Retired Justice Donald Corbin confirms account of Supreme Court vote on same-sex marriage case

I said, “Well, this is unprecedented but y’all have got the votes. I won’t stand in the way.” It would have been senseless of me anyway because they had the votes. The old court would not have done that without first saying, “Donnie, we’ve had a change of heart. We want to change that over. Would you mind making that change?” There’s nothing illegal about it.
I think the initial vote on whether to write on the state Constitution was maybe five-two. It was a six-one vote on the U.S.
Corbin: Well, we had another vote and the vote changed then to a five-two vote to affirm on both state and federal [constitutional grounds.] The time factor there was really crowding because of the Thanksgiving holidays and the break and a two-week break in December and then I was gone. [His term ended December 31, 2014.] I tried to encourage them to conference over the Christmas holidays. I had an opinion ready and I didn’t think it was right for us to take a two-week vacation or a one-week vacation and not get that case out.
Dumas: But, at any rate, they didn’t get the case out.
Corbin: We didn’t get it out.
Dumas: Justice [Josephine] Hart never wrote the dissenting opinion, so the case didn’t come out. [Other accounts were that Justice Baker voted to affirm Piazza on grounds that the law violated the U.S. Constitution but not on the ground that it violated fundamental law in the Arkansas Constitution.]
Corbin: No dissent was ever written.
Corbin: Yeah, it was so easy. I did it, you know… My law clerks… The briefs were… I think I heard that [Justice] Wood said that the briefs were poorly done, or something. That’s not true. They were well-written briefs.
Dumas: The same briefs were written probably in about forty states and for all the [U.S.] courts of appeal.
Corbin: Yeah, yeah. And, of course, I had the benefit of all these decisions in all these other state courts that had ruled on it and some federal circuits. I think the Fifth Circuit wrote a real good opinion. I would have drawn from all of those. It was a tough political issue, but legally it was a cakewalk. Anybody who knows anything about the law or had any training whatsoever as a constitutional lawyer would know that.
Corbin: They had all kinds of stuff going on there. As a matter of precedent, though, I agreed with Hannah and Paul [Danielson] that historically when a governor makes an appointment to a case [in which a justice recuses] that is an executive decision and that person stays on that case until it is decided. They changed that. Looking back, old courts would not have, because they would honor the separation-of-powers doctrine. That’s a governor’s deal. But they had the votes.
Dumas: If you’ve got the votes, you can do it.
Corbin: Yeah.
Dumas: Apparently, there were opinions written in 2015 but they were never released.
Corbin: We were getting letters from that Christian Coalition guy that lobbies the legislature…
Dumas: The Family Council?
Corbin: Yeah.
Dumas: He was writing you letters?
Corbin: Yeah. And that senator from Conway. They had all these churchgoing folks writing us and calling us and what have you. I got some threats. But I’d had those down through the years. What I worried about was whether my family was in danger in any way.
Only a few. I have a Beretta by my bedside over there. It’s not that I’m scared, but they’re not going to catch me by surprise, I don’t think. It’s just part of it, Ernie. You’re out there and you’re dealing with people’s issues, problems, and it’s not a vacuum. People are very, very motivated in what they believe. I was in the business of pissing people off. At least half of them were going to be, and the half that won thought they deserved to win anyway. So it just left the ones that were mad at me out there.
