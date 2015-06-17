Water line broken by flood is repaired

click to enlarge One water line over the I-430 bridge ruptured when the May flooding eroded the river bank.

The great May flooding damaged twolines, one at the Interstate 430 bridge and the other at the Broadway Bridge. The 16-inch line at the Broadway Bridge — which was submerged when CAW went to check on it — was leaking, and has now been repaired.The ruptured 30-inch line over the I-430 bridge could cost $110,000 to repair, said CAW spokesman John Tynan. The pipe ruptured May 27 when the flooding Arkansas River eroded the bank on the North Little Rock side. Residents in Maumelle started calling the utility to report their water pressure was down about 7 p.m.Tynan said 40,000 gallons of water a minute were pouring from both ends of the pipe break. There are three other lines over the bridge serving North Little Rock: A 24-inch line and two other 30-inch lines, a "redundancy" that allows CAW to keep the water flowing. Crews shut the valves that led to the broken pipe and redirected water flow to the others, getting pressure back to normal by 2 a.m.Tynan said the utility took water samples to make sure water from the broken pipe was safe.The utility has stabilized the bank with 1,700 tons of riprap and rock. CAW will repair the broken line and look at the feasibility of extending it and the others to a point more distant from the riverbank. Bank repairs cost about $39,000. Should North Little Rock be designated a disaster from the flooding, federal money could be used to repair the water line.