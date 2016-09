State going to 30-day window for health insurance verification

click to enlarge NOW THEY RELENT: Gov. Hutchinson and DHS Director John Selig forced by feds to give up 10-day response window on Medicaid eligibility verification.

Last year and in subsequent conference calls, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Arkansas’s approach to redeterminations, which included a process that gave clients 10 days to submit requested income documentation. CMS has changed its guidance, and as a result, future redeterminations will now include 30 days to submit documentation.



The Department of Human Services will temporarily stop sending re-determination notices so that the notices can be updated to reflect the new timeline, coded into our system and tested to ensure they go out as expected. The change will apply to clients who have not yet received a re-determination letter and to those who received a letter but have not yet had their cases closed or renewed (these individuals will receive a second notice explaining that the timeline to respond has been extended).



In regard to those clients whose cases have already been processed, federal law gives people who have received a closure notice 90 days from the date of closure to provide income verification and have their coverage re-instated without going through the application process again.



Due to the changing federal guidance and the impact it could have on our timeline to initiative renewals, CMS offered to extend the state’s deadline to process renewals. Arkansas plans to accept that offer.

From: Cash, Judith (CMS/CMCS)

Sent: Thursday, August 27, 2015 9:18 PM

To: Dawn Stehle (Dawn.Stehle@dhs.arkansas.gov)

Cc: Costello, Anne Marie (CMS/CMCS); Delone, Sarah (CMS/CMCS)

Subject: Medicaid Renewals



Hi Dawn.



As we discussed, federal regulations at 42 CFR 435.916(a)(3) require that, at annual redetermination, if the state is unable to renew coverage based on available information, the state must give beneficiaries 30 days to complete a pre-populated renewal form, which the beneficiary can complete and return online, by phone, by mail or in person, in order to provide the state with information needed to determine continued eligibility. The state informed CMS late last year that is was using Change-in-Circumstances functionality to process renewals as a temporary mitigation and has been giving individuals 10-20 days to provide information. In addition, due to systems limitations, that state had the authority, based on an approved 1902(e)(14) waiver, to delay annual renewals and has just recently begun that process.



Per 42 CFR 435.916(a)(2), the state should continue to renew, via an ex parte process, the coverage for individuals whose continued eligibility can be determined using existing data sources. For all others, as a temporary mitigation strategy, until the state has developed required capacity to send prepopulated renewal forms, the state should revise its renewal notices, explaining the information needed from the beneficiary to determine eligibility, and give the beneficiary at least 30 days to respond with the required information.



If the state would like to request an extension of the 1902(e)(14) waiver, to allow additional time to process renewals and give beneficiaries adequate time to respond and confirm their continued eligibility, CMS would entertain such a request. Please let us know if you have any questions.



Robertson says Arkansas DHS needs to immediately reinstate everyone they’ve dropped and give them all the same 30 day opportunity to comply. They need to dramatically improve outreach to families who are often elderly, disabled or impoverished. And they need to pick a fair policy they can be consistent with instead of having change every week with consumers and DHS employees confused across the state about what the rules are.