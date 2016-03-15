Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, March 15, 2016

DHS attorney to be interim head of child unit

Posted By on Tue, Mar 15, 2016 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge MISCHA MARTIN
  • MISCHA MARTIN
Mischa Martin, a Department of Human Services attorney in child welfare case, will be interim director of the Division of Children and Family Services. Cecile Blucker is leaving the job after seven years. Martin becomes interim director April 1, but has begun working with Blucker on the transition, according to a news release.

From that release:

“Mischa has an extensive background in both child welfare and as a team leader, and I’m confident she will be an asset to the Division of Children and Family Services during this transition,” said Cindy Gillespie, who was chosen by Governor Asa Hutchinson to be DHS Director. “Not only does she have a strong relationship with many people in the child welfare system, but she also has a passion for working with our most vulnerable children.”

Gillespie said she hopes to continue to work to end generational cycles of abuse, reduce the number of children in foster care and find and retain good workers.

Martin has a bachelor's degree in political science, a law degree and a master's in public administration from UALR. She joined DHS in 2008, because assistant deputy counsel in 2013 and an attorney supervisor in the office of chief counsel in 2014. In 2015, Martin was named deputy counsel of county legal operations and also became Assistant Director of the Compliance and Monitoring section of the Department’s Division of Developmental Disabilities Services. 

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (6)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Humane Society rescues 46 dogs from suspected puppy mill in Randolph County

    The Humane Society of the United States says 46 dogs and 11 other animals — three cats and eight chickens — were rescued from a suspected puppy mill at Warm Springs in Randolph County. A news release said the owner had been convicted of animal cruelty in 2013.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 20, 2015

  • The coal industry's attorney general: Leslie Rutledge and others

    Take a minute and read Ernest Dumas' column this week. It explains who Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is really representing when she fights EPA clean air rules — railroads and coal miners. Dumas explains the history of regulation of coal-burning power plants — Arkansas is home to two of the dirtiest — and also explains why fixing them or looking for alternative energy supplies closer to home is actually good for the economy, not bad.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 24, 2015

  • Death penalty repeal clears Senate Committee

    The Senate Judiciary Committee has endorsed Sen. David Burnett's bill to repeal the death penalty.
    • by Max Brantley and David Koon
    • Feb 25, 2015

Most Shared

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

  • White House sex

    Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

  • No need to panic

    Two weeks ago, a woman from New Jersey approached me in The Spaniard, a pub and restaurant in Kinsale, Ireland.

  • A minority of states persist with corporal punishment; Arkansas remains a leader

    Education Week, in a special report on corporal punishment, notes that it persists in a declining minority of the states — 21. But, as ever, they include Arkansas, which, along with other Southern states, is a leader in physically punishing children.

  • National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite

    Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation