Tuesday, March 17, 2015

Searchers find John Glasgow's clothing, ID

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2015 at 5:53 PM

click to enlarge JOHN GLASGOW
  • JOHN GLASGOW
KTHV reports that search teams at Petit Jean State Park have found additional skeletal remains as well as clothing and the wallet of John Glasgow, the Little Rock businessman who disappeared in January 2008.  The finds concluded the search and the remains will go to the Arkansas medical examiner for a probe of the cause of death.

Searchers begin looking anew after the discovery of a skull last Wednesday in a rugged area about a mile from where his car was found seven years ago.

The wallet found today included a driver's license and credit card.

Glasgow was last seen leaving his Little Rock home early one morning. He headed a construction firm. Pings from his cell phones led to discovery of his car, but searches at the time failed to find Glasgow. His brother, Roger, believes foul play was involved, though no evidence of that exists as yet. He was legally declared dead in 2011.

He left notes on bank accounts and a safe combination before leaving home. Nothing of importance was found in the safe. He'd reportedly been distressed about a business conflict before his disappearance.


