Most Shared Architecture lecture: Sheila Kennedy on "soft" design Sheila Kennedy, a professor of architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and founder of Kennedy & Violich Architecture Ltd., will give the June Freeman lecture tonight at the Arkansas Arts Center, part of the Architecture + Design Network series at the Arkansas Arts Center.

UA's Walton School eyes downtown location for executive ed program The Walton College of Business is working to expand its executive education by opening an office in downtown Little Rock that would offer non-degree programs to the health, banking and finance and retail industries in Central Arkansas, the school confirmed today.

Cotton seeks friendlies for town hall Is Tom Cotton working to pack his town hall Wednesday in Springdale with fans. So says one source.

Health agency socked with big verdict, Sen. Hutchinson faulted for legal work A former mental health agency director has won a default judgment worth $358,000 over a claim for unpaid retirement pay and Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson is apparently to blame for failure to respond to pleadings in the case.

