Add another contender for Little Rock City Board

The city of Little Rock presently has a combined administrative history of more than a half-decade from our 3 present At-large directors. During this time the city has primarily benefited, most significantly, only in the area of downtown recovery. Yet in so many other areas throughout the city, life such as public safety, education, infrastructure and the overwhelming quality of life issues, we have not only not seen any significant improvements but in some cases pure stagnation. If the facts and data are objectively reviewed it clearly shows that these three At-large directors have been unable to come up with real solutions to most if not all these chronic issues that are suppressing our ability to move forward with a truly unique Little Rock identity that distinguishes us as a unique lifestyle anchor city, as we truly are, throughout the country if not the world. At best, their combined administrative efforts show only an ability to barely manage problems without ever being able to actually come up with any “real” solutions to these problems. So, as I tell my students, “you need to take control of your destiny or someone else will” and therefore it is my goal to insure as your new truly productive city director to empower all the residents of Little Rock to take control of their own destiny, like I do for my students.More of that Trumpian spirit of revolution for Election 2016. Earlier announced candidates include Molly Miller, who's taking on the calcified Joan Adcock, and restaurateur Capi Peck, who says she is running for Brad Cazort's ward seat.
