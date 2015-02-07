League of Women Voters poses questions on Little Rock school takeover

Racing on the Cossatot
Dear Commissioner Wood:
Like many Little Rock School District patrons and supporters, we in the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County have questions about the change in Little Rock School District oversight from the local school board to State Department of Education.
Our questions are:
What criteria will the State Department of Education use to determine that the six distressed schools have improved enough to no longer be classified as distressed?
Does the State Department of Education plan to implement the strategic plan that was adopted by the Little Rock School Board in 2010 following much input from our community? Is there any possibility that the community based group that developed the strategic plan for the District could become part of the steering committee for the plan’s implementation?
When the Little Rock School District is released from Arkansas Department of Education control, will the Little Rock School Board that exited January 28 be reinstated?
To whom should concerned citizens, students, staff and parents address their questions about the State Department of Education assumption of the Little Rock School District operations?
Thank you,
Carol Young
Spokesperson/ Convener
League of Women Voters of Pulaski County
