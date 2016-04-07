Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, April 7, 2016

Arkansas Gives day: My charitable suggestion, Lucie's Place

Posted By on Thu, Apr 7, 2016 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge lucie.jpg
Today is Arkansas Gives day. The Arkansas Community Foundation is providing a pool of money to match some of the contributions given to qualifying charities today.

My pick: Lucie's Place, the young Little Rock organization that sheltershomeless LGBT youth. Some shelters reject LGBT kids, who've also been shunned at home. (It's Arkansas remember. Our law sanctions discrimination by "religious" people against people of different sexual orientation and transgender.)

We've written about Lucie's Place before. It got a fund-raising boost once as a backlash to anti-gay rabblerousing by the Duggar family.

Its needs — and the needs of the kids it serves — remain great, if small in absolute numbers. Some of the well-known charities with apple pie causes will  do well today and annex a big portion of the available matching pool. But I've sent my mite to a lesser-known but no less worthy cause.

You can, too. Just click this link. Link corrected.

Need encouragement? Read this: "Young, gay and afraid in the Bible Belt."

