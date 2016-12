Mauricio and Cathy Torres plead not guilty in son's death

FACING DEATH PENALTY: Cathy and Mauricio Torres.

A Bella Vista couple accused of killing their 6-year-old child, Isaiah Torres, plead not guilty to charges of murder and battery at an arraignment this morning.Benton County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both Cathy and Mauricio Torres, who will face separate jury trials in January 2016, according to KFSM . They will next appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 1.Mauricio and Cathy Torres also stand accused of rape, but because that offense allegedly occurred while the family was on a camping trip in Missouri, the couple will face charges in that state, according to a report by 40/29 in Northwest Arkansas An autopsy performed on Isaiah after his death on March 30 indicated that the child had been the victim of sustained, chronic abuse. Despite the fact that Mauricio and Cathy Torres had previously had their parental rights for multiple other children terminated by a judge in Jonesboro in the early 2000s, The Department of Human Services evidently failed to uncover that history when investigating two calls made to the state child abuse hotline in 2014 alleging Isaiah had been abused and neglected.