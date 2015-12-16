Find out more →

Wednesday, December 16, 2015

Report: Duggars may adopt. Also: Mrs. Josh Duggar speaks

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2015 at 4:15 PM

click to enlarge COUNTING ON A 20TH? Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.
  • COUNTING ON A 20TH? Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.
Life & Style, a celebrity weekly, reports that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are talking of adopting a 20th child

This merits some attention if for no other reason than that an adoption could bring state human services into play. The family's dealing with sex abuse in the home is one relevant point of inquiry, should the state participate.

Beyond that, I'll leave it to others, including Rep. Justin Harris, a political soulmate of the Duggars, for references.

UPDATE: Mrs. Josh Duggar is talking about her philandering husband, who was a leading spokesman for a "pro-family" gay hate group until all the scandals started breaking. She's appearing in a TLC special (for free?) in which the cable channel hopes to monetize SOME of the Duggars again, if not all of them.

In Part 2 of the special, which airs on Dec. 20, Josh's wife Anna Duggar opens up about her husband's infidelity, which she called "a betrayal."

“It was definitely a hard thing. I think it is such a betrayal for a spouse to go through what we’re walking through," she said. "It was hard to realize that it was such a public thing, and so, not only was it a betrayal against me, but it was also a betrayal for those who call themselves Christian, because here we were as a Christian couple and everyone was able to see us get married and to vow before God to be loyal to each other. And that loyalty was broken.”

His sisters, also on the special, throw down on Josh as well.

