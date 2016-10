click to enlarge Brian Chilson

Brian Chilson ventured out to the Rock Island bridge near the Clinton Presidential Library today to bring back some pictures of high water on the Arkansas River. The wetland area near the library is already underwater, and if you look upstream in some of these photos, the river looks to be perilously close to the bottom of the Junction Bridge.The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Lincoln, Arkansas and Desha Counties, active for the next three days. The Weather Service reports that the gauge on the Arkansas River at Little Rock was reading 20.25 feet as of today at 2 p.m. Flood stage for that spot in the river is 23 feet.