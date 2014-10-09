Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, October 9, 2014

That racist Leslie Rutledge email

Posted By on Thu, Oct 9, 2014 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge rutledgeyoutube.jpg

Blue Hog Report's Matt Campbell has unearthed an email from Leslie Rutledge's time as a lawyer with the Department of Human Services that, unlike a previous email forward that caught the attention of the Arkansas Blog and others, is going to be hard for the Republican candidate for attorney general to explain away. In the email, dated Oct. 2007, Rutledge appears to be passing along a note from a friend. The subject line is "True story and email from a friend of mine...she works d'town with battered women, etc."

What follows is an account of a son and mother seeking an order of protection for the son that's written entirely in racist dialect. 

I've asked the Rutledge campaign for comment. But one thing is for certain, just passing along the note — as opposed to writing it herself — isn't going work as an excuse. 

As one of our readers noted, any hospital in Little Rock would fire someone in a heartbeat for passing along an email like this. 

We're starting to get more of a sense of why superiors placed a note in Rutledge's DHS file saying she not be rehired and gave the reason for her termination as "gross misconduct."

One question remains: Who's Judith and does she still work for some government agency?


rutledgeemail.jpg

UPDATE: The Democratic Party of Arkansas responds.

“Arkansas voters know that Leslie Rutledge’s state personnel file included a mark of ‘gross misconduct,’ and despite Rutledge’s refusal to let us see her personnel documents, Arkansans are beginning to see what that 'gross misconduct' included. Today's revelations continue to show that Leslie Rutledge does not conduct business the way Arkansas's Attorney General should, and today's news is an embarrassment,” said Lizzy Price, spokesman for the Democrat Party of Arkansas.

“This email that Leslie Rutledge sent adds to a growing pile of evidence that shows that she doesn’t have the judgment to be Arkansas’s lead attorney. Gov. Mike Huckabee, her former boss, has endorsed Rutledge but has made it clear that he doesn’t support this kind of conduct. We call on Gov. Huckabee to withdraw his endorsement immediately. We also call on Congressman Cotton, Congressman Hutchinson, and Republican Chairman Doyle Webb to condemn this language and call on Rutledge to apologize for using taxpayer money to mock Arkansans.”

As does the Arkansas Public Policy Panel:

Little Rock - The Arkansas Public Policy Panel, a leader in Arkansas Civil Rights and social and economic change since 1963, issued the following statement following the release of Leslie Rutledge’s blatantly racist email from her time at DHS.

Bill Kopsky, Executive Director of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, said: “This email is offensive to the bone. The Arkansas Public Policy Panel has been focused on civil rights issues for over 50 years and the disgusting sentiments in this email only reinforce the sad stereotypes Arkansas has labored to move beyond for generations.”

“There’s no place for sentiments like these in politics or public life, especially from the Republican nominee for Attorney General. They are offensive to every Arkansan regardless of race, religion or political viewpoint. These views need to be denounced by every party official top to bottom. These comments undermine the credibility of every great public servant working hard to meet the needs of vulnerable families and do immeasurable damage to the credibility of our public institutions. How is a person of color or a devotedly Christian Arkansan expected to believe they will get fair and respectful representation from the state’s top lawyer with comments like these on the record?” said Kopsky.

“If these were not Rutledge’s own words, the only appropriate response to this message would have been a ‘DO NOT SEND ME THIS TYPE OF INFORMATION AGAIN AND I AM REPORTING YOU TO YOUR SUPERIORS’. This was not Ms. Rutledge's response, instead she forwarded the message with the tag ‘THANKS’.”

“Arkansas needs more dialogue about race, discrimination and equal opportunity. We will never reach our potential when part of our population feels like they are being left behind intentionally by our elected leaders.”

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (41)
Email

Speaking of Leslie Rutledge

Comments (41)

Showing 1-41 of 41

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-41 of 41

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • The Election Countdown Edition

    On this week's podcast, Max and Lindsey do a pre-election roundup with predictions and things to watch, and also talk about the Arkansas Poll, education spending, the National Anthem and Razorback women’s basketball and more.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 4, 2016

  • Little Rock gets in on the delivery-only restaurant trend with Dayjenay

    There's a new lunch option for folks who work in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock and don't have time to venture out. It's called Dayjenay, which is the phonetic spelling of dejeuner, the French word for lunch. From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, the service offers two lunch options in the $10 to $12 price range that you order at dayjenay.com. Delivery "in about 20 minutes" is free.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 4, 2016

  • The Court Cuts Out Weed Edition

    The state Supreme Court invalidating a medical marijuana initiated act, the sentencing of Ted Suhl, Bart Hester’s tax plan, a terrible case of child abuse and a police killing in Little Rock — all covered on this week's podcast.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Oct 28, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Cotton speech draws protest

    Protesters greeted Tom Cotton today at an event held by the Foreign Policy Initiative, the neocon think tank founded by Cotton cheerleaders Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan, called (of course) "Will Congress provide for the Common Defense? National Security priorities in an increasingly dangerous world."
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 23, 2015

  • Saturday's open line

    Got any thoughts? Put them here.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 21, 2016

  • Tom Cotton: More poor reviews for crack about gay legislation

    Sen. Tom Cotton's attempt to turn a question about anti-gay legislation in Arkansas into another comment on the evil Iran — they hang gays in Iran, he said, urging critics of the law to get some "perspective" — continues to draw fire.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 3, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Norwood Creech isn’t an Arkansan by birth…she is an Arkansan by choice!

Most Viewed

  • Arkansas by the numbers: The victories for Trump and marijuana

    Hendrix College professor and Times columnist Jay Barth has put together an analysis of the election Tuesday on the demographics that brought Donald Trump and medical marijuana victories in Arkansas.A familiar Republican coalition, plus the now famous less-educated white voter, gave Trump a big win. Marijuana is harder to pin down.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation