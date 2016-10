Prosecutors in Arkansas County have filed charges against three Georgia men in a case in which, authorities say, one of the men was caught on videoas the animal lay injured in the backseat of a car.Joshua Rewis, 20, as been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Cody Jones, 25, and Travis Strickland, 25, have been charged with criminal aiding and abetting. An Arkansas woman who was driving the car was reportedly given a warning citation.Someone reported the video to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources after it was posted to Facebook. After determining the video was possibly shot in Arkansas. Wildlife officers in Georgia contacted the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in late January. When questioned, the group told authorities they had struck the deer while driving near Stuttgart, and — thinking it was dead — put it in the backseat of their car, hoping to clean it for food later. When the deer regained consciousness, Rewis allegedly began striking it with the textbook as another filmed.