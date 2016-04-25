Find out more →

Monday, April 25, 2016

Monday's open line

Posted By on Mon, Apr 25, 2016 at 2:36 PM


Sorry for the slow day. But here's an open line and the day's video. And, OK, here's some reporting of bust of a post-prom keg party in Lonoke County. High school kids will drink beer, sorry to say, and get rousted when parties get too big to ignore. It WAS stupid for a school teacher to host the party. She's been suspended as charges pend.
