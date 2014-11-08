Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Saturday, November 8, 2014

Arkansas history / Eats What's the oldest restaurant in Arkansas?

Posted By on Sat, Nov 8, 2014 at 8:26 AM

NO. 1: White House Cafe in Camden is the oldest in Arkansas, Kat Robinson says.
  NO. 1: White House Cafe in Camden is the oldest in Arkansas, Kat Robinson says.

Don't mess with Kat Robinson. She has set the website thrillist right for claiming the Oark General Store is the oldest restaurant in Arkansas. It's the oldest store, but it's had a restaurant for only a decade or so, Kat writes on her tiedyetravel website.

You want old Arkansas restaurants? Here's Kat's figuring on the subject. Her list of the 10 oldest  restaurants (sometimes at shifting locations):

1.  White House Café, Camden, 1907

2. Ozark Cafe, Jasper, 1909

3. Jones Barbecue Diner, Marianna, 1910s.

4. Franke's Cafeteria, Little Rock, 1919

5. Lassis Inn, Little Rock, 1931 (or 1905, some claim)

6. White Pig Inn, North Little Rock, 1920.

7. Broadway Cafe, Prescott, 1920.

8. Myrtie Mae's, Eureka Springs, 1920s

9. Skyline Cafe, Mena, 1920s

10, Mary Maestri's, Springdale, 1923 (with a hiatus between 2010 and 2012).


Her list continues and includes lots of photos and more details on what's on offer. But, sorry, Franke's doesn't give its eggplant casserole recipe out to anyone. (Though many website offer reasonable facsimiles.)

click to enlarge FRANKE'S EGGPLANT: Now this is something worth talking about. - THEMIGHTYRIB.COM
  • themightyrib.com
  • FRANKE'S EGGPLANT: Now this is something worth talking about.

Comments (9)
