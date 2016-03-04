Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, March 4, 2016

Presidential politics Current leader of KKK: Donald Trump is "the pick of the litter"

Posted By on Fri, Mar 4, 2016 at 4:20 PM

ROBB: "As far as I’m concerned, Donald Trump is the pick of the litter."
  • ROBB: "As far as I’m concerned, Donald Trump is the pick of the litter."

Despite Donald Trump's disavowal of the Ku Klux Klan at last night's Republican debate, the current national director of the Knights of the KKK, Thomas Robb, said that Trump is the best choice for president. 

"As far as I’m concerned, Donald Trump is the pick of the litter," Robb told me by telephone today.  

Last weekend, in a CNN interview, Trump declined to condemn former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke and white supremacist groups that have backed his candidacy. He later took to Twitter to say that he disavowed Duke. Last night at the debate, he said, "I totally disavow the Ku Klux Klan. I totally disavow David Duke." 

Robb, who lives in Northwest Arkansas just outside of Harrison, took Duke's place as national leader of the Knights of the KKK in the 1980s. The organization now typically goes by the name Knights Party, and Robb took the title "national director" instead of "Grand Wizard." Robb said that he was not bothered by Trump's disavowal. 

"The image of the Klan that is portrayed by the media is hateful people," Robb said. "What I suspect that they’re really disavowing is the image that most people have conjured in their minds when they hear about the Klan or the KKK."

Robb, who recently attended a Trump rally in Bentonville, voted for Trump, but he said that the Knights Party had no official endorsement. "Other members might feel otherwise and that's not something we dictate to our organization or our membership," he said.

Robb said that Trump's hardline position on immigration appealed to him. "The others say they can control the border … they’ve been talking about controlling the border for 50 years," he said. "The Knights Party started calling for a wall on our border back in the late '70s. It’s nice to see some other people catching up." 

While he views Trump as the "pick of the litter," Robb said that he would back any Republican against Hillary Clinton in the general election. 

"But I’m not sure we’ll gain much by some of them," he added. "Because I feel like the Republican Party has betrayed the platform of the old Republicans. I believe in an America-first policy. ... These guys are running for president of the United States, not president of a foreign country. Not president of Mexico or president of Afghanistan."

I asked Robb, who describes himself as a white nationalist, whether Trump was good for his movement.

"I do think he’s probably good for it," he said.  "Anybody who raises issues that are of concern to where this country is going to be 10 or 20 years from now is a good thing."

Robb said that his organization — which cites stopping "white genocide" as its top goal on its website — was not hateful or violent. "I don’t hate black people, I don’t hate Mexicans, I don’t wish anybody harm," he said. "What bothers me is the hypocrisy that when a black man can say he’s proud of being black, people think that’s wonderful, but if a white man says he’s proud of being white, that’s racist. I find that appalling."

"We believe in loving our heritage, loving our culture, loving our people," Robb said. "We’re concerned about the demographic shift occurring in this country. We see a nation that is going to be less than 50 percent white in less than 20 years. Culturally and morally and spiritually, we're already a huge minority. The demographics are slowly changing. I think that’s alarming to a lot of people." 

Robb said that many white people in America "no longer identify with what America has become" and "feel like a stranger in their own country." 

"This is fueling the anger in this country, and I think this is what we’re seeing in this election," he said. 
 

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (15)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (15)

Showing 1-15 of 15

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-15 of 15

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • Cotton speech draws protest

    Protesters greeted Tom Cotton today at an event held by the Foreign Policy Initiative, the neocon think tank founded by Cotton cheerleaders Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan, called (of course) "Will Congress provide for the Common Defense? National Security priorities in an increasingly dangerous world."
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 23, 2015

  • Charter school accountability: Non-existent in Arkansas

    A state audit finds charter school spending violated state law, but the state Education Department says it has no responsibility for ensuring proper management of charter schools. Say what?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 5, 2016

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

  • UCA Board picks new president from Georgia UPDATE

    The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight which it is expected to select a new university president.

  • Scary election

    I write my final column before election day on Halloween, appropriate given the terrifying outlook.

  • Same story

    Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?

  • Hillary in Arkansas

    She has made her time in Arkansas a major campaign theme, but the state's voters look to overwhelmingly reject her Nov. 8.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation