Attorney, suspect in drug case, disappears after drug test order

Most Shared Governor says bills targeting Sharia law and 'sanctuary campuses' are unnecessary At a press conference this morning to sign his military retiree tax cut into law, Governor Hutchinson gave critical remarks about two pieces of legislation by Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) that seem to target immigrants.

Awaiting remorse William Faulkner, who wrote a fine novel or two about coming to terms with an inglorious past and the healing power of remorse, would have liked January — a few days of it, anyway.

All about politics Have Americans really become a nation of gullible cowards? Sometimes it looks that way.

