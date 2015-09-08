Jason Rapert contradicts himself in Channel 7 interview. Surprise.

Jason, your Facebook page is b.s. And we don't need forded f***ing Jesus. The day that happens is the day everyone will use their Second Amendment rights and gun down every goddamn spiritual rapist

Rapert objected early this month when a comment from a "Joe Blow" was just added to the file because of a line about gunning people down. The comment seemed over the line, Rapert wrote the State Police. The comment:Rapert also reported, after being tipped bywife, that commenters on an Arkansas Blog item were trying to figure out where he lives. He added, 'The Arkansas Times has fabricated several articles about me and tries to incite people to say awful things on a regular basis."