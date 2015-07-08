Find out more →

Wednesday, July 8, 2015

Steele Stephens sued for failure to pay fine in Shoffner case

Arkansas Business reports that the state Securities Department has sued former bond salesman Steele Stephens for failure to pay a $20,000 fine assessed after an investigation of his securities dealing with former Arkansas Treasurer Martha Shoffner.

Shoffner faces a federal prison sentence for taking money from Stephens in return for her office's bond business with him. He made some $2.4 million in commissions over the span of his dealing with the office. The criminal charges said he paid her some $36,000 in cash. He cooperated with the investigation and was never charged with a crime.

A Securities Department hearing officer concluded a review of Stephens on allegations including unsuitable investments and false information provided to the client by revoking his registration May 7 and assessing the fine. He also has been barred by national officials from the securities business. The state said Stephens had not paid the fine and asked for a court judgment for the amount of the regulatory ruling.


