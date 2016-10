Owners found of dog burned by fireworks

click to enlarge KHBS/KHOG

The mayor Centerton has announced he's found the owners of a 13-year-old deaf and blind terrier found with terrible burns and fireworks strapped to its back. Contributions have poured into the animal shelter to care for the dog.An investigation continues into what happened to Tinkerbelle, who had been named Moxy by rescue workers before owners were found.Animal cruelty laws were written for the people who did this.