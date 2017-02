NO. 1: White House Cafe in Camden is the oldest in Arkansas, Kat Robinson says.

click to enlarge themightyrib.com

FRANKE'S EGGPLANT: Now this is something worth talking about.

It's the oldest store, but it's had a restaurant for only a decade or so, Kat writes on her tiedyetravel website.

You want old Arkansas restaurants? Here's Kat's figuring on the subject. Her list of the 10 oldest restaurants (sometimes at shifting locations):1. White House Café, Camden, 19072. Ozark Cafe, Jasper, 19093. Jones Barbecue Diner, Marianna, 1910s.4. Franke's Cafeteria, Little Rock, 19195. Lassis Inn, Little Rock, 1931 (or 1905, some claim)6. White Pig Inn, North Little Rock, 1920.7. Broadway Cafe, Prescott, 1920.8. Myrtie Mae's, Eureka Springs, 1920s9. Skyline Cafe, Mena, 1920s10, Mary Maestri's, Springdale, 1923 (with a hiatus between 2010 and 2012).Her list continues and includes lots of photos and more details on what's on offer. But, sorry, Franke's doesn't give its eggplant casserole recipe out to anyone. (Though many website offer reasonable facsimiles.)