Hutchinson names Wendy Kelley to head Correction Department

WENDY KELLEY

“Wendy has shown remarkable leadership in her current role as Chief Deputy Director of the Arkansas Department of Correction. Her leadership capabilities, in addition to the experience and knowledge she possesses having worked at ADC – not to mention the years she’s spent working alongside the department – make her the ideal choice for this time of change and challenge within the Department of Correction., and I know she will lead the Department with skill and integrity.”



Incoming Gov.has announced he's promotingto lead theShe's been chief deputy director.Hutchinson's statement:Kelley has been chief deputy since January 2014. Before that, she was a deputy director for health and correctional programs from 2006 to 2013. She represented the department during 14 years as a member of the attorney general's staff. A graduate of the University of Arkansas, she holds a law degree from UALR.Larry Norris came out of retirement to serve as interim director of the department whenretired Nov. 1.