Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, August 1, 2013

Arkansas Politics UPDATE: Tom Cotton explains vote against lower student loan interest rates — it's Obama's fault

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2013 at 3:08 PM

NO TO STUDENT LOAN RELIEF BILL: Tom Cotton.
  • NO TO STUDENT LOAN RELIEF BILL: Tom Cotton.
The House, which can rarely agree on anything, tonight passed 392-31 a compromise deal on student loan interest rates.

Here's the roll call.

The only "no" from Arkansas was U.S. Rep. Tom Cotton, heading to a race for U.S. Senate and already standing out as an extremist on multiple issues. He was one of six Republicans in the "no" column.

Republican spin will be interesting. One of the chief Republican paid spinners in Arkansas has already taken to Twitter to comment that the compromise solution is much like one House Republican supported in the first place, but some Democrats opposed for not permanently locking in lower interest rates on loans.

The bill pegs loans to the market. The lower initial rates will forestall cost increases for college students. But some critics wanted to prevent a float upward in future years.

So add a vote against lower college student loan rates to Cotton's record. Along with opposition to food stamp funding. To disaster aid. To sustaining Medicare at current levels. To women's medical rights. To the Violence Against Women Act. To women's full service in the military.

He's not against all free food, however. He's providing free barbecue to attract a crowd to Dardanelle Tuesday night for his senatorial announcement. No word if, to eat, you have to produce proof of legal status, another group Cotton has shown distinct coolness toward.

If I hear back from Cotton's office on the vote, I'll pass it along. House Republicans called the legislation a "win" for students and taxpayers.

UPDATE: Speaking of Cotton extremism, Salon did a rundown of some of the highlights yesterday.

UPDATE II: The Mark Pryor campaign blasted Cotton on his vote.

Yesterday, Rep. Tom Cotton stood firmly against Arkansas students and families, joining just five other House Republicans to oppose a broadly bipartisan student loan compromise that would keep college affordable for thousands of Arkansans. The legislation, which passed by a landslide 392-31 vote and was supported by every other member of Arkansas' congressional delegation, cuts the current interest rate in half using a capped market-based rate that gives students financial stability after graduation. If the compromise had failed, Stafford loan rates would have stayed high and variable, greatly increasing the long-term financial burden of higher education.

"Just like his previous votes to gut Medicare and shelve the Farm Bill, Tom Cotton is once again positioning himself far outside the mainstream of most Arkansans, choosing the side of reckless Washington special interests while ignoring the needs of families in our state,” said Jeff Weaver, Mark Pryor for Senate campaign manager. "Tom Cotton voted against Arkansas students and families.”

About 78,500 Arkansas students rely on Stafford subsidized loans to afford their education. Last year alone, more than $315 million in Stafford loans were used by Arkansas students, most of whom would never have access to higher education if not for the guarantee of affordable and stable loan rates.

And from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee:

“The question Tom Cotton must answer is how did he pay for Harvard? Did he get any assistance to help pay for his education and why does he not think Arkansas families should have the same opportunities he had?” said Justin Barasky, spokesman for the Democratic senatorial Campaign Committee. “Even national Republican operatives have attacked Cotton’s view. This is par for the course for an extreme ideologue like Tom Cotton who has exhibited arrogance and poor judgment ever since he entered Congress five minutes ago. Cotton votes in lock step with Washington special interests and against Arkansas, but still thinks that he deserves a promotion.”

UPDATE III: Cotton's office issued a response to criticism about 3 pm.. Thursday. It's a non-answer. Except for blaming everything on Obamacare.

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Tom Cotton released the following statement after yesterday's vote on student loan interest rate legislation:

“Access to affordable higher education is not a partisan issue, it’s something all Arkansans support; frankly, it's where this debate should be focused. Higher education provided me with opportunities I might not otherwise have had. But I knew it wouldn’t be easy. My family saved for years and I worked throughout school to pay my way; like many students, it also took a combination of private and Stafford loans. Following law school, I postponed joining the Army for two years so I could repay all my loans.

“Unfortunately, too many students today struggle for years to repay their loans because Washington politicians dictate student-loan rates and end up hurting students and taxpayers alike. It’s causing tuition costs to skyrocket, leaving students buried in debt, often without jobs, and forced to delay buying a home and starting a family. As students struggle to repay their loans—regardless of the interest rate—taxpayers are on the hook for a $100 billion bailout—a burden hard-working Arkansans shouldn’t have to bear. A better path is to repeal Obamacare, which nationalized the student-loan business, and let Arkansas’s hometown banks work with students and families to finance higher education, just as they do with homes, farms, businesses, and other loans. I'm committed to bringing affordable higher education to every Arkansan and ending the federal-government monopoly on the student-lending business."

Was Tom Cotton's Stafford loan a government loan? Some Stafford loans are government loans.

UPDATE IV: I'm not a fan of the Washington Post fact-checker. The Arkansas Republican Party loves it, however, judging by frequent citations. So I"m sure they'll be tweeting shortly that the Post has given "four Pinocchios" — whopping huge lie, in other words — to the Cotton theory that Obamacare is driving up the cost of student loans.

UPDATE V: Now an item on the widely followed Huffington Post hits Cotton for his arrogance. Taking a government-backed student loan himself (Stafford loan) while in college but voting against the government program for students today? Hard to defend.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (87)
Email

Speaking of...

  • Cotton picking in Manhattan; neocons spotted at rooftop bar

    September 19, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Unconfirmed, but a reliable source says U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton was hanging out on Thursday night at a trendy rooftop bar in Manhattan with his pro-Israel patron, Bill Kristol. Plotting for 2020? /more/

  • Family Council, Tom Cotton oppose Internet gambling. PS: Ark. already has it

    September 16, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The Family Council, the right-wing religious group, distributed a statement today lauding Sen. Tom Cotton for sponsoring a bill that supposedly would stop "predatory Internet gambling." Psst. Arkansas already has Internet gambling. /more/

  • Schlafly's influence

    September 15, 2016
    by Autumn Tolbert
    Phyllis Schlafly, mother, attorney and longtime antifeminist, died recently. What Schlafly promoted was not novel or new. Men had been saying that men and women were not equal for years. However, anti-feminism, anti-women language had much more power coming from a woman who professed to be looking out for the good of all women and families. /more/

  • Tom Cotton continues two-year blockade of judge confirmations

    September 14, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton continues to mount a one-man blockade to confirmation of judges to the depleted federal court of claims. /more/

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    September 14, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves. /more/

  • Leslie Rutledge: Throw out the Clintons

    September 9, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is listed as author of this polemic on Independent Journal Review, a Republican-backed website, urging a vote for Donald Trump for president. /more/

  • Arkansas leaders oppose federal overtime pay rule. Of course

    September 6, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The Southwest Times Records reports here on the lamentations of Arkansas business leaders and politicians about the new federal rule on the pay level at which employees must receive overtime pay. Some of the same people are hungry for government handouts for themselves. /more/

  • Bruce Hawkins, PAC man, multiplies corporate giving to candidates

    September 5, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Again: Evidence that the so-called "ethics amendment" did little to stop the flow of corporate money to candidates for legislature. One guy controls seven PACs, each giving near the limit to the same candidate. Apparently it's legal. Clearly, the law should change. /more/

  • A plan for Arkansas to get more out of the money it spends on corrections

    August 26, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Arkansas's prison population is among the fastest growing in the country. The state now spends more than half of a billion dollars on corrections, a 68 percent increase since 2004, and our prison population, which increased by 21 percent between 2012 and 2016, is expected to rise by another 19 percent between 2016 and 2023 to 21,345. Those were the facts and projections Justice Center, a project of the national nonprofit Council of State Governments, reminded people of yesterday before presenting criminal justice reform proposals. /more/

  • Arkansas criminal justice reform proposal due today

    August 25, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    We'll get a good sense of what criminal justice reform legislation might look like in the 2017 General Assembly later today — as well as some potential stumbling blocks to its passage. Justice Center, an offshoot of the national nonprofit Council of State Governments, will offer policy recommendations to the Legislative Criminal Justice Oversight Task Force this afternoon at the Arkansas Association of Counties conference. /more/
  • More »

Comments (87)

Showing 1-50 of 87

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-50 of 87

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

    Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation