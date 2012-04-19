A reliable source reports a round of layoffs at the Arkansas Career Training Institute, the former Hot Springs Rehabilitation Center. It's a division of the Arkansas Department of Career Education. I reported in November on a reduction in staff was expected as the operation phased out an acute care unit to save money.

My source says as many as two dozen could be affected by the latest notices.

My question to the department yesterday went unanswered. After filing an FOI request this morning, I was told a general press release would be coming later in the day.

UPDATE: News release follows. 22 jobs will be eliminated. The release said efforts will be made to find other positions in the agency.