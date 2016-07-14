Find out more →

Thursday, July 14, 2016

Bathroom politics in Cleveland for GOP convention

Posted By on Thu, Jul 14, 2016 at 7:22 AM

unknown.jpeg
OK, Sen. Tom Cotton, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Gov. Mike Huckabee aren't afraid of damaging their reputations unduly by appearing as speakers at the Republican National Convention to affirm Donald Trump's nomination for president.

But will they be afraid to avail themselves of restroom facilities in Cleveland? From Huffington Post:

 
Cleveland city officials unanimously passed legislation Wednesday to ensure that transgender people can use public bathrooms that match their gender identity ― a poke in the eye to GOP officials, including Donald Trump, who oppose such efforts and will be in the city next week for the Republican National Convention.

The city council’s bathroom proposal was part of a broader package of measures aimed at updating the city’s anti-discrimination laws, according to cleveland.com. It strips language from current city law that lets private business owners with public restrooms dictate which bathroom a person should use.
No guns will be allowed in convention facilities in Cleveland either so it could be particularly anxious times for the Arkies.



