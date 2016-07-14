Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Hello, Kansas. Meet Gov. Asa Brownback Jr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson puts the War Memorial Stadium budget on the chopping block, but that's nothing compared to what's happening elsewhere. Even disabled children will feel the knife, even if the Governor's Mansion, the insurance commissioner and those hankering for another tax cut aren't so unlucky.

Former judge Boeckmann indicted on federal charges Former District Judge Joseph Boeckmann of Wynne, who stepped down from the bench in May amid a judicial conduct investigation that he traded light sentences for sexual favors from defendants, has been indicted on federal charges

McCain vows permanent gridlock on Supreme Court appointments UPDATE Sen. John McCain said in a radio interview today that Republicans in the Senate would block any U.S. Supreme Court nomination put forward by Hillary Clinton as president.

Tuesday's open line and the daily video Here's the Tuesday open line, plus the daily video of news and comment.