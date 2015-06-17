Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, June 17, 2015

Water line broken by flood is repaired

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2015 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge One water line over the I-430 bridge ruptured when the May flooding eroded the river bank.
  • One water line over the I-430 bridge ruptured when the May flooding eroded the river bank.


The great May flooding damaged two Central Arkansas Water lines, one at the Interstate 430 bridge and the other at the Broadway Bridge. The 16-inch line at the Broadway Bridge — which was submerged when CAW went to check on it — was leaking, and has now been repaired.

The ruptured 30-inch line over the I-430 bridge could cost $110,000 to repair, said CAW spokesman John Tynan. The pipe ruptured May 27 when the flooding Arkansas River eroded the bank on the North Little Rock side. Residents in Maumelle started calling the utility to report their water pressure was down about 7 p.m.

Tynan said 40,000 gallons of water a minute were pouring from both ends of the pipe break. There are three other lines over the bridge serving North Little Rock: A 24-inch line and two other 30-inch lines, a "redundancy" that allows CAW to keep the water flowing. Crews shut the valves that led to the broken pipe and redirected water flow to the others, getting pressure back to normal by 2 a.m.

Tynan said the utility took water samples to make sure water from the broken pipe was safe.

The utility has stabilized the bank with 1,700 tons of riprap and rock. CAW will repair the broken line and look at the feasibility of extending it and the others to a point more distant from the riverbank. Bank repairs cost about $39,000. Should North Little Rock be designated a disaster from the flooding, federal money could be used to repair the water line.
 



Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Central Arkansas Water, flood Damage

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Frederick Douglass finally comes to attention of White House

    It just can't go unremarked on the Arkansas Blog that the president of the United States. speaking at a Black History Month gathering, gave praise to Frederick Douglass by saying he "is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice."
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Perfect timing: "End Hate" doors by V.L. Cox headed to Washington

    Arkansas artist V.L. Cox, who for the past couple of years has been creating three-dimensional works representing discrimination against women, African Americans, immigrants and LGBT people, is returning her "End Hate" doors to the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 11. They'll be on exhibit 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Reflecting Pool steps.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Ruby Bridges comes to Searcy

    Also, Damin Spritzer, Handmade Moments, Black History Commission Symposium, House of Avalon's Last Dance, The Shook Twins, Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Round 2, Capital Hotel Informance, The Salty Dogs, The Toos
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Aaron Sarlo and Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 2, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Racing on the Cossatot

Racing on the Cossatot

Unique whitewater event on the horizon

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation