The Louisiana Senate and a House committee have approved a bill and Gov. Bobby Jindal said he'll sign it if it reaches him.It would allow a few regulated distributors to provide marijuana to people with cancer, glaucoma and a severe form of cerebral palsy.It's another question for the press to ask him Hutchinson he signs thebill for wealthyand legislation for an ill-considered move of the May primary election and the 2016 fiscal legislative session to accommodate Southern Republican leaders' wish to decide the GOP presidential nomination with a candidate of their liking through a March 1 primary (the Huckster is Hutchinson's pick).Hutchinson's office has been mute, too, on what the governor has to say about Sen. Jason Rapert's public assertion that the governor has privately assured him he'd NEVER issue a proclamation guaranteeing equal treatment of gay people in the state workforce. Discrimination will continue to be allowed as long as he is governor.