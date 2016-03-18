Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, March 18, 2016

Coalition's fight against Diamond Pipeline routing gets health department backing

Posted By on Fri, Mar 18, 2016 at 5:13 AM

click to enlarge The Diamond Pipeline route through Johnson County.
  • The Diamond Pipeline route through Johnson County.
The Arkansas River Valley Safe Water Coalition, created by residents of Clarksville concerned about Valero Oil's Diamond Project pipeline that will transport crude shale oil from Oklahoma to Tennessee through Arkansas, will soon post a petition drive asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to require the pipeline company to move its route out of the watershed of Clarksville's water supply. You can read more about the work of the coalition and Johnson County's concerns on the coalition's What You Need to Know Facebook page.

 The coalition's statement of purpose says:

"There is no doubt that Diamond Pipeline will fail. The only questions about toxic spills are when and where they will happen. No one can foresee time or location, but one or more mechanical or human failures will occur during the lifetime of this pipeline. Arkansas Department of Health has clearly identified the "risks of contamination posed by proximity to drinking water sources" and issued a firm recommendation that Diamond Pipeline not be built as proposed."

The Arkansas Department of Health sent a letter March 1 to the Corps asking that it require the pipeline company, Plains All American, to move its route south of the Piney Bay intake area for the water supply. 

Here is the health department's recommendation.
Clarksville City Councilwoman Danna Schneider said Plains All American has begun to cut trees and clear rights of way on property it has bought for the project.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Wm. McNamara showing new work in Fayetteville

    Watercolor artist William McNamara, whose home borders the Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area and has made a career of careful rendering of his Ozarks environs, opens a show of new work today at Studio 454, 454 Center St., in Fayetteville. Reception is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight; the show runs through Nov. 27. Studio 454 is the office of architect Dan McKee.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 4, 2016

  • Nominate restaurants for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

    Governor Hutchinson and Department of Arkansas Heritage Director Stacy Hurst announced today the creation of a 13-member committee to name honorees for a new Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. You, too, can nominate the restaurants you would like to see included in the Food Hall of Fame: Vote through Nov. 9 by going to arkfoodhof.com. To be named to the Hall of Fame, restaurants must be Arkansas-owned, in business for 25 years or more and can't be a national chain. There are other categories as well for chefs, food-themed events and a People's Choice Award. The committee will have no input in the People's Choice Award. Food trucks are included.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 3, 2016

  • Mudrinich solo show at Cantrell Gallery: Landscapes and bees

    Cantrell Gallery will open its first solo show of the paintings and drawings of Arkansas Tech University art professor David Mudrinich on Friday, Nov. 4, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 2, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation