Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, May 4, 2016

Add another contender for Little Rock City Board

Posted By on Wed, May 4, 2016 at 6:36 AM

Clayton Johnson, a science teacher at Premier High School who's been active in neighborhood groups, says he'll run for Little Rock City Board in November for one of three at-large seats currently held by Joan Adcock, Gene Fortson and Dean Kumpuris.

The city of Little Rock presently has a combined administrative history of more than a half-decade from our 3 present At-large directors. During this time the city has primarily benefited, most significantly, only in the area of downtown recovery. Yet in so many other areas throughout the city, life such as public safety, education, infrastructure and the overwhelming quality of life issues, we have not only not seen any significant improvements but in some cases pure stagnation. If the facts and data are objectively reviewed it clearly shows that these three At-large directors have been unable to come up with real solutions to most if not all these chronic issues that are suppressing our ability to move forward with a truly unique Little Rock identity that distinguishes us as a unique lifestyle anchor city, as we truly are, throughout the country if not the world. At best, their combined administrative efforts show only an ability to barely manage problems without ever being able to actually come up with any “real” solutions to these problems. So, as I tell my students, “you need to take control of your destiny or someone else will” and therefore it is my goal to insure as your new truly productive city director to empower all the residents of Little Rock to take control of their own destiny, like I do for my students.
More of that Trumpian spirit of revolution for Election 2016. Earlier announced candidates include Molly Miller, who's taking on the calcified Joan Adcock, and restaurateur Capi Peck, who says she is running for Brad Cazort's ward seat.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (9)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (9)

Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • A booming open line

    In the event I can't get to it later, here's the Sunday open line, with a link to KARK's coverage of continuing demolition work on the old Broadway Bridge, this time to take out a couple of footings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 30, 2016

  • Clinton takes offensive on e-mails

    FBI Director James Comey thought he had no choice but to tell Congress he had more e-mail to review potentially related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private e-mail server as secretary of state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 30, 2016

  • UCA to dedicate a memorial to alumni war dead

    The Universal of Central Arkansas will dedicate a memorial to every alumni killed in war or hostile action since the school began operation in 1908.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 30, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Hutchinson administration resists accountability in child rape case

    After a nightmarish revelation about serial rapes by a state-approved foster parent, the Hutchinson administration, from the governor on down, resist talking about how it happened.

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

  • Ted Suhl loses another bid for new trial; faces stiff sentencing recommendation

    Ted Suhl, the former operator of residential and out-patient mental health services, has lost a second bid to get a new trial on his conviction for paying bribes to influence state Human Services Department policies. Set for sentencing Thursday, Suhl faces a government request for a sentence up to almost 20 years. He argues for no more than 33 months.

  • Football and foster kids

    It took a football stadium to lay bare Republican budget hypocrisy in Arkansas.

  • The end is near

    Practically speaking, it doesn't really matter if Donald Trump accepts the results of the November election.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation