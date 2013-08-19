Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, August 19, 2013

Arkansas Politics Tom Cotton's voting record: Extreme even for a Republican

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2013 at 6:56 AM

FLIES SOLO: Tom Cotton found his fellow Arkansas Republicans too liberal to join on dozens of occasions.
  • FLIES SOLO: Tom Cotton found his fellow Arkansas Republicans too liberal to join on dozens of occasions.
Peter Urban of the Stephens Washington Bureau has examined U.S. Rep. Tom Cotton's voting record after less than a year in the House and finds it as striking as you might imagine.

On 26 roll calls, Cotton, though routinely in the Republican voting column, broke with the other three Republican members of the Arkansas House delegations. This included his famous vote against disaster aid for Hurricane Sandy victims.

Few others break rank so often. The article noted:

While no one in the House voted exactly the same way, three members matched him on 20 of 26 roll calls:

—Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., a self-professed budget hawk, earned an A+ rating from the conservative Club for Growth during the 112th Congress.

—Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., says his voting philosophy is built on a belief in limited government, economic freedom and individual liberty.

—Rep. Trey Radel, R-Fla., was a conservative talk show host before joining Congress.

This group was together in opposition to the farm bill, a measure supported by the other Republicans from Arkansas.

Three conservative groups — Heritage Action for America, Club for Growth and FreedomWorks — each issued legislative alerts expressing their opposition to the bill.

Club for Growth has endorsed Cotton for Senate. Heritage Action for America is the political arm of the Heritage Foundation. Billionaire businessman David Koch founded FreedomWorks.

Here's the complete list of Cotton votes as an Arkansas outlier, even more conservative than his Arkansas GOP brethren. This includes votes against lower student loan costs, against federal support for air service to small communities, relief from high flood insurance costs, pediatric research and public health emergency aid.

U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor, being challenged by Cotton for re-election, has commented:

“I don’t know who Mr. Cotton’s been voting for but it hasn’t been for Arkansas,”

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (6)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Monticello preparing for KKK rally

    Drew County authorities are taking precautions, but also watching their words, about apparent plans for a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 22, 2015

  • Kenneth Starr: A comment from Betsey Wright

    Betsey Wright, former President Bill Clinton's chief of staff when he was Arkansas governor, responds bitterly to a New York Times article today quoting Whitewater Prosecutor Kenneth Starr's warm words about Clinton. She can't forget the lives Starr ruined in Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 24, 2016

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

Most Shared

  • Florence Price, groundbreaking composer

    Little Rock native Florence Price was the nation's first major African-American female composer. Lesser-known than her male counterpart, William Grant Still, Price is experiencing a renaissance.

  • University gun bill has church complication, UA faculty member writes

    Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to mandate that universities allow staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus will be before a Senate committee Wednesday and one opponent, John Pijanoski, chair of the Campus Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas, has written about another problem with the legislation (apart from near universal campus opposition.)

Visit Arkansas

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation