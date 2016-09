Bathroom politics in Cleveland for GOP convention

Cleveland city officials unanimously passed legislation Wednesday to ensure that transgender people can use public bathrooms that match their gender identity ― a poke in the eye to GOP officials, including Donald Trump, who oppose such efforts and will be in the city next week for the Republican National Convention.



The city council’s bathroom proposal was part of a broader package of measures aimed at updating the city’s anti-discrimination laws, according to cleveland.com. It strips language from current city law that lets private business owners with public restrooms dictate which bathroom a person should use.

OK, Sen., Gov.and former Gov.aren't afraid of damaging their reputations unduly by appearing as speakers at theto affirmnomination for president.But will they be afraid to avail themselves of restroom facilities in Cleveland? From Huffington Post No guns will be allowed in convention facilities in Cleveland either so it could be particularly anxious times for the Arkies.