Attorney, suspect in drug case, disappears after drug test order

, a veteran Little Rock attorney arrested recently on a drug possession charge after dropping a bag of meth in a bank lobby , disappeared during a working appearance in court today afterordered a drug test.Prosecutors have routinely been notifying judges of Clouette's pending charge when he appears in court on behalf of criminal defendants so no one can later make a claim about his counsel. Wright ordered a drug test of Clouette today. Clouette left the courthouse before a bailiff could arrive to conduct it. As a result, the judge issued an order that he appear April 30 to show cause why he shouldn't be held in contempt of court. He also authorized an arrest warrant.Clouette was in court to represent two defendants on a variety of motions in pending criminal cases.Clouette, 68, got a probationary sentence on a 2008 drug charge.