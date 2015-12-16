Report: Duggars may adopt. Also: Mrs. Josh Duggar speaks

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk
Renowned balladeer and guitarist bring classic book to life
In Part 2 of the special, which airs on Dec. 20, Josh's wife Anna Duggar opens up about her husband's infidelity, which she called "a betrayal."
“It was definitely a hard thing. I think it is such a betrayal for a spouse to go through what we’re walking through," she said. "It was hard to realize that it was such a public thing, and so, not only was it a betrayal against me, but it was also a betrayal for those who call themselves Christian, because here we were as a Christian couple and everyone was able to see us get married and to vow before God to be loyal to each other. And that loyalty was broken.”
Showing 1-16 of 16
A lil' G. Wallace with his pop-gun, incoherently raving as the in-coming tide of demographic…
Are you interested in adoption, but not sure where to begin? Our Center receives numerous…
You haven't seen a Twitterstorm until you've seen Newsweek's Kurt Eichenwald's devastating "Twitterstorm of his…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings