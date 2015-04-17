Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, April 17, 2015

Mike Huckabee Annals of Whitewater: Larry Nichols endorses Hillary

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2015 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge JOHN S. DYKES FOR MOTHER JONES
  • John S. Dykes for Mother Jones
Tim Murphy of Mother Jones came to Little Rock a while back to see if any nuggets of opposition research gold remained to be found in Arkansas on Hillary Clinton.

I told him that the passage of 23 years and the fact that Ken Starr had subpoena power, a Grand Jury and unlimited teams of FBI and IRS agents and still came up with nothing tended to make me think there wasn't much left to find about the long-gone Clintons.

Murphy's piece is now up, accompanied by the illustration here. It's a good read. Some where-are-they-now and not a few amusing items.

You'd have to be a survivor of the Whitewater saga to remember the name, but the real gold dug up by Murphy was an interview with Larry Nichols, a former state employee who was one of the chief Clinton accusers in the media frenzy. Nichols, who'd been fired when Clinton was governor, had all manner of salacious stories to tell back in the day. Today? Murphy quotes Nichols from an interview in Conway:

"There is nothing you're gonna find here," he told me. "Pack your shit and go home. Good God, man—that was 20 years ago."

Oh, but wait. It gets far better. The capper is that Larry Nichols endorses Hillary for president. After a fashion.

After six years of watching Barack Hussein Obama cower in the face of Islamists, Nichols believes the family he spent two decades tarring as cold-blooded crooks might just be the only people who can save the country. "I'm not saying I like Hillary, you hear me?" he said, defensively. "I am not saying I like Hillary Rodham Clinton. I'm not saying anything I've said I take back. But God help me, I'm going to have to stand up and tell conservative patriots we have no choice but to give Hillary her shot."

"I know she won't flinch," he continued. "That's a mean sonofabitch woman that can be laying over four people and say"—he paraphrased her now-infamous response to hostile congressional questioning on the deaths of four Americans in Libya—"'What the hell difference did it make?'" He was against Clinton because of Whitewater. Now he's voting for her because of Benghazi.

