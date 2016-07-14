Bathroom politics in Cleveland for GOP convention

Cleveland city officials unanimously passed legislation Wednesday to ensure that transgender people can use public bathrooms that match their gender identity ― a poke in the eye to GOP officials, including Donald Trump, who oppose such efforts and will be in the city next week for the Republican National Convention.No guns will be allowed in convention facilities in Cleveland either so it could be particularly anxious times for the Arkies.
The city council’s bathroom proposal was part of a broader package of measures aimed at updating the city’s anti-discrimination laws, according to cleveland.com. It strips language from current city law that lets private business owners with public restrooms dictate which bathroom a person should use.
Showing 1-16 of 16
This has nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with Justin Harris. Y'all have completely missed the…
It wasn't the eats, JB, it twas the liquids. *grin*
What on Earth did they eat that ran the tab up to $450K?
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings