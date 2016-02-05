Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, February 5, 2016

Arkansas Courts Charges filed in deer beating caught on video

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2016 at 10:53 AM

Prosecutors in Arkansas County have filed charges against three Georgia men in a case in which, authorities say, one of the men was caught on video beating a live whitetail deer with an accounting textbook as the animal lay injured in the backseat of a car. 

Joshua Rewis, 20, as been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Cody Jones, 25, and Travis Strickland, 25, have been charged with criminal aiding and abetting. An Arkansas woman who was driving the car was reportedly given a warning citation. 

Someone reported the video to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources after it was posted to Facebook. After determining the video was possibly shot in Arkansas. Wildlife officers in Georgia contacted the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in late January. When questioned, the group told authorities they had struck the deer while driving near Stuttgart, and — thinking it was dead — put it in the backseat of their car, hoping to clean it for food later. When the deer regained consciousness, Rewis allegedly began striking it with the textbook as another filmed. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (14)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (14)

Showing 1-14 of 14

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-14 of 14

Add a comment

More by David Koon

Readers also liked…

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • House approves cell phone locator bill over constitutional objection

    The Arkansas House today approved Rep. Rebecca Petty's bill to require telephone companies to provide location information for wireless phones in response to a "call for emergency services or in an emergency situation that involves the risk of death or serious physical harm." The vote was 70-8.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 27, 2015

  • University of Arkansas education reformers receive grand prize for 'bunkum' in charter school reports

    The National Education Policy Center, a Colorado-based institution that is frequently opposed to the so-called "reform" movement embodied by the Walton-financed Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, has issued its 2014 Bunkum Awards, which include a grand prize to the University of Arkansas for what it believes to be flawed research.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation