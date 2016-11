Coalition's fight against Diamond Pipeline routing gets health department backing

click to enlarge The Diamond Pipeline route through Johnson County.

"There is no doubt that Diamond Pipeline will fail. The only questions about toxic spills are when and where they will happen. No one can foresee time or location, but one or more mechanical or human failures will occur during the lifetime of this pipeline. Arkansas Department of Health has clearly identified the "risks of contamination posed by proximity to drinking water sources" and issued a firm recommendation that Diamond Pipeline not be built as proposed."

Thecreated by residents of Clarksville concerned about Valero Oil's Diamond Project pipeline that will transport crude shale oil from Oklahoma to Tennessee through Arkansas, will soon post a petition drive asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to require the pipeline company to move its route out of the watershed of Clarksville's water supply. You can read more about the work of the coalition and Johnson County's concerns on the coalition's What You Need to Know Facebook page. The coalition's statement of purpose says:Thesent a letter March 1 to the Corps asking that it require the pipeline company,, to move its route south of the Piney Bay intake area for the water supply.Clarksville City Councilwoman Danna Schneider said Plains All American has begun to cut trees and clear rights of way on property it has bought for the project.