Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, January 29, 2016

Education Teachers' union wary of governor's Teach for America investment, alludes to proposed National Board Certification rule change

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2016 at 6:02 AM

nbpts.jpg

The Arkansas Education Association, which represents the state's public school teachers and support staff,  issued a statement on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's announcement Wednesday of a $6 million public/private partnership to add over 200 Teach for America teachers to schools in the Little Rock School District and districts in south and east Arkansas.

The release — which avoided mentioning TFA by name — said the AEA wasn't opposed to the investment, but added "we do have concerns." From the release:

We welcome the effort to provide additional resources to our public schools, but we believe that it is best to invest in teachers who are already dedicated to the success of Arkansas’s students.

An example of the State's commitment to investing in teachers is the funding provided to the nearly 3,000 National Board Certified Teachers in Arkansas (NBCT). NBCT teachers are not jump-starting a career in another sector, they are committed to being the best teachers they can be so that they can help students be academically successful. There is a direct correlation between National Board Certified Teachers in Arkansas and student success that cannot be ignored. 

National Board Certification is an advanced professional certification considered the gold standard for K-12 educators. Aside from alluding to the fact that most TFA teachers only remain in the teaching profession for a few years, the AEA is bringing up National Board Certified Teachers because of a rule change proposed by the Education Department in January concerning a $5,000 annual stipends that the state pays to NBCTs. The bonuses were mandated by an Arkansas law passed back in the early 2000s as a way to retain highly skilled teachers, and it's been successful — maybe too successful, if you're a fiscal hawk.

There are 2,877 such teachers in the state, the department's website saysIvy Pfeffer, an Assistant Commissioner at the department, told me that in 2007 there were only 565. That increase means it now costs about $13.8 million annually to pay the stipends — and the cost is expected to rise as more teachers renew their certifications. By fiscal year 2018, the projected cost of the stipends will be about $16.5 million.

So, either the stipends will require more money or they'll have to be scaled back. Here's the thing. Educators with National Board Certification have to renew it every ten years to remain certified (although the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, which issues the certifications, is soon changing to a five-year renewal cycle instead). The state law that mandates the stipends is silent about whether or not teachers keep getting the annual bonus after they renew their certification.

In the past, the Education Department has kept paying the $5,000 annually if teachers got their National Board Certification renewed. But in January, in light of the rising costs, the department proposed that the stipends be gradually phased out for teachers that have renewed their certification.

"National Board Certification is a wonderful retention tool for Arkansas and the [Education Department] really wants to be able to work with National Board teachers. But we’re in a tough spot, because we have to work with the appropriation … and be good stewards of taxpayer money," Pfeffer said. "Right now, with the funding and the numbers it’s not going to be sustainable."

Of course, the legislature could appropriate more money for the program if it so chose. Note that the projected shortfall for this program in FY2018 is a little less than $3 million — the amount the governor will give to TFA from his discretionary fund. That's a coincidence; no one is claiming the Teach for America announcement and the change to the NBCT rule are actually related to one another. And it's a legitimate question about whether paying $5,000 stipends indefinitely is the  best way that money could be spent, even in the realm of teacher recruitment and retention. But still, it creates a stark contrast of priorities.

The AEA seems to be saying: Why give new public money to classroom neophytes when a program intended to retain veteran teachers needs additional cash?

Rep. Michael John Gray (D-Augusta) made that same point in a tweet after Hutchinson's announcement:
Gray told me yesterday that the proposed rule change would be unfair to longtime National Board Certified Teachers who expected to continue receiving those stipends.

The rule change is in a public comment period right now, after which the state Board of Education will take action on it.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (74)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (74)

Showing 1-50 of 74

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-50 of 74

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

  • The discipline gap

    Research shows Arkansas schools punish African-American students more frequently and more harshly than their white peers.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Sep 29, 2016

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: The Think Edition

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week. In anticipation of Arkansas Times' Festival of Ideas this Saturday at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, we recommend things that make us think.
    • by Megan Blankenship, Benjamin Hardy, Michael Roberts, Seth Eli Barlow and Stephanie Smittle
    • Sep 23, 2016

  • Visionary Arkansans 2016

    They make an impact.
    • by Benjamin Hardy, David Koon, Lindsey Millar, Leslie Newell Peacock, Zoë Rom and Stephanie Smittle
    • Sep 15, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

  • Lawyers plead for mercy in Fort Smith forum shopping case

    Twelve of the lawyers facing punishment by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith for moving a class action case against an insurance company out of his court to a state court where it was speedily settled have filed their argument against sanctions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 16, 2016

  • When they say it's not about race ....

    Many of you have read and commented on the essay that Philander Smith College student Kaya Herron wrote for the blog last night about the hearing on the bill to end a tribute to Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general, on the national holiday for civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 12, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation