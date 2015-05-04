Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, May 4, 2015

Mauricio and Cathy Torres plead not guilty in son's death

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2015 at 11:24 AM

FACING DEATH PENALTY: Cathy and Mauricio Torres.
  • FACING DEATH PENALTY: Cathy and Mauricio Torres.

A Bella Vista couple accused of killing their 6-year-old child, Isaiah Torres, plead not guilty to charges of murder and battery at an arraignment this morning.

Benton County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both Cathy and Mauricio Torres, who will face separate jury trials in January 2016, according to KFSM. They will next appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 1.

Mauricio and Cathy Torres also stand accused of rape, but because that offense allegedly occurred while the family was on a camping trip in Missouri, the couple will face charges in that state, according to a report by 40/29 in Northwest Arkansas.

The Times covered the details of the Torres case last month.

An autopsy performed on Isaiah after his death on March 30 indicated that the child had been the victim of sustained, chronic abuse. Despite the fact that Mauricio and Cathy Torres had previously had their parental rights for multiple other children terminated by a judge in Jonesboro in the early 2000s, The Department of Human Services evidently failed to uncover that history when investigating two calls made to the state child abuse hotline in 2014 alleging Isaiah had been abused and neglected.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4

Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4

It only comes around every two years, so catch it this weekend while you can.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation