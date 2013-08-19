Jessica Dean off to Philadelphia CBS affiliate

I am thrilled to announce I'll be the new evening anchor @CBSPhilly with @chrismayphilly. It's been a joy to spend three years
May is a former KATV anchor. Dean's father-in-law, Clinton School Dean Skip Rutherford, commented on Twitter:
Small world. @JessicaDean to co-anchor CBS Philadelphia station with @ChrisMayPhilly. We live next door to Chris's parents in Little Rock
And to complete the round of tweets, here's Blake Rutherford:
Very excited and proud for @jessicadean. Named co-anchor of the evening news at CBS Philly. Thanks to the great team @KARK4News
PS — I asked Blake about his own plans.
Fortunately, I will continue in my current role as VP of the McLarty Companies. With business interests in New York and DC, Philadelphia is convenient and accessible to both. As you would expect, I will be back and forth to Arkansas as often as business requires.
Showing 1-4 of 4
my husband was looking for KS SOS NP 50 last month and saw a great…
Turns out the Trump "assassin" was an articulate unarmed man holding a Republicans Against Trump…
Donald Trump Effigy Burns In England As Part Of Bonfire Night Celebrations http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/donald……
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings