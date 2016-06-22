Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, June 22, 2016

More reminders of how bad Arkansas's prison, parole and probation systems are

Posted By on Wed, Jun 22, 2016 at 12:31 PM

click to enlarge justicecenter.jpg

This post has been updated.

Arkansas has the fastest growing prison population in the country. In 2015, the state admitted 70 percent more people to prison than it did in 2012. That growth was driven by parole and probation violators, a researcher reminded the Legislative Criminal Justice Task Force today.

Left unmentioned, but always hovering over these discussions, were the sweeping policy changes the state Board of Corrections enacted in 2013 in the wake of the revelations surrounding the parole history of Darrell Dennis, who was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Forrest Abrams.

It was the fifth presentation of Justice Reinvestment in Arkansas, a project of the nonprofit Council of State Governments Justice Center, and the latest reminder of how messed up the state’s prison, parole and probation systems are.

In 2015, there were 18,965 prisoners under Arkansas Department of Correction supervision, 4,243 more than in 2009. Of that number, 4,158 came from parole and probation violators. In 2015, around one third of parole and probation violators were sent to prison for technical violations only. In other words, they were sent to prison despite not having been arrested while under supervision. Those violators in 2015 spent between 12 and 15 months in prison. It costs the ADC $20 million annually to house them.

Today's presentation followed one by Justice Center in February in which the nonprofit revealed that, within Arkansas's relatively vague sentencing guidelines, the state sent more than 1,000 people to prison in 2014 from an area on the sentencing grid where prison is not recommended at an annual cost of $7.2 million. 

Justice Center research demonstrated that, beginning in 2012, people in Arkansas on probation were rearrested at 18 to 21 percent lower rates within three years than people who were released from prison. In a more direct comparison, considering only those who committed low-level felony drug or property offenses, the research indicated that the recidivism rate for offenders on probation in 2013 was 10 percent better than offenders coming from prison over a two-year period. 

Shifting more offenders to probation would save the state substantially. It costs $2.25 per day to supervise someone on probation as compared to $62 per day to house someone in prison.

But Arkansas probation and parole officers average 129 cases per caseworker. Andy Barbee, research manager for Justice Center, said it was hard to identify an appropriate standard considering cases vary in degrees of difficulty. However, he pointed to North Carolina, which passed justice reinvestment legislation in 2011, as a comparison. Caseworkers there handle 60 cases, on average.

One reason caseworkers in Arkansas have such a heavy workload is because the average length of supervision of both probation and parole has increased substantially: from 41 months in 2009 to 50 months in 2015 for probation, and from 29 months in 2009 to 39 months in 2015 for parole. But Barbee said that the data shows that 67 percent of offenders on probation and 76 percent of offenders on parole have their supervision revoked within their first two years on probation or parole, so the state's supervisory resources should be front loaded.

He said Arkansas was halfway to taking all the necessary steps to reducing recidivism. His colleague, Mack Jenkins, a senior policy advisory with Justice Center and a former longtime chief probation officer in San Diego County, Calif., said the old school mentality in probation and parole was "trail 'em, nail 'em, jail 'em," but that states need to be smarter about how they address offenders. Among Justice Center's recommendations were focusing on the highest risk offenders, providing the bulk of services on the front end of offenders' supervision term and providing quality programs and services.

Jenkins suggested considering probation as a "behavior intervention." Justice Center calls for considering each interaction as a "teaching moment." When he was in San Diego, Jenkins said his department asked offenders what sort of incentives would motivate them to abide by the conditions of their supervisions. They said things like, "Shake my hand when I come into the room. Treat me with respect." 

After the presentation, Arkansas Community Correction Director Sheila Sharp defended her department. "Over the last five years, with the mandates that have been given this agency and with the resources we've been given, I think our staff has done a hell of a job."

Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson (R-Little Rock), co-chair of the task force, echoed her remarks and conceded, "If there's any blame, it rests with the legislature for not fully funding [ACC] to the level it needs to be."

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (6)
Email

Speaking of...

  • Debtors' prisons are for kids, too, including in Arkansas

    August 31, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    A new report from the Juvenile Law Center says kids are being incarcerated nationwide for failure to pay juvenile court-related costs — debtors' prison for kids. The system, which exists in Arkansas, is rife with racial disparities and encourages recidivism, the report says. /more/

  • A plan for Arkansas to get more out of the money it spends on corrections

    August 26, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Arkansas's prison population is among the fastest growing in the country. The state now spends more than half of a billion dollars on corrections, a 68 percent increase since 2004, and our prison population, which increased by 21 percent between 2012 and 2016, is expected to rise by another 19 percent between 2016 and 2023 to 21,345. Those were the facts and projections Justice Center, a project of the national nonprofit Council of State Governments, reminded people of yesterday before presenting criminal justice reform proposals. /more/

  • Arkansas criminal justice reform proposal due today

    August 25, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    We'll get a good sense of what criminal justice reform legislation might look like in the 2017 General Assembly later today — as well as some potential stumbling blocks to its passage. Justice Center, an offshoot of the national nonprofit Council of State Governments, will offer policy recommendations to the Legislative Criminal Justice Oversight Task Force this afternoon at the Arkansas Association of Counties conference. /more/

  • The day of the unicorn: Arkansas free-lunch budgeting continues

    July 1, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The morning paper contains a wealth of evidence of Arkansas voodoo economics — or call it Brownback economics — in the Asa Hutchinson administration. /more/

  • Criminal Justice Task Force recommends allowing appeals of sentences

    March 11, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Sentences doled out by state judges in criminal cases should be appealable, a legislative task force recommended today. Currently, those who are convicted of crimes have no judicial means for challenging the severity of their punishment. Also, debate about racial disparities in the criminal justice system. /more/

  • Arkansas's criminal justice system is a mess, nonprofit reminds task force

    February 17, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Arkansas has the fastest growing prison population in the country. The crime rate is falling faster in surrounding states. Arkansas currently spends half a billion dollars a year on corrections, and, if prison growth continues, the state will have to spend $1.3 billion a year in 2025 — and that's a conservative estimate. These were among the dismal facts Justice Center, a project of the nonprofit Council of State Governments, reminded the Legislative Criminal Justice Task Force of today. /more/

  • Parole Board denies release for Tim Howard, former Death Row inmate

    November 16, 2015
    by Max Brantley
    The state Parole Board today denied a parole for Tim Howard, a former Death Row inmate sentenced in a retrial to a term that should have made him eligible for immediate parole. /more/

  • Arkansas prison officials fight release of Tim Howard

    September 3, 2015
    by Max Brantley
    Be sure to read Mara Leveritt's account in the Arkansas Times of the state of Arkansas's machinations to keep Tim Howard in prison though he's long past the time others in his situation would have been paroled. /more/

  • More Arkansas prisoners headed to Bowie County, Texas

    August 12, 2015
    by Leslie Newell Peacock and Benjamin Hardy
    The Texarkana Gazette reports that another 48 inmates from the Arkansas Department of Corrections are being sent to a Texas county jail that already holds 288 ADC prisoners on contract. Those 288 beds were part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan in February to address Arkansas's ongoing slow-burn crisis in prison overcrowding. /more/

  • Hutchinson calls faith-based 'summit' on foster care and prison reentry services

    July 7, 2015
    by Benjamin Hardy
    This morning, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a call to action for faith-based leaders to discuss solutions to two major issues facing the state: the shortage of foster homes for children in Department of Human Services custody, and the lack of services for former prison inmates reentering society. The "Restore Hope Summit" will be held on August 25 and 26 at the Marriott Hotel in Little Rock. /more/
  • More »

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • The Reefer Madness Edition

    Reefer madness in Arkansas, the confederate flag and the University of Arkansas, Jason Rapert and mental health — all covered on this week's podcast.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Sep 23, 2016

  • 2016 Fall Arts guide

    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Sep 22, 2016

  • Spa Con returns to Hot Springs

    Also, the Sullivan Fortner Trio at South on Main, the Acansa Arts Festival, Gloria Browne-Marshall at UALR's Bowen School of Law, the Arkansas Times Festival of Ideas at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, Nebo Jam and Bit Brigade at Vino's.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Leslie Newell Peacock and Lindsey Millar
    • Sep 22, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation