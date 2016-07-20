Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, July 20, 2016

More on Tom Cotton's 2020 campaign for president

Posted By on Wed, Jul 20, 2016 at 9:37 AM

COURTING NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cotton speaks to state's delegation at RNC. - TWITTER
  • COURTING NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cotton speaks to state's delegation at RNC.

click to enlarge 'IOWA GIRL': Tom Cotton with wife Anna. - TWITTER/TOM COTTON
  • 'IOWA GIRL': Tom Cotton with wife Anna.
The New York Times writes more about the potential Republican presidential candidates in 2020, such as Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are using the current Republican National Convention to network for the future.

Cotton paid calls on delegations from three important early primary states — Iowa, New Hampshre and South Carolina and admitted a "pander" in telling Iowans he'd married a "girl born in Iowa."

Mr. Cotton, 39, is also trying to seduce early-state Republicans while playing nice with his colleagues.

He was the keynote speaker in March at the Silver Elephant Dinner for rising stars among South Carolina Republicans, and he won a speaking role at the Iowa Economic Forum lunch with convention delegates here.

Mr. Cotton was one of five freshman senators who traveled to Arizona in support of Senator John McCain, who is facing a tough re-election fight there. He attended a Republican dinner in Missouri for Senator Roy Blunt, who is also in a tough race.

In August, Mr. Cotton will travel the country, including a stop in Nevada to campaign for Representative Joe Heck, a Republican, who is running for the seat being vacated by Senator Harry Reid, the minority leader.

Like Mr. Cruz, Mr. Cotton is attempting to establish himself on the right flank of the potential primary field over one of the most galvanizing issues among conservative activists. “I think the fact of the matter is that right now, we have too much immigration,” Mr. Cotton said.

None of them are saying much nice about Donald Trump, however. Cotton couldn't even manage to say the GOP nominee's full name in his speech Monday night.

PS: Add Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker to those who found Cotton's speech forgettable, as he probably hoped.

