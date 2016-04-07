Arkansas Gives day: My charitable suggestion, Lucie's Place

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Allen Weatherly, director of AETN, died this morning Allen Weatherly, executive director of the Arkansas Educational Television Network, died this morning. He'd headed AETN since 2001.

Suit filed against GOP poll watcher, cites conflict of interest The Democratic Party has sued Stu Soffer, a Jefferson County election commissioner, because he's gotten himself designated an official Republican poll watcher for early voting in the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Legislators at unprecedented impasse on school funding Republicans removed Sen. Lindsey's $20 million increase for catastrophic special education funding from the recommendations; Lindsey was among those who voted them down.