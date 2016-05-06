City, apartment owner settle lawsuit over Eugene Ellison's shooting death by LR cop UPDATE

The lawyers for the Estate of Eugene Ellison and the City of Little Rock today informed the Federal District Court that they have reached an historic settlement in the fatal shooting case of 67-year-old Eugene Ellison.The city issued this statement late in the day:
The Estate of Mr. Ellison, who was unjustifiably shot by an off duty Little Rock police officer while in this own home on December 9, 2010, will receive well in excess of a million dollars (the exact amount of the settlement with Big Country Chateau is confidential), together with an official apology from the city, a memorial bench at a site to be determined by Mr. Ellison’s family, and a dedication ceremony. Not only is this the largest police brutality settlement in the history of Little Rock, but additionally the apology and memorial are both unprecedented and considered extremely important to Mr. Ellison’s family, which includes Little Rock police lieutenant Troy Ellison and former Little Rock police detective Spencer Ellison.
The Estate is represented by Michael J. Laux of the Chicago Laux Law Group, Doris Cheng of the law firm of Walkup Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger in San Francisco, and G. Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office in Chicago.
On Friday, May 6, 2016, the City of Little Rock reached a settlement with the estate of Eugene Ellison in the officer-involved shooting that occurred Dec. 9, 2010.
Because of the possibility of continued litigation in the court system, all parties decided this resolution was in the best interests of everyone involved.
There is no doubt that this incident is a tragedy that has deeply affected many in our City. Today’s agreement allows the community, the families, and the Little Rock Police Department to move forward and begin to heal.
City Manager Bruce T. Moore
City Attorney Tom Carpenter
