I have no candid snapshots to share of cake smushing, flower tossing, unity candle lighting, etc. Cellphone snaps welcome.;