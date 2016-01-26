Most Shared Leslie Rutledge gets torched in national spotlight Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared on a CBS panel Monday night as a defender of Donald Trump. Bob Schieffer wasn't impressed.

Delta Cultural Center new director: Prophet Kyle T. Miller Kyle T. Miller, who describes himself as a "licensed and ordained prophet" and says he has been "prophesying and interpreting dreams for almost 15 years," has been named the director of the Delta Cultural Center at Helena.

Heritage hires a prophet to run Delta Cultural Center The Delta Cultural Center has a new director. Helena native Kyle T. Miller. He has an interesting sideline as a prophet and dream interpreter.

John Walker rejects city apology for arrest during filming of police State Rep. John Walker rejects the city's apology for his arrest yesterday and complains at the city's decision to pursue a charge against an associate in his law firm.

John Walker and another lawyer arrested after filming police State Rep. John Walker, 79, the civil rights lawyer, and a fellow lawyer, Omavi Kushukuru, 29, were arrested by Little Rock police this morning for obstructing governmental operations.

Little Rock police to drop charge against Walker, apologize The Little Rock police department will formally drop a charge against state Rep. John Walker and send him a formal letter of apology. A charge against a colleague will remain,. The arrests followed Walker's filming of police arrest of two other men. Chief Kenton Buckner said Walker's arrest wasn't justified.