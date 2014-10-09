That racist Leslie Rutledge email

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech
Norwood Creech isn’t an Arkansan by birth…she is an Arkansan by choice!
“Arkansas voters know that Leslie Rutledge’s state personnel file included a mark of ‘gross misconduct,’ and despite Rutledge’s refusal to let us see her personnel documents, Arkansans are beginning to see what that 'gross misconduct' included. Today's revelations continue to show that Leslie Rutledge does not conduct business the way Arkansas's Attorney General should, and today's news is an embarrassment,” said Lizzy Price, spokesman for the Democrat Party of Arkansas.
“This email that Leslie Rutledge sent adds to a growing pile of evidence that shows that she doesn’t have the judgment to be Arkansas’s lead attorney. Gov. Mike Huckabee, her former boss, has endorsed Rutledge but has made it clear that he doesn’t support this kind of conduct. We call on Gov. Huckabee to withdraw his endorsement immediately. We also call on Congressman Cotton, Congressman Hutchinson, and Republican Chairman Doyle Webb to condemn this language and call on Rutledge to apologize for using taxpayer money to mock Arkansans.”
Little Rock - The Arkansas Public Policy Panel, a leader in Arkansas Civil Rights and social and economic change since 1963, issued the following statement following the release of Leslie Rutledge’s blatantly racist email from her time at DHS.
Bill Kopsky, Executive Director of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, said: “This email is offensive to the bone. The Arkansas Public Policy Panel has been focused on civil rights issues for over 50 years and the disgusting sentiments in this email only reinforce the sad stereotypes Arkansas has labored to move beyond for generations.”
“There’s no place for sentiments like these in politics or public life, especially from the Republican nominee for Attorney General. They are offensive to every Arkansan regardless of race, religion or political viewpoint. These views need to be denounced by every party official top to bottom. These comments undermine the credibility of every great public servant working hard to meet the needs of vulnerable families and do immeasurable damage to the credibility of our public institutions. How is a person of color or a devotedly Christian Arkansan expected to believe they will get fair and respectful representation from the state’s top lawyer with comments like these on the record?” said Kopsky.
“If these were not Rutledge’s own words, the only appropriate response to this message would have been a ‘DO NOT SEND ME THIS TYPE OF INFORMATION AGAIN AND I AM REPORTING YOU TO YOUR SUPERIORS’. This was not Ms. Rutledge's response, instead she forwarded the message with the tag ‘THANKS’.”
“Arkansas needs more dialogue about race, discrimination and equal opportunity. We will never reach our potential when part of our population feels like they are being left behind intentionally by our elected leaders.”
Showing 1-41 of 41
We don't need more dialogue about race. We need to get over it.
DBI - You're gonna be okay, I hope. Good luck to us all.
DEAR SIR/MADAM Are you a businessman or woman? You are in any financial stress or…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings