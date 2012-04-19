Find out more →

Thursday, April 19, 2012

Police beat Lonoke deputy fatally wounds man near Jacksonville

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2012 at 12:55 PM

The State Police reports that a Lonoke deputy sheriff this morning fatally shot a man who was behaving erratically on Highway 294 between Jacksonville and Furlow and who reportedly struck the deputy's patrol car with a piece of metal. The dead man hasn't been identified pending notification of kin. Channel 7 reports that Deputy Jack Fitzhugh was pleased on leave while the shooting is reviewed.

UPDATE: The Arkansas State Police has identified the individual fatally wounded today by a Lonoke County Sheriff's Deputy as Dustin R. Williamson, 32, of Lonoke.

The release:

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been assigned to a case involving an officer involved shooting incident which has claimed the life of a Lonoke County man.

About 9 AM today (Thursday, April 19, 2012) law enforcement authorities were notified by the public of an individual standing along State Highway 294 between Jacksonville and Furlow exhibiting erratic behavior and swinging a large piece of iron railing.

Upon the arrival of a Lonoke County Sheriff’s Deputy the man reportedly struck the side of the patrol car and window glass with a piece of metal believed to be the base of a vehicle lift used to change a flat tire.

The deputy fired his sidearm striking the individual who was later pronounced dead.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative file that will be turned-over to local prosecuting attorney for consideration.
____________________________

(Victim identification will follow upon notification of next of kin. Questions relating to the identity of the deputy and administrative status of the deputy should be directed to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Department.)

