Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, July 1, 2016

The long weekend open line

Posted By on Fri, Jul 1, 2016 at 2:15 PM


Anybody still working? Probably not. A four-day weekend begins.

Here's the open line and the daily news video.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (20)
Email

Comments (20)

Showing 1-20 of 20

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-20 of 20

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Former workers at Justin Harris' preschool say they were told to sign in adopted girls despite absence

    Several former workers from Growing Gods' Kingdom have told the Times that two of the Harris girls were signed in to the preschool on a daily basis but were not in attendance. This raises the question of whether the preschool improperly claimed public funds for the girls.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 30, 2015

  • More on how highways were used to wipe out "blight" of non-white neighborhoods

    Vox, a news website that concerns itself with energy and other issues, has a fine piece, including before and after images, on the history of the U.S. interstate system and why roads were built through the middle of cities (unless people of influence stopped them — see Manhattan, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.)
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Mar 22, 2016

  • Demographics for the private option, which now has 240,000 enrollees

    Through the end of February, just under 240,000 Arkansans had gained coverage via the private option. As always, worth noting: that's 240,000 folks who would lose their insurance plans if the rump group of Tea Partiers in the legislature got their way and ended the coverage expansion in two years. Here's the demographic breakdown of those 240,000.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Mar 26, 2015

Most Shared

  • Morning in America. Searching for keys to Donald Trump's wrecking ball election

    A wrecking ball election laid waste to progressive politics at every level in the U.S. last night. Some elements of the outcome were clear, particularly white identity politics.

  • Can we get along?

    he Times production deadline fell before polls closed this week, so I'll look to the past and future.

  • Big talk

    As the national political melodrama drew near its end, a sometime email correspondent in Texas worried about my safety. An uxorious older gentleman with a love of horses and a weakness for conspiracy theories, he was always puzzled and often angered by my apostasy.

  • Democrats capture majority of seats on House tax committee; Repubs irate

    Democrats, though in a small minority, have managed to get controlling membership on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and one top Republican is pitching a public fit about.

  • #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back

    Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

Visit Arkansas

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation