Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, July 23, 2012

Gambling Nancy Todd casino amendment short on signatures UPDATE

Posted By on Mon, Jul 23, 2012 at 5:26 PM

FALLING SHORT: Nancy Todd.
  • FALLING SHORT: Nancy Todd.
Alex Reed of the secretary of state's office says the Nancy Todd Poker Palace constitutional amendment — to give exclusive casino licenses for four casinos to an enterprise backed by Branson, Mo., investors — is also short of signatures of registered voters.

Reed said the secretary of state's office's temp workers will continue work until 9:30 p.m. tonight, but they apparently already know with the number remaining that the amendment will fall short of the 78,133 needed. She'll be given 30 days to meet the minimum. She had turned in only about 80,000, not much breathing room for invalid signatures. The verification of her signatures has been complicated by her attempt to register voters to qualify them to sign petiitons. She's learned you can't fill out a registration form and sign petitions the same day, you must first be registered with a county clerk. (See her news release on the jump, issued earlier today.)

The secretary of state has already disqualified another casino amendment and an ethics reform measure didn't go forward because of lack of signatures. The gas severance tax initiative, as we've mentioned before, is at least 41,000, perhaps thousands more, short and Sheffield Nelson will announce its fate tomorrow. The medical marijuana initiative drive is also thousands short with time running out.

UPDATE: Late Monday came word that Todd turned in only 23,616 valid signature leaving her more than 38,000 short. Failure rate matching gas tax. Another one heading to history books.

NANCY TODD NEWS RELEASE

Nancy Todd of Nancy Todd's Poker Palace gave a thumbs up today to the recent ruling by the Secretary of State relating to the issue of a public vote on casinos "We were challenged recently in the Secretary of State's offices about the sufficiency of our ballot title. We however were confident the Honorable Mark Martin would rule as Attorney General McDaniel had previously in finding the ballot language sufficient for the needs of voters, it was a long 30 day wait for the decision to be made."

Secretary of State Mark Martin issued a declaration last Thursday finding the ballot title to be sufficient and dismissed the complaint from his office. [But a second challenge is still pending.] "Now we can continue to focus on what is most important, allowing the voters of Arkansas the opportunity of making their own decision on the issue with their votes in November," Todd stated.

"We turned in our petitions to the Secretary of State's office on July 6th. Since then we have added more people to the field helping people to get registered as voters and to sign the petition. To date the effort has registered almost 4,000 Arkansans and we expect to reach 10,000 by the end of this week. It would seem fair people who registered to vote by the time the petitions are verified should be counted as a valid signature by a registered voter, but it would seem here in Arkansas that just isn't the case" Todd stated.

"Arkansans deserve to have THEIR vote count on this issue and that's why we are dedicated to a voter registration drive. But right now, it appears to be a blatantly unfair process that is hampered by unnecessary political bureaucracy. We are required to register people and deliver their signature to the County Clerk that same day for THE signature to be counted as valid. Not only is this unfair to the petitioners, it would seem to prejudice getting people involved in the political system. Those standards should allow people the fastest simplest way to become voters. In spite of these obstacles, we will continue to do what we must in order to meet the current standards set by the Secretary of State," Todd closed.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (9)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (9)

Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

  • Deputy killed, police chief wounded in Sebastian County. Suspect in custody

    40/29 TV reports that two law officers were shot about 7 a.m. today near Hackett in Sebastian County and at mid-afternoon came word that one of them had died. Later in the day a suspect was taken into custody in the shooting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2016

  • More legal headaches for Dexter Suggs

    Dexter Suggs may have cleared out his office before the workday began today, but he still has lingering legal matters as defendant in lawsuits against him and the state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

  • World leaders set to meet in Little Rock on resource access and sustainable development

    Next week a series of meetings on the use of technology to tackle global problems will be held in Little Rock by Club de Madrid — a coalition of more than 100 former democratic former presidents and prime ministers from around the world — and the P80 Group, a coalition of large public pension and sovereign wealth funds founded by Prince Charles to combat climate change. The conference will discuss deploying existing technologies to increase access to food, water, energy, clean environment, and medical care.

  • Tomb to table: a Christmas feast offered by the residents of Mount Holly and other folk

    Plus, recipes from the Times staff.

  • Fake news

    So fed up was young Edgar Welch of Salisbury, N.C., that Hillary Clinton was getting away with running a child-sex ring that he grabbed a couple of guns last Sunday, drove 360 miles to the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C., where Clinton was supposed to be holding the kids as sex slaves, and fired his AR-15 into the floor to clear the joint of pizza cravers and conduct his own investigation of the pedophilia syndicate of the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

  • Reality TV prez

    There is almost nothing real about "reality TV." All but the dullest viewers understand that the dramatic twists and turns on shows like "The Bachelor" or "Celebrity Apprentice" are scripted in advance. More or less like professional wrestling, Donald Trump's previous claim to fame.

  • Arkansas archeologist does his job, is asked to leave

    Amid Department of Arkansas Heritage project.

Visit Arkansas

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation