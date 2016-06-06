Find out more →

Monday, June 6, 2016

ISIS hacks Arkansas librarians

Posted By on Mon, Jun 6, 2016 at 6:25 PM

From Newsweek comes this news: Hackers associated with ISIS, or Islamic state militants, have in their random hacking of websites tapped into a database in Arkansas — that of the Arkansas Library Association.

It has posted some 800 names and addresses and phone numbers of members on a privacy app, Telegram.

The word has been circulated to library association members. The FBI thinks the hacking of data — which follows earlier hacks of random low-profile sits — doesn't present a threat and the reaction in Arkansas seems mild.


© 2016 Arkansas Times
