Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, May 19, 2015

Police beat Damascus speed trap in the spotlight

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2015 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge To Protect and Cite: Damascus, Ark.
  • To Protect and Cite: Damascus, Ark.
KTHV has an eye opening report on the legendary speed trap of Damascus, a tiny town along busy Highway 65 on the Van Buren and Faulkner county line north of Conway. Damascus has a population of only 385, but their four officers wrote a whopping 2,032 speeding tickets in 2014.

By contrast, Greenbrier — a city of 5,111 souls on the same highway, with the same posted speed limit — wrote just 654 speeding tickets in 2014. Conway PD, serving a city of 63,816 with Interstate 40 running through the middle of it, reportedly wrote 767 speeding tickets last year. 

Within the city limits of Damascus, the posted speed limit along the four-lane Highway 65 is 45 miles per hour.

Arkansas happens to have a speed trap law on the books, which forbids any municipality from taking in more than 30 percent of their yearly revenue from speeding tickets or ticket-related court costs. The Damascus police chief tells KTHV he doesn't know the exact amount of revenue the city receives from speeding citations.

Best advice: If you've got a lead foot and need to motor from Conway to Clinton, Harrison or points north, seek alternate routes or set the cruise control at 40 while passing through Damascus. Your pocketbook will thank you. .

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (41)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (41)

Showing 1-41 of 41

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-41 of 41

Add a comment

More by David Koon

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation