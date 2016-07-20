More on Tom Cotton's 2020 campaign for president

Could your child be the next Picasso?
Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition
Mr. Cotton, 39, is also trying to seduce early-state Republicans while playing nice with his colleagues.
He was the keynote speaker in March at the Silver Elephant Dinner for rising stars among South Carolina Republicans, and he won a speaking role at the Iowa Economic Forum lunch with convention delegates here.
Mr. Cotton was one of five freshman senators who traveled to Arizona in support of Senator John McCain, who is facing a tough re-election fight there. He attended a Republican dinner in Missouri for Senator Roy Blunt, who is also in a tough race.
In August, Mr. Cotton will travel the country, including a stop in Nevada to campaign for Representative Joe Heck, a Republican, who is running for the seat being vacated by Senator Harry Reid, the minority leader.
Like Mr. Cruz, Mr. Cotton is attempting to establish himself on the right flank of the potential primary field over one of the most galvanizing issues among conservative activists. “I think the fact of the matter is that right now, we have too much immigration,” Mr. Cotton said.
Showing 1-12 of 12
Can't wait to find out who is going to run against this jackass for Senate…
like everything else, buses are designed for the peak...like highways, water lines, elevators, parking lots,…
Oh yes....god yes....and make Leslie Rutledge the underwear secretary of the Interior. When Cotton starts…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings