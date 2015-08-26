Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, August 26, 2015

Hutchinson administration makes change at Racing Commission

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2015 at 6:39 AM

Ron Oliver, a former Arkansas Democratic Party chairman worked his last day yesterday as director of the Arkansas Racing Commission. He was informed recently by the Hutchinson administration that a change was in the offing for the job, which oversees regulation of dog and horse racing in Arkansas plus the casino gambling at the Southland and Oaklawn tracks. Officially, Oliver retired.

I don't have word yet on Oliver's successor. UPDATE: I'm told the appointee is Smokey Campbell of Hot Springs. I believe he's the same Smokey Campbell who has served on the Lottery Commission, among other state posts.

The agency is part of the state Finance and Administration Department. Oliver had been director of the office for 15 years. The job pays about $77,000.

