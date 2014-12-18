UPDATE: Indictments in federally financed summer food program

Most Shared Lawyer seeks to reopen investigation of police shooting of Eugene Ellison Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by Little Rock police in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death.

Pennebaker's 'Ozark Topography' is fountain choice Glass artist Ed Pennebaker's 13-foot-tall sculpture of tall, multicolored glass panels was chosen for temporary installation in the Carrie Remmel Dickinson Fountain in front of the Arkansas Arts Center.

A legislator gets huffy about 'his' state surplus Interesting story in the West Memphis Evening Times about finagling by Sen. Keith Ingram with "his" general improvement fund money.

Most Viewed Hello, Kansas. Meet Gov. Asa Brownback Jr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson puts the War Memorial Stadium budget on the chopping block, but that's nothing compared to what's happening elsewhere. Even disabled children will feel the knife, even if the Governor's Mansion, the insurance commissioner and those hankering for another tax cut aren't so unlucky.

Former judge Boeckmann indicted on federal charges Former District Judge Joseph Boeckmann of Wynne, who stepped down from the bench in May amid a judicial conduct investigation that he traded light sentences for sexual favors from defendants, has been indicted on federal charges

McCain vows permanent gridlock on Supreme Court appointments UPDATE Sen. John McCain said in a radio interview today that Republicans in the Senate would block any U.S. Supreme Court nomination put forward by Hillary Clinton as president.