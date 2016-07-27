Retired brigadier general and attorney LeAnne Burch to seek nomination for District 9 state representative
LeAnne Pittman Burch, a recently retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army Reserves and Arkansas Department of Human Services attorney, today announced that she would seek the Democratic nomination for Arkansas House of Representatives, District 9.
District 9 includes approximately two-thirds of both Drew and Ashley counties, including Monticello, Hamburg, and most of Crossett.
“Today I am officially throwing my hat into the ring to represent the people of District 9 and build upon the legacy of our friend, Rep. Sheilla Lampkin,” said Burch. “Her work in the Arkansas House of Representatives has impacted countless individuals throughout the communities of this district, and I humbly hope to continue that work by bringing my knowledge and experience to the job as our next state representative.”
Burch, of Monticello, is a lifelong resident of south Arkansas who spent 30 years serving as both an active and reserve soldier. During her career she held numerous leadership posts and served deployments that included Bosnia and Afghanistan, capping it off by serving as Commander of the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command, a unit of more than 1,700 legal professionals serving around the world. In May of 2016, Burch retired at the rank of Brigadier General in the U.S. Army Reserves.
In addition to her military service, she also found a calling in helping children and families in need as an attorney with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, a position she took after transitioning from active duty to reserve duty when she returned home to Monticello with her late husband, US Army Major and Monticello native Bobby Burch, to take over his family’s dental practice.
“Our small corner of the state is big on potential,” said Burch. “From our entrepreneurs to our academics, we have the ingredients for community and economic success. However, in our effort to move this district forward, we must take care to ensure that the most vulnerable are not left behind. If nominated and elected state representative, I pledge to fight to ensure that everyone has access to the tools needed to grow and succeed.”
Burch has one daughter, Katelyn Burch Busby, an attorney, and son-in-law William Busby, both of Monticello, and a son, Dr. Trey Burch, a physician and U.S. Army Captain stationed in San Antonio, Texas.
