Arkansas Supreme Court gets political

Today, the Arkansas Supreme Court formed the Arkansas Supreme Court’s Committee on Judicial Election Reform. The Committee will evaluate issues that have arisen in the most recent judicial elections that warrant further discussion and study with the goal of promoting public confidence in the independence, integrity, and the impartiality of the judiciary. The Committee on Judicial Election Reform may be contacted as follows: Committee on Judicial Election Reform; Attention: Justice Karen R. Baker, (Chair); c/o Stacey Pectol, Clerk, Supreme Court of Arkansas, 625 Marshall Street, Little Rock, AR 72201. Committee Members: Justices Karen R. Baker, Courtney Hudson Goodson, Josephine L. Hart, Rhonda K. Wood, and Robin F. Wynne.Lots to infer from this. Lacking is Chief Justice Howard Brill. Lacking, too, is Justice Paul Danielson. He did issue this telling news release:
A press release was issued by the Court today concerning its committee on judicial election reform. Justice Paul Danielson has no comment on the subject.Brill's term expires this year. Danielson is retiring. This is more evidence of the rule of four. Though Supreme Court business in years past, administratively at least, once was considered the province of the chief justice, recent events have changed that. And it has altered practice in everything form hiring of court personnel to the embarrassing handling of the same-sex marriage case.
