Monday, August 19, 2013

Jessica Dean off to Philadelphia CBS affiliate

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2013 at 3:07 PM

OFF TO PHILLY: KARKs Jessica Dean.
  • OFF TO PHILLY: KARK's Jessica Dean.
Jessica Dean, the TV anchor who's spent her last three years at Channel 4, is heading up east. She announced on Twitter:

I am thrilled to announce I'll be the new evening anchor @CBSPhilly with @chrismayphilly. It's been a joy to spend three years

May is a former KATV anchor. Dean's father-in-law, Clinton School Dean Skip Rutherford, commented on Twitter:

Small world. @JessicaDean to co-anchor CBS Philadelphia station with @ChrisMayPhilly. We live next door to Chris's parents in Little Rock

And to complete the round of tweets, here's Blake Rutherford:

Very excited and proud for @jessicadean. Named co-anchor of the evening news at CBS Philly. Thanks to the great team @KARK4News

PS — I asked Blake about his own plans.

Fortunately, I will continue in my current role as VP of the McLarty Companies. With business interests in New York and DC, Philadelphia is convenient and accessible to both. As you would expect, I will be back and forth to Arkansas as often as business requires.

Tags: , , , , ,

