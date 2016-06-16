Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, June 16, 2016

Escaped killer captured

Posted By on Thu, Jun 16, 2016 at 4:27 PM

click to enlarge IN CUSTODY: Photos from capture of Lloyd Jones. - KARK
  • KARK
  • IN CUSTODY: Photos from capture of Lloyd Jones.

40/29 bulletin says law officers have captured Lloyd Jones, a convicted killer who escaped Monday from the East Arkansas Regional Correctional Facility in Lee County. Jones, serving 60 years for killing 16-year-old Angela Allen, whose body was found buried near Lavaca, walked away while on a work detail.

No details yet on the arrest, but he apparently was found in farm fields in the area.

