UPDATE: Five hours late, the Broadway Bridge finally falls UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., the weakened Broadway Bridge's central arches finally collapsed into the Arkansas River, abou five hours later than planed.

Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Location selected for 10 Commandments monument on Capitol grounds, Baphomet monument still undecided A meeting of a subcommittee of the Arkansas State Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission was held today, with the three-member group asking questions about materials and construction of the 10 Commandments Monument and the Baphomet statue proposed by The Satanic Temple. A proposed site was selected for the 10 Commandments Monument, but an official with the Church of Satan, after being told their monument couldn't be placed directly beside the 10 Commandments monument as they had requested in their proposal, will be allowed to select their preferred site at a later date.

UPDATE: Two dead in Hot Springs crash during State Police chase of speeder Channel 4 reports, quoting Hot Springs police, said that two people were killed in a Hot Springs crash Monday night that stemmed from a police chase.

French Hil does the Hillary Pivot The 2nd Congressional District debate demonstrates again the Hillary Pivot, a new dance in which Republican candidates avoid questions about Donald Trump;s misogyny but talking about Hillary Clinton.

Eldridge and Boozman finally meet on AETN Democrat Conner Eldridge finally got his one debate with Republican U.S. Senator John Boozman today on AETN (along with Libertarian Frank Gilbert) and it was mostly an hour of well-worn talking points.