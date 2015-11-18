Find out more →

Wednesday, November 18, 2015

You need this T-shirt

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2015 at 1:44 PM

It's a new a shirt, screenprinted by our friends at Electric Ghost, but it's convincingly vintage-looking to fool your friends into thinking you've been hanging onto it since the days when we were battling with the Dixie Mafia and writing a lot about sexy camping. Buy it and lots of other cool stuff (much of it actually vintage) at our new online store, Catfish & Co

Speaking of T-shirts

