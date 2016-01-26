Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, January 26, 2016

Health Dept. of Health: Case of Zika Virus confirmed in Arkansas

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2016 at 3:32 PM

The Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control have confirmed that an Arkansas resident has been diagnosed with the Zika virus after returning from a trip abroad. The disease is spread by mosquitoes.

According to the CDC, Zika can have symptoms of fever, rash, joint pain and itchy eyes. Symptoms generally last up to a week, and there's no known cure. A bigger possible risk, however, is to pregnant women, with serious birth defects reported in connection with the virus. The disease, which first appeared in Brazil in May 2015, has spread to countries all over Central and South America and the Caribbean. The first case in Mexico was reported in November 2015.

Read the press release from the Health Department below. 

Arkansas Resident Tests Positive for Zika Virus

Little Rock, Ark. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed late yesterday afternoon that an Arkansas resident has tested positive for Zika virus. This individual recently traveled out of the country and had a mild case of Zika.

Zika virus is a relatively new disease for the Western hemisphere. It first appeared in Brazil in May of 2015. It has since spread to 20 countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. Zika is spread through mosquito bites, not casual person-to-person contact. According to the CDC, the most common symptoms are fever, rash, joint pain and red, itchy eyes. Symptoms are usually mild and last several days to a week. Many people who have Zika will not experience symptoms. There is currently no vaccine or treatment for Zika.

Pregnant women are most at risk for complications from the Zika virus because serious birth defects have been reported in children born to women who are infected with the virus. The CDC is planning studies to learn more about the connection between Zika and children born with these birth defects. In the meantime, the CDC has issued travel guidance for women who are pregnant or who may become pregnant. You can stay up-to-date on their latest travel notices at www.cdc.gov/travel.

“Arkansas residents traveling to Central or South America or the Caribbean, where Zika is present, should take precautions against mosquitoes. If you are pregnant, consider postponing your trip,” said Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Department of Health Director and State Health Officer. “Arkansas has the kind of mosquitoes that carry Zika virus, so mosquitoes here in Arkansas can become infected with the virus if they bite someone who has Zika. For this reason, people traveling to countries with Zika should avoid mosquito bites for 10 days after they return. Travelers to areas where Zika is present should also go to their doctor if they experience any of the symptoms associated with Zika within three to seven days after they return.”

Ways to avoid mosquito bites include:
Using an insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
Wearing long-sleeved shirts and trousers.
Using air conditioning or window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
Reducing the number of mosquitoes inside and outside your home by emptying standing water from containers such as flowerpots or buckets. Mosquitoes can breed in as little amount of water as a bottle cap.

You can learn more about Zika at www.cdc.gov/zika. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (41)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (41)

Showing 1-41 of 41

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-41 of 41

Add a comment

More by David Koon

Readers also liked…

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

  • Tracy Steele — experienced administrator! — nabs Hutchinson patronage

    For an 11th-hour endorsement of Asa Hutchinson's candidacy for governor, Tracy Steele has landed a $100,000-plus patronage job as head of the agency that passes out permits to health agencies such as nursing homes. He brings a checkered past.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 18, 2015

  • Foster family disputes key statements from Justin Harris

    Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 7, 2015

Most Shared

  • UA fund-raising intrigue and Brother Honky. More pieces of the puzzle.

    Political intrigue surrounds the University of Arkansas's billion-dollar fund-drive, a fancy gala planned at the UA this week and the departure of the campus' former chief fund-raiser, Chris Wyrick.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

  • Governor: Use tobacco settlement money to reduce disability waiting list

    Hutchinson said the money should clear between 500 and 900 people from the 3,000-person waiting list. That's good news, as long as it 's not the end of the road.

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation