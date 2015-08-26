Hutchinson administration makes change at Racing Commission

click to enlarge

a former Arkansas Democratic Party chairman worked his last day yesterday as director of theHe was informed recently by the Hutchinson administration that a change was in the offing for the job, which oversees regulation of dog and horse racing in Arkansas plus the casino gambling at the Southland and Oaklawn tracks. Officially, Oliver retired.I don't have word yet on Oliver's successor. UPDATE: I'm told the appointee is. I believe he's the same Smokey Campbell who has served on the Lottery Commission, among other state posts.The agency is part of the state Finance and Administration Department. Oliver had been director of the office for 15 years. The job pays about $77,000.